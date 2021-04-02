Ghislaine Maxwell’s latest argument to be released on bail? Being held in jail is sexist

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Wieder
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ghislaine Maxwell has so far unsuccessfully argued that her detention in a Brooklyn jail is harsh, harmful to her health and hinders her ability to adequately prepare for her trial scheduled for July. In her latest bid to be released on bail, the former girlfriend and alleged accomplice of deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein says that her confinement is also sexist.

Maxwell faces multiple charges related to the sex trafficking of minors and is accused of recruiting and grooming four girls allegedly abused by Epstein between 1994 and 2001. She is accused of participating in the abuse of one of the girls herself. She also faces two perjury charges.

If convicted, Maxwell, 59, potentially faces decades in prison, and federal prosecutors have previously argued that the combination of the potentially lengthy sentence and Maxwell’s access to great wealth make her a flight risk. She also holds citizenship to both England and France, the latter of which doesn’t extradite citizens to the United States.

THREE BIDS

Maxwell has made three bids to be released, offering to put up a bail package worth $28.5 million in money and assets belonging to her and family and friends, to be confined to a residence in New York with one of her lawyers and to renounce her citizenship. So far, none of the offers have swayed U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan, who is presiding over the case.

In an appeal to the rejection of her third bid for release, Maxwell points to a long list of prominent men facing similarly harsh sentences who were released on bail, including Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, Bernie Madoff and Dominique Strauss-Kahn. One of the men cited, New York mafia boss John Gotti, was released on bail numerous times but was actually denied bail the last time he faced criminal charges in 1990. Gotti was subsequently convicted on multiple charges and died in federal prison 12 years later.

The filing, written by a new member of Maxwell’s legal team, Miami criminal defense attorney David Markus, doesn’t explicitly mention the term sexism and it doesn’t specifically say that her treatment constitutes a violation of the equal protection clause of the law.

“The truth is that wealthy men charged with similar or more serious offenses, many of whom have foreign ties, are routinely granted bail so that they can effectively prepare for trial,” the filing reads. “Ms. Maxwell is entitled to the same opportunity as male defendants to prepare her defense.”

TWO PERSPECTIVES

Prominent Miami criminal defense attorney Jayne Weintraub, who has represented her fair share of high-profile clients, including Jose Canseco, Sean “P Diddy” Combs and George Zimmerman, agrees.

“I think she makes a good point,” Weintraub said. “This is a case that demands hours and hours every day of reading all the discovery and documents that are being thrown at her by the government in addition to trying to find evidence to defend herself.”

Weintraub doesn’t see the harm in Maxwell being released on bail and sees her continuing confinement as a violation of her constitutional right to an adequate defense. Weintraub knows Maxwell’s new attorney Markus well and appeared on his criminal defense podcast earlier this year.

Wendy Murphy, a former state prosecutor in Massachusetts who teaches a course on sexual violence and the law, disagrees.

“My argument would be that men who probably shouldn’t have been released on bail aren’t enough to convince a court that a woman should be released on bail,” she said.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein&#x002019;s alleged procurer of young women, was arrested July 2 in New Hampshire.
Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged procurer of young women, was arrested July 2 in New Hampshire.

She points out that the appeal doesn’t cite specific case law that would support overturning Maxwell’s detention based on a claim of sexism and argues that the best point of comparison is Epstein himself, who was held without bail when arrested in July 2019 on sex charges and found dead of suicide in his Manhattan jail cell one month later.

“Even if you could make the argument that it creates the appearance of unfair treatment, the fact is Epstein wasn’t released and she’s basically Epstein’s partner,” Murphy said.

EPSTEIN’S ARREST

Epstein’s arrest and subsequent death in 2019 came more than a decade after he received an extraordinarily lenient plea deal in Florida in connection with the sexual abuse of numerous girls. Epstein pleaded guilty to two prostitution charges — one for an underage girl — and ultimately served only 13 months in a county jail.

Epstein’s plea deal formed the basis of the Miami Herald’s 2018 Perversion of Justice series and the renewed attention to Epstein’s plea deal helped lead to new federal sex charges against Epstein in 2019.

Maxwell is Epstein’s one-time girlfriend turned employee and several of Epstein’s alleged victims say she played a crucial role in finding girls and young women to meet Epstein’s insatiable sexual appetite, scouring spas and schools for young women whom she groomed for Epstein to abuse under the guise of providing him massages.

She was arrested in July 2020, nearly a year after Epstein’s arrest, on a 156-acre New Hampshire estate that had been purchased in late 2019 through a shell company and which Maxwell had toured using a pseudonym. Federal prosecutors have said that Maxwell initially resisted arrest and that she had taken various measures, including wrapping a cellphone in tin foil, to avoid detection.

