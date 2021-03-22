Ghislaine Maxwell loses third bid for bail

FILE PHOTO: Ghislaine Maxwell appears via video link during her arraignment hearing in Manhattan Federal Court in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's third request for bail, after the British socialite had offered to renounce her British and French citizenships if she were freed.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan said Maxwell remained a "significant risk of flight" and that no conditions, including her proposed $28.5 million bail package, would reasonably assure she would show up in court.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to charges she helped the financier Jeffrey Epstein recruit and groom three teenage girls for sex between 1994 and 1997, and lied about her role.

She has been held in a Brooklyn jail since her arrest last July, which came 11 months after Epstein died in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Lawyers for Maxwell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

After Nathan rejected two prior bail requests, Maxwell on Feb. 23 offered to renounce her non-U.S. citizenships, and move most of her and her husband's assets into an account to be monitored by a retired federal judge.

Her lawyers said Maxwell wanted to defend herself at trial, and the new conditions should assuage concern she might seek a "safe haven" in the United Kingdom or France.

But the judge said Maxwell could still resist extradition if she fled, and even with the monitor still had access to "sufficient" assets to help her evade prosecution.

Nathan is also considering 12 motions by Maxwell to dismiss, narrow or weaken the government's criminal case.

Maxwell has said the government targeted her only because Epstein killed himself and prosecutors wanted someone else to blame, and that she was covered by Epstein's own 2008 non-prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in Florida.

The case is U.S. v. Maxwell, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-cr-00330.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Roche drops Huntington's disease trial with once-promising drug tominersen

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Roche is calling it quits on a late-stage trial of its Huntington's disease hopeful tominersen, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday, a blow for sufferers of the rare, debilitating disease with no treatments to stop or reverse it. The drug, an antisense oligonucleotide originally developed by Ionis and licensed for $45 million in 2017, had raised hopes in an earlier trial when it showed dose-dependent reductions of the mutant protein that drives this complex disease that impairs a person's ability to think, feel and move. But the Basel-based company is now calling the study off and pausing a separate open-label extension study after an unblinded Independent Data Monitoring Committee made the recommendation to go no further, based on tominersen's potential benefit/risk profile.

  • Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's first tweet sold for $2.9 million as an NFT

    Twitter boss Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet as an NFT for just over $2.9 million dollars on Monday. The tweet is in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT) - a kind of unique digital asset that has exploded in popularity so far in 2021. Each NFT has its own blockchain-based digital signature, which serves as a public ledger, allowing anyone to verify the asset's authenticity and ownership.

  • What could Trump’s social media channel look like?

    Ex-president speaking to tech developers at Mar-a-Lago and will launch new messaging platform by summer, says adviser

  • 'Get over it': grieving Indigenous mother let down by Canada police, report finds

    Colten Boushie’s mother: ‘I did not deserve how I was treated’Officers accused of discrimination in 2016 case Debbie Baptiste, the mother of Colten Boushie, holds up a picture of her son on the steps of the courthouse during the trial of Gerald Stanley on 5 February 2018. Photograph: Canadian Press/Rex/Shutterstock Police in Canada told a grieving Indigenous mother to “get over it” after delivering news that her son had been killed, according to a scathing watchdog report that accused officers of discrimination and inflaming racial tensions during their investigation. Colten Boushie, 22, was shot and killed in August 2016 after he and four friends drove on to a farm looking for help with their flat tyre. Nearly two years later, an all-white jury found Gerald Stanley, 56, not guilty of second-degree murder amid racial tensions in the Canadian prairies and deficiencies in the justice system. In a report released on Monday, the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission, which oversees the Royal Canadian Mounted police, found that police treated Boushie’s mother, Debbie Baptiste “with such insensitivity that her treatment amounted to discrimination”. On the night of Boushie’s death, police officers armed with carbines surrounded Baptiste’s property before notifying her. When they entered her trailer, officers asked Baptiste if she had been drinking, and then – after telling Baptiste that her son was dead – they told her to “get it together”. The report also found that police failed to secure the scene of Boushie’s death, failed to secure radio communication records and unlawfully searched Baptiste’s property. “I did not deserve to be treated the way I was treated,” said Baptiste during an emotional press conference following release of the report. “Our family was never going to give up. We were not going to be swept away and treated as less than human beings.” The report also said that police also inflamed existing racial tensions in the region through media releases about Boushie’s death. While not inaccurate, the RCMP’s statements “could leave the impression that the young man’s death was ‘deserved’ or that possible property offences … were of more concern to police than the young man’s death”, the commission wrote. “This narrative immediately emerged on social media after news of the death came out, which fuelled racial tensions both on social media platforms and in the community.” The CRCC also expressed “disappointment and frustration” after learning police had destroyed recordings and transcripts of radio traffic between officers who responded the night of Boushie’s death. While records are typically destroyed after two years, police were nonetheless aware of an impending civilian investigation. Police also left the vehicle where Boushie was shot exposed to rain overnight. “It … will never be known, what difference this evidence, as well as any other evidence lost as a result of the failure to protect the vehicle, could have had on the outcome of the case,” the commission wrote. The National Police Federation, a union representing frontline police officers challenged the report’s conclusion, saying that the report was biased against police. The RCMP commissioner, Brenda Lucki, has accepted the findings of the report.

