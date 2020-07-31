Ghislane Maxwell had sex with girls as young as 15, court documents claim

Ghislaine Maxwell appears via video link during her arraignment hearing in Manhattan Federal Court in New York - Reuters

Ghislaine Maxwell was accused of having sex with girls as young as 15, according to newly released court documents.

The claim was made by Virgina Giuffre in a 2015 defamation case she brought against Ms Maxwell. Ms Giuffre claims she was trafficked to famous men by Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced late financier, when she was a teenager.

In a deposition for the 2015 case, released by a judge on Thursday, she was asked to describe girls she had seen "with your own two eyes" having sexual contact with Ms Maxwell.

Ms Giuffre said: "There's so many I don't know where you want me to start. There were blondes, there were brunettes, there were red heads. They were all beautiful girls. I would say the ages ranged between 15 and 21. Some of them looked really young."

She added: "Some of them looked younger than me and some of them looked older than me."

Ms Giuffre, pictured below, said it was "100 per cent" that Ms Maxwell had sexual contact with girls at "Jeffrey's island" in the US Virgin Islands "in cabanas, in Jeffrey's room."

Virginia Roberts holds a photo of herself at age 16, when she says Palm Beach multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein began abusing her sexually. - Getty More

"This happened on so many occasions. The island was a place where orgies were a constant thing that took place. And again it's impossible to know how many," she said.

Asked if she had seen Ms Maxwell have sex with a "woman" outside on the island, she said: "I would say a female. I wouldn't define them as a woman. A woman is someone who is older.

"But yes outside by the pool, down by the beach there's these - they're little - I wouldn't call it a hut. Little tiny room that only could fit a bed in it."

She described having sexual contact with Ms Maxwell herself during an orgy by the pool.

"We're still by the pool with lots of girls. They didn't even speak English,"she said.

"It could have been Russian. It could have been Czechoslovakian."

She claimed to have participated in sexual contact with Ms Maxwell in other locations including New Mexico, Florida, France and England.

The defamation case was brought by Ms Giuffre against Ms Maxwell and was settled privately in 2017.

The release of documents from the case showed that Ms Giuffre had been seeking over $30 million.

In the documents Ms Giuffre alleged that Ms Maxwell abused her, and that Ms Maxwell and Epstein were "joined at the hip".

She said: "Jeffrey was just as a part of it as she was. [Ms Maxwell] was just as a part of it as he was.

"She’s the one who abused me on a regular basis. She’s the one that procured me, told me what to do, trained me as a sex slave, abused me physically, abused me mentally.

"She’s the one who I believe, in my heart of hearts, deserves to come forward and have justice happen to her more than anybody. Being a woman, it’s disgusting."

Ms Maxwell is currently being held without bail in prison in New York.

She has pleaded not guilty to six charges including facilitating Epstein's abuse of minor girls.

Maxwell accused of lying about not seeing Epstein for a decade before his death

Ghislaine Maxwell lied in court when she claimed she had not been in contact with associate Jeffrey Epstein for “over a decade” before his death, according to explosive newly unsealed documents.

In a failed bid to win bail, Ms Maxwell had claimed in a Manhattan court earlier this month that the media sought to blame her for Epstein’s crimes after his suicide - even though she had not been in contact with him for years.