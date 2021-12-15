Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers ask judge to allow witnesses to testify anonymously

Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers have taken the unusual step of asking the judge to allow several defense witnesses to testify anonymously in her sex-trafficking trial, which resumes on Thursday in Manhattan federal court.

Maxwell’s legal team has said that some witnesses might be so leery of testifying that they might not take the stand unless allowed to give evidence under pseudonyms.

Defense attorney Christian Everdell said: “We have been in contact with a number of our potential witnesses, and we are already getting requests – and I think these are valid requests – that at least some of them testify anonymously.”

Everdell said that if there weren’t outright anonymity, their testimony could be “under some sort of protection, name protection, whether that’s a pseudonym or a first name…”

“We all know that this case has gotten a lot of attention and that people who are testifying here might get a lot of unwanted attention, especially if they are testifying on behalf of Ms Maxwell,” he continued. “And they would like to be able to do this, at least some of them, with some sort of anonymous protection.”

On the eve of resumption of the trial, when Maxwell’s team is expected to begin presenting its defense case, it remained unclear how judge Alison Nathan would rule on the issue.

Bobbi Sternheim, Maxwell’s lead attorney, said in a 12 December letter: “The Court’s ruling on this issue may impact the willingness of these witnesses to testify, thereby compromising Ms. Maxwell’s right to present her defense…”

Maxwell, 59, is on trial for six counts in relation to her alleged involvement in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teen girls. She was arrested at a luxury New Hampshire estate in July 2020. Maxwell maintains that she is innocent and denies wrongdoing.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender whose influential and wealthy associates included Prince Andrew and former US presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail more than two years ago, while waiting for his own sex-trafficking trial.

Maxwell’s attorneys have argued that Nathan permitted three of the four accusers to testify either anonymously or under their first names. Nathan correctly pointed out that she “broke no ground in permitting anonymity” and that such was “well-tread territory” – sexual abuse accusers are routinely allowed to testify pseudonymously.

However, the unusual request for defense witness anonymity stands in contrast to the lawyers’ prior attempts to dispel notions that she is an elusive figure, and cast Maxwell – the daughter of British press baron Robert Maxwell – as normal relative to her background and life experiences.

“You’ve heard many negative things about Ghislaine Maxwell, and the evidence is going to show many exceptional things about Ghislaine Maxwell – well educated, well traveled, a graduate of Oxford,” Sternheim said in her opening statement. “She socialized with extraordinary people, she can pilot a helicopter, she speaks numerous languages, and she has worked her entire adult life.”

“She is being pegged as the rich girl, the socialite. But privileged background, comfortable lifestyle, status – they may be things that easily check the wrong box, but they are not crimes…” Sternheim said.

Sternheim said in a letter that “many” defense witnesses “are coming from locations out of the district and abroad.” The defense wanted to call several of the lawyers representing Maxwell’s accusers, to ask them questions “relevant to motive and bias.”

Sternheim also said she expects the presentation of the defense’s case will last until Monday, which means closing arguments could take place as soon as Tuesday.

Maxwell’s attorneys have voiced concern about this timeline. Following closing arguments, Nathan is expected to instruct jurors about how to weigh the case, meaning they might start deliberations shortly before there is a two-day Christmas break.

“To put the jury in a posture where they have basically four hours to deliberate before the holiday season begins is very dangerous…” Sternheim said.

“I do understand the concern. And we’ll see where we are,” Nathan said. “What I don’t want to hear is if the evidence closes on Monday, that you don’t want to do your closings until the 27th. That’s definitely not going to happen.”