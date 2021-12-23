Ghislaine Maxwell jury digs into more transcripts, then pauses work until after Christmas

Jurors in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell adjourned Wednesday afternoon after 16 hours of deliberations over three days.

The panel sent a note to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan about 3:30 p.m. requesting more trial transcripts. Nathan also sent jurors a note asking if they wanted to continue deliberating on Thursday, the day before Christmas Eve.

“No, thank you,” they replied, explaining that some of the jurors had holiday plans that would be affected.

As the virus surges in New York, Nathan told jurors that stricter protocols will be in effect come Monday, when they resume deliberations. The court will distribute KN95 masks to the jury starting Monday, and everyone who enters the Thurgood Marshall federal courthouse will be required to wear the masks.

Nathan also reminded the jurors that they are not to discuss the case or consume any news stories about it over the break.

The scene outside the Manhattan courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, as jurors continued to deliberate. They later paused until after the Christmas holiday.

“No consumption of media of any kind,” she said.

The jury appears to be wrestling with the testimony of the four accusers who form the core of the prosecution’s case against Maxwell, the longtime girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein accused of helping him procure underage girls for massages that turned into sex acts. The 59-year-year old British socialite is charged with six counts, including sex trafficking.

She turns 60 on Christmas Day.

On Tuesday, the panel of six men and six women requested transcripts for three accusers: “Jane” and “Carolyn,” who testified under pseudonyms, and Annie Farmer. Late Wednesday, they asked for the testimony of a fourth accuser, “Kate.”

They also asked for the testimony of Juan Alessi, Epstein’s butler, who testified that Maxwell directed him to drive her to spas and resorts around Palm Beach to find young girls to hire to give Epstein massages. He also recalled the day that she met Virginia Roberts Giuffre, another accuser who has said she was 16 when she was recruited and abused by Maxwell and Epstein.

Maxwell is accused of helping Epstein sexually abuse minors from 1994 to 2004. Epstein died in custody in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. His death has been ruled a suicide.