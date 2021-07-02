Ghislaine Maxwell’s loses bid to keep personal financial records sealed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josie Ensor
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell - Getty
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell - Getty

Ghislaine Maxwell’s personal financial records, including possible connections to the Clinton Foundation, are set to be released after the British socialite lost a bid to keep the documents sealed.

Ms Maxwell had claimed that release of the information would prejudice her upcoming criminal trial and become the subject of tabloid fodder, however a New York judge ruled against her on Thursday.

The documents were originally filed in connection with alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against Ms Maxwell.

The defamation suit was settled back in 2015, but Ms Giuffre’s lawyers have fought a protracted legal battle to release files that may contain allegations against other public figures from Epstein’s elite social circles.

Ms Giuffre’s legal team sought Ms Maxwell's tax returns, balance sheets and financial documents for companies she controlled.

Ms Maxwell’s lawyers had sought in the civil trial to limit any disclose of her finances to just her net worth, saying the “scope of (Ms Giuffre’s) requests are overly broad and obviously intended to harass and embarrass Ms Maxwell”.

Lawyers for Ms Giuffre, who claims she was recruited as a teenager by Ms Maxwell and later raped by Prince Andrew, hoped the financial records would help inform any settlement they would reach.

The Duke of York has denied the allegations.

Ms Giuffre demanded that Maxwell produce all documents concerning “any source of funding for the TerraMar Project or any other not-for-profit entities with which you are associated, including but not limited to, funding received from the Clinton Global Initiative, the Clinton Foundation (a/k/a William J. Clinton Foundation, a/k/a/ the Bill, Hilary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation),and the Clinton Foundation Climate Change Initiative,” according to court filings, which are expected to be released in full in the coming weeks.

Ms Maxwell, 59, founded TerraMar Project, a self-described environmental nonprofit organisation, in 2012. Its now-defunct website trumpeted the support of well-connected “founding citizens” like Richard Branson.

The tax returns of the TerraMar Project show that between 2013 and 2017 the organisation received $196,000 in public support and paid out, in various expenses, more than $600,000, requiring loans from its president, Ms Maxwell, totalling $549,093. They gave out no money in grants during that time.

Questions have swirled around Mr Clinton’s connection to Epstein. The disgraced financier and his one-time girlfriend Ms Maxwell were photographed at the White House as guests of then-President Clinton in 1993.

Flight logs appear to show the former US president had flown at least 26 times on Mr Epstein’s private plane.

The Clinton Foundation confirmed in a statement last year that Mr Clinton had taken four trips on Epstein's plane in 2002 and 2003.

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Mr Clinton or the foundation.

In ruling, US District Judge Loretta Preska said on Thursday she was not persuaded by Ms Maxwell's argument that “unsealing of these materials implicates her right to a fair trial in her pending criminal case”, which is due to start in November.

“It is not the job of the court to police press coverage,” Ms Preska told the court. “Tabloid fodder doesn’t diminish the importance of materials that could reasonably affect the court’s decision on a motion.”

She ordered the records be released, with appropriate redactions to protect alleged victims, in the next two weeks.

Ms Maxwell, who is awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking, appealed for bail last year. In rejecting her bond application, the Manhattan court ruled that the socialite’s finances were too opaque and she remained a serious flight risk.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Batley and Spen: A tense, ugly, bruising campaign with a nailbiting finish

    Five years ago Kim Leadbeater addressed a huddle of journalists in Birstall market square to pay tribute to her sister, Jo Cox, the former Labour MP for Batley and Spen, who had been murdered just 48 hours before. Early this morning she once more addressed the cameras, celebrating triumph in a bruising by-election where she stood in her sister's memory. Ms Leadbeater, 45, secured victory by the narrowest of margins, winning by just 323 votes. In her victory speech she praised the voters of Batle

  • How Ghislaine Maxwell's legal team hopes to secure her release on basis of Bill Cosby ruling

    Ghislaine Maxwell's legal team is hoping to have her sex trafficking convictions quashed in light of a recent ruling that freed Bill Cosby, the British socialite's lawyer told The Telegraph. Cosby, the disgraced former comedian once beloved as “America’s dad”, was released from jail on Wednesday after a judge in Pennsylvania overturned his conviction based on an earlier non-prosecution agreement with the 83-year-old. David Oscar Markus, a lawyer for Ms Maxwell, said the decision should be applie

  • California hate crime up 31% in 2020, led by anti-Black bias

    Hate crime in California surged 31% in 2020, fueled mainly by a big jump in crimes targeting Black people during a year that saw the worst racial strife in decades, according to an annual report released Wednesday by the state's attorney general. Overall hate crimes increased from 1,015 to 1,330 last year, while the number of victims increased 23%, from 1,247 to 1,536. Black people account for 6.5% of the state's population of nearly 40 million people but were victims in 30% of all hate crimes — 456 overall, up 87% from the previous year.

  • Woman who was stalked by ex reveals long-range photo he secretly took and sent to her

    David Malone snapped the picture of Bethany Eagle during a long period of control.

  • Editorial: Bill Cosby may well be a predator. But here's why releasing him was the right move

    There's ample evidence that Cosby sexually assaulted multiple women, but prosecutors were wrong to break an agreement not to use much of that evidence in his criminal trial.

