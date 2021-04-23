Ghislaine Maxwell – live: Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex-trafficker faces court for first time since arrest

Ghislaine Maxwell has previously appeared via video conference (REUTERS)

Ghislaine Maxwell will face court in person for the first time since she was arrested on sex-trafficking charges for allegedly procuring under-age girls for Jeffrey Epstein.

While Maxwell has previously appeared via video conference, today will be her first trip from a Brooklyn jail to the federal court in lower Manhattan, New York.

The 59-year-old British socialite has previously pleaded not guilty, but will appear before the court to enter a plea on new indictments that add another alleged victim and increase the period of time being investigated.

Prosecutors allege Maxwell “enticed and groomed” minors by normalizing their abuse through “"discussing sexual topics, undressing in front of the victim, being present when a minor victim was undressed, and/or being present for sex acts involving the minor victim and Epstein”.

Maxwell’s lawyers are seeking a delay to the start of the hearing to review thousands of “highly confidential” photos submitted as evidence.

The arraignment is scheduled for 2:30pm today, while her trial is set to begin on 12 July.