Maxwell was denied bail and has been held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since being transported from New Hampshire.

‘HANNIBAL LECTER’

In her appeal, Maxwell’s attorney says she is confined in “conditions fitting for Hannibal Lecter,’ the fictional serial killer portrayed by Anthony Hopkins in the film “Silence of the Lambs.”

Maxwell is woken up multiple times throughout the night, according to the filing, and effectively kept in solitary confinement. Maxwell was placed in quarantine late last year after being exposed to COVID-19 in the facility. Maxwell ultimately tested negative and it isn’t clear whether she is among the nearly 15% of inmates in the facility who have been vaccinated so far.

The filing says that Maxwell hasn’t been able to properly able to prepare for her defense because COVID-19 risks have led to fewer visits with her lawyers and the computer she has access to at the facility doesn’t allow her to search through the 2.5 million pages of potential evidence turned over by prosecutors. Officials from the facility have previously noted that Maxwell gets greater computer access than anyone else in the facility.

What’s more, Maxwell’s drinking water is cloudy and her food was being microwaved poorly, causing plastic to melt into it, the filing says, though the improper heating issue has apparently been resolved.

The filing argues, echoing the team’s earlier filings, that Maxwell is being punished for Epstein’s crimes and that her treatment in the jail is a direct response to Epstein’s death while in custody.

“The government only made these allegations after Epstein’s inexplicable death at [the Metropolitan Correctional Center],” the filing reads. “She was charged as a substitute for Epstein.”

The appeal has taken on a greater urgency after federal prosecutors filed a new indictment earlier this week adding the fourth alleged victim, who is alleged to have been abused between 2001 and 2004. While Maxwell is slated to go to trial in July, the new indictment raises the possibility that her trial date could be pushed back, and her legal team has given no indication that Maxwell is considering a plea deal with prosecutors.

Another of Maxwell’s attorneys, Bobbi Sternheim, filed a letter earlier this week in response to the new indictment arguing that bringing new charges against Maxwell just over three months before her trial “is shocking, unfair, and an abuse of power.”

Sternheim wrote in the letter that the new charges put Maxwell in the difficult position of choosing whether to request that the trial be pushed back, which would lengthen the time of her confinement in the Brooklyn facility, or trying to prepare for the new charges on an accelerated timeline. Sternheim wrote that Maxwell should be released from her “BOP cage” and argued that the court should be able to find suitable bail conditions for Maxwell that would “clip her wings.”

Recommended Stories

  • Sharon Stone's memoir: 5 key moments from The Beauty of Living Twice

    The Hollywood star's autobiography details family abuse, that Basic Instinct scene and health scares.

  • Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10th inning as fans return

    Julian Merryweather had to get used to fans in the stands, having debuted last summer in an empty ballpark. The Toronto Blue Jays turned Yankee Stadium as silent as it was during a 2020 season played without fans. Randal Grichuk led off the 10th with an RBI double, Merryweather struck out the side on 11 pitches in the bottom half, and the Blue Jays took advantage of the second year of COVID-era rule starting starting extra innings with a runner on to beat New York 3-2 Thursday in the major league opener.

  • Merkel's last stand: how rebellious states hurt Germany's COVID response

    It was shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, March 22 when Angela Merkel called a break after hours of deadlocked discussion with her deputy and Germany's 16 state premiers on how to halt a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. After winning international plaudits for its initial response to the pandemic last year, Germany was struggling. Merkel, in the final months of her 16-year rule, told the premiers she wanted to extend a nationwide lockdown and tighten restrictions on movement, effectively confining Germans to their homes for the upcoming Easter holidays.

  • New Niger president Bazoum says he will improve education, security

    Mohamed Bazoum said he would make education and security a priority as he took over as president of Niger on Friday, inheriting a state racked by political tension and an Islamist insurgency that has killed more than 300 people this year. Bazoum's inauguration marks the first democratic transition of power for a country that has seen four military coups since its independence from France in 1960. Outgoing president Mahamadou Issoufou is stepping down after two five-year terms.

  • Scenic Missouri park tagged with graffiti — sparking search for vandal, officials say

    “This kind of disrespect will not be tolerated.”

  • Can Public Transit Survive the Pandemic? London's New Transport Commissioner Wants You to Believe It Can

    After overhauling NYC's subway system, Byford is on a mission to save London’s transit network from collapse

  • Tarrant County voters wonder why lawmakers want to make election participation harder

    Supporters say Senate Bill 6 and House Bill 7 are meant to bolster election integrity, but opponents argue the bills would instead suppress voters.

