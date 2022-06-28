Ghislaine Maxwell was just sentenced to 20 years. Here’s what people are saying

What are people saying about Ghislaine Maxwell after she was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years for her role in the Jeffrey Epstein case?

Social media users have celebrated the sentence, but also taken a moment to question why the men who abused the victims have not been held accountable. A few posters also wondered if the system targeted a woman who was also a victim of grooming and abuse.

“It remains a travesty of justice that NO man has been arrested or prosecuted, for abusing 100s of women & girls over 2 decades. Ghislaine Maxwell is guilty — 20 yrs for her — but what about them?” one Twitter user wrote.

Here’s what’s on their minds:

I don't care who they are, how much they earn or which pizza restaurant they go to

*GHISLAINE MAXWELL GETS 20 YEARS IN PRISON FOR SEX TRAFFICKING



And not a single client has been named

While she is culpable the system is rolling over a woman who was groomed and abused by men most of her life starting I'm sure with her father. Not a nice man.

Some Justice! Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years. Should have been several lifetimes

Ghislaine Maxwell get 20 years ?!



Where's the fallout of this anyway. Why aren't we hearing about all the others who were involved. The investigation his either ongoing or its been buried. #GhislaineMaxwell



https://t.co/AfgVtlCp2Z — Amanda Hunt (@man_ders11) June 28, 2022