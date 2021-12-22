Ghislaine Maxwell and legal team seem buoyed as jurors ask questions about trial testimony

Jurors in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial seemed to be struggling Monday with the testimony of three of the accusers who form the foundation of her criminal case.

The jury met for eight hours Monday before adjourning at 5 p.m. They will resume deliberations Tuesday at 9 a.m..

The panel sent three notes to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan during the course of the day involving three of Maxwell’s four accusers:

1. They asked to review the testimony of Jane and Carolyn (both of whom are using pseudonyms) and of Annie Farmer. Jane and Carolyn were 14 when they were allegedly sexually abused by Maxwell’s ex-boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein. Farmer was 16 when she was flown to Epstein’s New Mexico ranch, where Maxwell allegedly touched her breasts during a massage.

Nathan agreed to allow the jury to review the transcripts.

Members of the media line the sidewalk outside of the Thurgood Marshall US Courthouse Tuesday evening, December 21, 2021, as day two of jury deliberations in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial came to a close for the evening. The jury will continue deliberating the case Wednesday morning.

2. Later in the day, the jury sent another note to the judge asking to review Carolyn’s 2007 FBI interview. During trial, defense attorneys tried to chip away at the accusers’ credibility, pointing to inconsistencies between the details she told the FBI 15 years ago and what she testified at trial.

Maxwell’s attorneys contend that the accusers named Maxwell in recent FBI interviews only because they hoped their cooperating with criminal prosecutors would help them get larger payouts from a victims’ compensation fund set up by Epstein’s estate. Each of Maxwell’s accusers in the case received settlements ranging from $2.8 million to $5 million.

Carolyn told the FBI in 2007 that when she went to Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion, she was introduced to “an older lady with short black hair” who spoke with an accent — but she did not name Maxwell, who is British. She did, however, mention Maxwell in a deposition she gave in a civil suit in 2009.

The FBI report was not admitted as an exhibit, so Nathan advised the jury that they have to stick to the testimony contained in the transcript.

“It could be that there were a number of alleged inconsistencies between her trial testimony and that FBI document so they want to see the entirety of the document. They may not realize it’s not in evidence,” said Jill Steinberg, a former federal prosecutor who handled cases involving sex crimes against children.

3. Shortly after 4:30 p.m. the jury sent a note to the judge asking whether Annie Farmer’s testimony can be used for the two conspiracy counts — involving transportation of minors to engage in illegal sex acts.

“Can we consider Annie’s testimony as conspiracy to commit a crime in Counts One and Three?” the jury asked.

“The answer is yes.” Nathan replied.

Their questions indicate that the jurors are carefully weighing each of the counts that Maxwell faces — along with the credibility of the women who testified against her.

In a courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell center, confers with one of her defense attorneys during her sex-abuse trial in New York.

“It’s clear that one or more of the jurors has bought into the defense arguments on one of the counts,” said former federal prosecutor David S. Weinstein.

Maxwell’s defense team was clearly elated that the jury seemed to be scrutinizing the accusers’ testimony. Maxwell, who was brought into the courtroom for each question, hugged each of her attorneys at day’s end.

Maxwell, 59, is facing multiple charges, including sex trafficking of minors. If convicted on all charges, she could receive 70 years in prison.