  • Leon Black leaves Apollo executive roles after Epstein investigation

    Apollo Global Management Inc co-founder Leon Black has left his executive positions at the private equity firm, a surprise move that caps a series of corporate governance changes triggered by a review of his ties to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Black, who co-founded Apollo 31 years ago, stepped down as the company's chairman, with Jay Clayton, former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chief, taking over as non-executive chairman, according to a statement on Monday. Black, 69, had planned to retain his role as chairman after relinquishing his post as chief executive officer in January following an independent review by law firm Dechert, which revealed that he had paid Epstein $158 million for advice on tax and estate planning and related services between 2012 and 2017.

  • Infant son of Browns WR Ryan Switzer back in hospital

    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer said his infant son underwent a blood transfusion on Sunday and has more tests ahead to try to determine why he has been bleeding. Switzer's 9-month-old son, Christian, is back in the hospital for the second time after undergoing surgery last week. On Sunday night, Switzer posted an update saying his child's hemoglobin “responded well” to the transfusion.

  • Comedian Ken Jeong donates $50,000 to victims' families in Atlanta-area spa shootings

    Five donations in the amount of $10,000 each were made by Kendrick Jeong to GoFundMe campaigns for the families.

  • Congo-Brazzaville: Guy-Brice Parfait Kolélas dies from Covid on poll day

    Congo-Brazzaville's main opposition presidential candidate was being sent to France for treatment.

  • Spring break shark attack: 9-year-old boy was swimming with his mother in Miami Beach

    As if there wasn’t enough chaos and mayhem caused by spring break in Miami Beach.

  • Tomas Tatar scores shootout winner, Canadiens edge Canucks

    Tomas Tatar scored the shootout winner in the Montreal Canadiens' 5-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Tatar deftly stick-handled in tight and, when Braden Holtby lunged right to make a stop, the left winger popped a backhander into the left side. Tatar also had a goal and an assist in regulation.

  • A former Trump official was mistakenly listed 'President of the United States' on Google, and tweeted a list of joke executive orders

    Richard Grenell, the former Trump official, tweeted his " plethora of executive orders" and a dig at the current president in light of the mistake.

  • Fleeing coup, Myanmar refugees in India seek asylum

    Police officers who defied the Myanmar army’s orders to shoot opponents of the coup and escaped to India are urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to not send them back and provide them political asylum on humanitarian grounds. “What we wish is that until and unless the problem is solved in Myanmar, we do not want to go back there,” said one of the men, who has sought refuge in a village in the northeastern state of Mizoram that shares the border with Myanmar. The military crackdown in Myanmar has forced scores of refugees over the border into India.

  • Obama-era officials return to White House under Biden after getting very rich in the interim

    Several former Obama staffers return to White House as multimillionaires and with closer ties to corporate interests

  • Biden sends officials to Mexico and Guatemala for talks on 'root causes of migration' amid 'crisis' on border

    Influx of minors has created political headache for US president

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • Masks to be required on theme park rides to ‘mitigate effects of shouting’

    California’s ‘responsible reopening plan’ tells parks to require face coverings and to modify seating arrangements on rides

  • Bobby Brown Jr. died of effects of alcohol, cocaine, fentanyl, autopsy says

    The report also says "no drugs or drug paraphernalia" were discovered where he was found dead.

  • Half a stimulus check? Some confused after receiving only part of $1,400 payment

    “It was a pretty big shock when we thought we were going to receive $4,200 and only got $2,100.”

  • Bobby Brown Jr. died of effects of alcohol, cocaine, fentanyl, autopsy says

    The report also says that "no drugs or drug paraphernalia" were discovered at the scene where he was found dead.