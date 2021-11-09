Ghislaine Maxwell loses sixth bid for release from Brooklyn federal lockup

A judge has denied Ghislaine Maxwell bail for a sixth time, rejecting arguments from the British socialite that compared her legal troubles to those of Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby and Hannibal Lecter of “The Silence of the Lambs.”

Manhattan Federal Court Judge Alison Nathan ruled that Maxwell should remain behind bars for the same reasons she stated in previous rulings. She’s written that Maxwell, who is accused of grooming underage girls for Epstein’s sexual abuse in the mid-1990s and early 2000s, has not been candid about her finances and is a flight risk. Maxwell had proposed a $28.5 million bail package in exchange for home confinement.

Maxwell has long complained that she can’t get a fair trial and that she’s treated worse than other notorious perverts.

“Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby were permitted to walk into the courthouse each day of their respective trials. Not until their verdicts were rendered, adjudging them guilty, were they detained,” lawyer Bobbi Sternheim wrote.

“They were accorded dignity to defend themselves. Ms. Maxwell has not.”

Sternheim likened Maxwell’s conditions of confinement to those of the famed cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter — minus the face guard.

The lawyer has described Maxwell’s digs at the Metropolitan Detention Complex, where she’s been held since her July 2020 arrest, as “the most humiliating circumstances that I have ever experienced in many decades of federal criminal practice.”

Nathan also turned down a sealed request from the defense related to how she’ll be transported from jail to the courthouse, promising Maxwell will be hauled to trial each day “in a way that is humane, proper and consistent with security protocols.”

The jailed socialite will turn 60 behind bars on Christmas Day, which lawyers estimate will fall midway through her trial beginning Nov. 29.

Maxwell has long maintained that MDC staff mentally and physically abuse her while keeping her under round-the-clock surveillance. She says the feds scapegoated her when Epstein killed himself inside a Manhattan federal prison cell. She’s pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Maxwell enticed girls as young as 14 to have sex with the Brooklyn-born financier, coaxing them into his orbit with luxury shopping sprees and by paying for travel and educational opportunities.