  • Olivia Rodrigo Seemingly Moves On with Producer Adam Faze as Couple Cuddle Up at Space Jam 2 Premiere

    The 18-year-old singer — whose recent album, Sour, was inspired by past heartbreak — is reportedly dating the 24-year-old producer

  • Collapse survivors escaped with their lives, but little else

    Susana Alvarez fled her home on the 10th floor of Champlain Towers South, escaping with her life and almost nothing else. “I don't have anything,” said the 62-year-old survivor of the condominium building collapse just outside Miami. Officials said Thursday they're making plans for the likely demolition of all parts of the building that didn't collapse.

  • France probes fashion retailers for concealing 'crimes against humanity' in Xinjiang

    PARIS (Reuters) -French prosecutors have opened an investigation into four fashion retailers suspected of concealing "crimes against humanity" in China's Xinjiang region, a judicial source said on Thursday. The procedure is linked to accusations against China over its treatment of minority Muslim Uyghurs in the region, including the use of forced labour, the source said. China denies all accusations of abuse in the region.

  • I transformed my balcony for under $200. Here are 7 ways I upgraded my space for cheap.

    Using bright paint, thrifted finds, layered lights, and colorful plants, I completely remodeled my apartment's 16-foot balcony on a tight budget.

  • Kate Spade is offering an extra 40% off on dozens of iconic bags right now

    Treat yourself to affordable luxury this Fourth of July. The post Kate Spade is offering an extra 40% off on dozens of iconic bags right now appeared first on In The Know.

  • Russia launches booster shots amid soaring infections

    Russian health authorities on Thursday launched booster vaccination for those who had been sick with COVID-19 or immunized more than six months ago, an effort that comes amid a surge in new infections and deaths. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he had received a booster shot and urged city residents to follow suit. “In view of the difficult epidemiological situation today, doctors recommend having booster shots six months after vaccination,” Sobyanin said on his blog.

  • Trailblazing female pilot will go to space at age 82 with Jeff Bezos

    Funk, 82, will be the oldest person ever to travel into space, Blue Origin said in an announcement on Thursday. Funk, then a 21-year-old pilot, was the youngest of the 13 women who passed the same rigorous testing as the Mercury Seven male astronauts in NASA's program that first sent Americans into space between 1961 and 1963, but were denied the chance to become astronauts themselves because of their gender.

  • NSA discloses hacking methods it says are used by Russia

    U.S. and British agencies disclosed on Thursday details of “brute force” methods they say have been used by Russian intelligence to try to break into the cloud services of hundreds of government agencies, energy companies and other organizations. An advisory released by the U.S. National Security Agency describes attacks by operatives linked to the GRU, the Russian military intelligence agency, which has been previously tied to major cyberattacks abroad and efforts to disrupt the 2016 and 2020 American elections.

  • White House turns Trump Organization indictments into call for tax reform

    Indictments against the Trump Organization and its Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg are another reason why wealthy people should pay their "fair share," the White House said Thursday.

  • Virgin Galactic to launch founder Richard Bryson into space on July 11

    Virgin Galactic announced Thursday plans to launch its billionaire founder Richard Branson into space on July 11.Why it matters: he date is nine days before Jeff Bezos, founder of Virgin Galactic competitor Blue Origin, is set to take off to space.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Branson will journey to space in Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity spacecraft along with two pilots and three other mission specialists as part of the company's fourth crewed mission.

  • George W. Bush Jokes About the Words He Makes Up While Debating the Word 'Literally'

    The former president shared his hot take after his daughter and Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager cold-called him for a grammar lesson

  • The chocolate river in Willy Wonka was a stinky, gross cesspool

    In a world of pure imagination, you find yourself pretending that a stinky, brown-colored, shallow river is actually a decadent chocolate stream. It turns out the iconic chocolate river Augustus Gloop falls into in Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory (1971), wasn’t chocolate at all. Instead, it was a gross, leftover coffee-filled, shallow bed of water.

  • Piers Morgan Branded a ‘Hypocrite’ for Princess Diana Birthday Tribute

    Piers Morgan set out to celebrate Princess Diana on what would’ve been her 60th birthday. But the tribute did not go over well with everyone. Commenters were quick to call out Morgan’s praise of “the people’s princess” as hypocritical given his “constant takedown” of her son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle. It all started when the TV presenter tweeted in honor of Princess Di’s birthday on Thursday morning, writing, “Princess Diana would have been 60 today. She was a charismatic, s

  • Former UFC champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk displays her striking in training footage | Video

    Former UFC women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk last fought inside the octagon in March 2020, but looks to be remaining sharp in training. Jędrzejczyk won the title by defeated Carla Esparza at UFC 185 in March 2015 becoming the first Polish-born champion in UFC history. She successfully defended it five times before losing to Rose Namajunas at UFC 217 in November 2017. The 33-year old doesn't have a fight booked, but looks to be fine-tuning her skills. Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne

  • Jude Law’s Influencer Daughter Iris Debuts “Liberating” Buzz Cut

    Iris Law is feeling herself, admitting, "The day I shaved my head, I changed my life." Jude Law's 20-year-old daughter opened up about her edgy new hair style and acting career.