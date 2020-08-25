Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid for transfer to general population at NYC jail

NEW YORK — A judge rejected Ghislaine Maxwell’s request that she be transferred to the general population of a Brooklyn federal jail, ruling Tuesday that the accused madam for Jeffrey Epstein was justifiably under special surveillance.

Maxwell, 58, had said earlier this month that she’s monitored around the clock by staff at the Metropolitan Detention Center on the Sunset Park waterfront and subjected to “uniquely onerous conditions.” She had asked Manhattan Federal Judge Alison Nathan to order the Bureau of Prisons to remove her from isolation.

But the judge wrote she would not second-guess jail officials.

“The Court credits BOP’s duty to ensure the safety and security of the Defendant as justifying the measures BOP has adopted,” Nathan wrote.