  • Andre Drummond's Lakers debut cut short with toe injury in loss to Bucks

    Andre Drummond loses the nail on his big toe during the Lakers' loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

  • Ruppersberger focuses on Dundalk amid Postal Service delays

    More complaints about U.S. Postal Service delivery delays have amassed from across the country, but a Maryland congressman is focusing on one particular post office.

  • Officials: Elementary teacher solicited sex with 2-year-old

    A Florida elementary school teacher is facing charges alleging he solicited online to have sex with a 2-year-old and traveled to meet the child. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Xavier Donte Alexander, 28, was arrested Thursday on felony charges of soliciting sex with a minor and traveling to meet a minor for sex. Alexander is a fourth grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens and also advertised as a babysitter on various websites.

  • Former star QB Colt McCoy was involved in emails with University of Texas alumni defending controversial spirit song with racist ties

    NFL quarterback Colt McCoy was involved with the University of Texas alumni pressing the school to keep its spirit song "The Eyes of Texas."

  • USS Johnston: Sub dives to deepest-known shipwreck

    A submersible has reached the USS Johnston, which lies 6.5km beneath the waves in the Pacific.

  • Air Force general says of Army’s long range precision fires goal: ‘It’s stupid’

    The head of Air Force Global Strike Command had some harsh words about the Army's plan to base long-range missiles in the Pacific.

  • Matt Gaetz advocated drug-testing recipients of public assistance, but a new report alleges the lawmaker used ecstasy

    A Times report included an allegation that Gaetz used the drug before sexual encounters he paid for. Gaetz has denied the allegations against him.

  • Plaschke: Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers' greatest first act, flops in Denver's thin air

    In eight previous opening day starts, Clayton Kershaw was all but unhittable. In his ninth, however, he was rocked by Colorado in the Dodgers' 8-5 loss.

  • 'Mommy, I Have Bad News': For Child Migrants, Mexico Can Be the End of the Road

    CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico — The children tumbled out of a white van, dazed and tired, rubbing sleep from their eyes. They had been on their way north, traveling without their parents, hoping to cross the border into the United States. They never made it. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Detained by Mexican immigration officers, they were brought to a shelter for unaccompanied minors in Ciudad Juárez, marched in single file and lined up against a wall for processing. For them, this facility about 1 mile from the border is the closest they will get to the United States. “‘Mommy, I have bad news for you,’” one of the girls at the shelter, Elizabeth, 13, from Honduras, recalled telling her mother on the phone. “‘Don’t cry, but Mexican immigration caught me.’” The children are part of a growing wave of migrants hoping to find a way into the United States. If they make it across the border, they can try to present their case to U.S. authorities, go to school and one day find work and help relatives back home. Some can reunite with parents waiting there. But for those caught before crossing the border, the long road north ends in Mexico. If they are from elsewhere in the country, as a growing number are because of the economic toll of the pandemic, they can be picked up by a relative and taken home. But most of them are from Central America, propelled north by a life made unsustainable by poverty, violence, natural disasters and the pandemic, and encouraged by the Biden administration’s promise to take a more generous approach to immigration. They will wait in shelters in Mexico, often for months, for arrangements to be made. Then, they will be deported. The journey north is not an easy one and the children who brave it have to grow up fast. At the shelter, most of them are teenagers, but some are as young as 5. Traveling alone, without parents — in groups of children, or with a relative or a family friend — they may run into criminal networks that often take advantage of migrants, and into border officers determined to stop them. But they keep trying, by the thousands. “There is a big flow, for economic reasons, and it will not stop until people’s lives in these countries improve,” said José Alfredo Villa, director of the Nohemí Álvarez Quillay shelter for unaccompanied minors in Ciudad Juárez. In 2018, 1,318 children were admitted into shelters for unaccompanied minors in Ciudad Juárez, local authorities said. By 2019, the number of admissions had grown to 1,510 children, though it dipped to 928 last year because of the pandemic. But in the first 2 1/2 months of this year, the number has soared to 572 — a rate that, if kept up for the rest of the year, would far surpass 2019, the highest year on record. When children enter the shelter, their schooling stops, the staff unable to provide classes for so many children coming from different countries and different educational backgrounds. Instead, the children fill their days with art classes, where they often draw or paint photos of their home countries. They watch television, play in the courtyard or complete chores to help the shelter run, like laundry. The scene in Ciudad Juárez, across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Texas, tells only one part of a larger story that is playing out all along the border’s nearly 2,000 miles. Elizabeth, the 13-year-old from Villanueva, Honduras, said that when Mexican authorities detained her in early March, she thought of her mother in Maryland and how disappointed she would be. When she called from the shelter, her mother was ecstatic at first, thinking she had crossed, Elizabeth said; then, on hearing the news, her mother burst into tears. “I told her not to cry,” Elizabeth said. “We would see each other again.” The New York Times agreed to use the middle names of all unaccompanied minors interviewed to protect their identities. Their family circumstances and the outlines of their cases were confirmed by caseworkers at the shelter who are in touch with their relatives and with authorities in their countries to arrange for their deportation. If Elizabeth had made it across the river into Texas, her life would be different now. Even if apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, she would have been released to her mother and given a court date to present her asylum case. The success of her asylum application would not be a given. In 2019, 71% of all cases involving unaccompanied minors resulted in deportation orders. But many never turn up for their hearings; they dodge authorities and slip into the population, to live lives of evasion. For the majority of children in the shelter, being caught in Mexico means only one thing: deportation to their home country in Central America. About 460 children were deported from shelters in Juárez in the first three months of the year, according to Villa, the shelter director. And they often wait for months as Mexican officials routinely struggle to gain the cooperation of Central American countries to coordinate deportations, he said. Elizabeth has no idea who will take care of her if she is sent back to Honduras. Her father walked out on the family when she was born, she said, and the grandmother she lived with is dying. When Elizabeth’s mother left in 2017, it broke her, she said. The mother had taken out loans to support Elizabeth. When loan sharks came after the family seeking repayment, she went to the United States to look for work, Elizabeth said. “When my mother left, I felt my heart left, my soul,” she said, crying. Elizabeth’s mother landed a good job in landscaping in Maryland and wanted to spare her daughter the treacherous journey to the United States. But when the grandmother’s health left her unable to care for Elizabeth, it was the girl’s turn to say goodbye. Elizabeth said she doubted whether she would ever see her grandmother again. In early March, Elizabeth made it to the Rio Grande, on Mexico’s northern border. She began wading toward Texas when local authorities caught her and pulled her out of the water. Mexican immigration officials dropped her off at the Nohemí Álvarez Quillay shelter, which is named after an Ecuadorean girl who died by suicide at another shelter in Juárez in 2014 after being detained. She was 12, and on her way to reunite with parents who had lived in New York City since she was a toddler. In mid-March, two weeks after her arrival, Elizabeth celebrated her 13th birthday at the shelter. As shelter staff cut the cake for Elizabeth — the children are prohibited from handling sharp objects — three more children were dropped off by immigration authorities, just hours after the eight who had arrived that morning. They watched cartoons as they waited for shelter officials to register them. Elizabeth’s best friend since she arrived, Yuliana, 15, was by her side, apprehended by Mexican authorities in December when she tried to cross the border carrying her 2-year-old cousin and tugging on the hand of her 4-year-old cousin. Yuliana is from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, one of the most violence-wracked cities in the world. Both girls said they had seen a parent struggle to put food on the table before making the tough decision to migrate to the United States. And both felt that their failure to cross had upturned the tremendous expectations that had been placed on them: to reunite with a lonely parent, to work and to send money to family members left behind. For the girls, home is not a place — Honduras or the United States. Home is where their families are. That is where they want to be. “My dream is to get ahead and raise my family,” Yuliana said. “It is the first thing, to help my mother and my brothers. My family.” The day she left San Pedro Sula to join her father in Florida, she said, her mother made her promise one thing. “She asked me never to forget her,” Yuliana said. “And I answered that I could never, because I was leaving for her.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • A female suicide bomber activated her explosive belt while holding her baby, killing both, Tunisian government says

    The horrific event took place during counter-terrorism operations in the Kasserine area of Tunisia, according to the country's interior ministry.

  • Australia: Geologist beaten up by 'angriest octopus' on beach

    In a video, the octopus can be seen in shallow waters lashing out at geologist Lance Karlson.

  • Jill Biden treats reporters to April Fools' Day prank

    Reporters traveling with first lady Jill Biden got an April Fools’ Day surprise on their flight back from California to Washington on Thursday. During meal service, a flight attendant with a “Jasmine” nametag passed out Dove ice cream bars. In her 2019 memoir, “Where the Light Enters,” Biden admitted she enjoys playing pranks.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz reportedly showed nude photos of women to lawmakers and bragged about his sexual exploits

    CNN reported that Gaetz showed lawmakers, both in private and on the House floor, nude photos of women he said he slept with.