Ghislaine Maxwell jury deliberations resume after Christmas break

Jury deliberations will resume on Monday morning in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial in federal court in Manhattan.

The trial began in earnest on 29 November. Maxwell, 60, is being tried on six counts for alleged involvement in her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of girls, some as young as 14. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty.

Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender whose associates included Prince Andrew, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, was arrested in July 2019 for sex trafficking girls.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail, where he was awaiting his own trial, about a month after his arrest.

Deliberations in Maxwell’s trial began last Monday, before a break for the Christmas holiday.