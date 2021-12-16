Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers to begin defense in sex trafficking trial

Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers are expected to begin their defense Thursday morning in her Manhattan federal court sex trafficking trial. Maxwell’s legal team said that they expect the defense case will last until at least Monday.

The former British socialite’s counsel has asked the judge, Alison Nathan, to permit some of their witnesses to testify under pseudonyms or with their first names, saying they might otherwise not take the stand.

“We have been in contact with a number of our potential witnesses, and we are already getting requests –and I think these are valid requests – that at least some of them testify anonymously,” said lawyer Christian Everdell Friday.

“We all know that this case has gotten a lot of attention and that people who are testifying here might get a lot of unwanted attention, especially if they are testifying on behalf of Ms Maxwell,” Everdell also said. “And they would like to be able to do this, at least some of them, with some sort of anonymous protection.”

Maxwell, 59, being tried on six counts for her alleged involvement in disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of minor teens. She was arrested at a luxe New Hampshire property in July 2020.

Maxwell insists that she is innocent of all wrongdoing.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, counted Prince Andrew and former US presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton among his high-profile associates. He killed himself in a New York City federal jail more than two years ago, while awaiting his own sex trafficking trial.

It’s unclear who Maxwell’s lawyers will call to testify in her defense. However, lawyer Bobbi Sternheim did reveal in a court filing that “many” defense witnesses “are coming from locations out of the district and abroad”.