Ghislane Maxwell had sex with girls as young as 15, court documents claim

Ghislaine Maxwell was accused of having sex with girls as young as 15, according to newly released court documents.
The claim was made by Virgina Giuffre in a 2015 defamation case she brought against Ms Maxwell. Ms Giuffre claims she was trafficked to famous men by Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced late financier, when she was a teenager.
In a deposition for the 2015 case, released by a judge on Thursday, she was asked to describe girls she had seen "with your own two eyes" having sexual contact with Ms Maxwell.
Ms Giuffre said: "There's so many I don't know where you want me to start. There were blondes, there were brunettes, there were red heads. They were all beautiful girls. I would say the ages ranged between 15 and 21. Some of them looked really young."
She added: "Some of them looked younger than me and some of them looked older than me."
Ms Giuffre, pictured below, said it was "100 per cent" that Ms Maxwell had sexual contact with girls at "Jeffrey's island" in the US Virgin Islands "in cabanas, in Jeffrey's room."
"This happened on so many occasions. The island was a place where orgies were a constant thing that took place. And again it's impossible to know how many," she said.
Asked if she had seen Ms Maxwell have sex with a "woman" outside on the island, she said: "I would say a female. I wouldn't define them as a woman. A woman is someone who is older.
"But yes outside by the pool, down by the beach there's these - they're little - I wouldn't call it a hut. Little tiny room that only could fit a bed in it."
She described having sexual contact with Ms Maxwell herself during an orgy by the pool.
"We're still by the pool with lots of girls. They didn't even speak English,"she said.
"It could have been Russian. It could have been Czechoslovakian."
She claimed to have participated in sexual contact with Ms Maxwell in other locations including New Mexico, Florida, France and England.
The defamation case was brought by Ms Giuffre against Ms Maxwell and was settled privately in 2017.
The release of documents from the case showed that Ms Giuffre had been seeking over $30 million.
In the documents Ms Giuffre alleged that Ms Maxwell abused her, and that Ms Maxwell and Epstein were "joined at the hip".
She said: "Jeffrey was just as a part of it as she was. [Ms Maxwell] was just as a part of it as he was.
"She’s the one who abused me on a regular basis. She’s the one that procured me, told me what to do, trained me as a sex slave, abused me physically, abused me mentally.
"She’s the one who I believe, in my heart of hearts, deserves to come forward and have justice happen to her more than anybody. Being a woman, it’s disgusting."
Ms Maxwell is currently being held without bail in prison in New York.
She has pleaded not guilty to six charges including facilitating Epstein's abuse of minor girls.
Maxwell accused of lying about not seeing Epstein for a decade before his death
Ghislaine Maxwell lied in court when she claimed she had not been in contact with associate Jeffrey Epstein for “over a decade” before his death, according to explosive newly unsealed documents.
In a failed bid to win bail, Ms Maxwell had claimed in a Manhattan court earlier this month that the media sought to blame her for Epstein’s crimes after his suicide - even though she had not been in contact with him for years.
However, documents filed in a 2015 civil lawsuit that the British heiress has been battling to keep private appear to reveal she was in contact with the disgraced financier who was found dead in his prison cell last year.
US District Judge Loretta Preska last week ordered the release of large portions of more than 80 documents from the civil suit against Ms Maxwell by Virginia Giuffre, who accused Epstein of having kept her as a “sex slave” with the socialite’s assistance.
In January 2015, using the email account GMax1@ellmax.corn Ms Maxwell - who was once romantically linked to Epstein - writes to him saying she would “appreciate it if shelley would come out and say she was your g’friend — I think she was from end 99 to 2002.”
It is not clear who Shelly is but the dates correspond with disturbing accusations by a woman only known as Jane Doe 3, who claims she was kept as his sex slave from about 1999 through 2002.
It is thought the correspondence between the longtime confidants, which was unearthed by lawyers for Ms Giuffre, was spurred by the announcement of new lawsuits.
“You have done nothing wrong and i woudl [sic] urge you to start acting like it. go outside, head high, not as an esacping [sic] convict,” Epstein responds, using the email address jeevacation@gmail.com.
Lawyers for Ms Maxwell, 58, claimed in a court filing earlier this month that she had not been in contact with Epstein for more than decade prior to his 2019 suicide in a Manhattan jail cell.
Ms Maxwell’s lawyers made the claim while arguing she should be released on $5 million bond while awaiting trial on a six-count indictment for allegedly procuring girls for Epstein to abuse and then lying about it under oath.
"On August 10, 2019, Epstein died in federal custody, and the media focus quickly shifted to our client — wrongly trying to substitute her for Epstein — even though she'd had no contact with Epstein for more than a decade," claimed lawyers Mark Cohen and Jeffrey Pagliuca.
In the newly released trove of old court documents, it also emerged that lawyers for Ms Giuffre, 36, asked that Ms Maxwell identify to them all email addresses, phone numbers, social media accounts and instant messaging accounts used between 1998 and when the lawsuit was brought in 2015.
Her lawyers supplied a single email address and three telephone numbers.
Ms Giuffre’s lawyers claim they later discovered at least three further email accounts that had not been disclosed.
They also allege that the CV she supplied was “fabricated and replete with lies”.
“At least three of the employers included on the resume were jobs she never held – she researched the internet to find places where she might have worked, listed them as actual jobs, and then fictionalized her job description,” they claim.
Ms Maxwell’s attorneys had argued to keep these records under seal, maintaining previously that “this series of pleadings concerns [attempts] to compel Ms Maxwell to answer intrusive questions.” The documents, they argued, are “extremely personal, confidential and subject to considerable abuse by the media”.