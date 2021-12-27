Ghislaine Maxwell jury deliberations resume after Christmas break

Victoria Bekiempis in New York
·1 min read

Photograph: Elizabeth Williams/AP

Jury deliberations will resume on Monday morning in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial in federal court in Manhattan.

The trial began in earnest on 29 November. Maxwell, 60, is being tried on six counts for alleged involvement in her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of girls, some as young as 14. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty.

Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender whose associates included Prince Andrew, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, was arrested in July 2019 for sex trafficking girls.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail, where he was awaiting his own trial, about a month after his arrest.

Deliberations in Maxwell’s trial began last Monday, before a break for the Christmas holiday.

  • Information and support for anyone affected by rape or sexual abuse issues is available from the following organisations. In the US, Rainn offers support on 800-656-4673. In the UK, Rape Crisis offers support on 0808 802 9999. In Australia, support is available at 1800Respect (1800 737 732). Other international helplines can be found at ibiblio.org/rcip/internl.html

