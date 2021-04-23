Ghislaine Maxwell makes court appearance to plead not guilty to sex trafficking charges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josie Ensor
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ghislaine Maxwell was a close friend of late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein - JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images
Ghislaine Maxwell was a close friend of late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein - JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

It was the day Ghislaine Maxwell had spent nine months and 13 days waiting for - the chance to plead her innocence in front of a packed New York courtroom.

An arraignment is usually a procedural affair, particularly in the time of Covid where defendants mostly opt to appear via videolink, but Ms Maxwell was determined to have her moment before the judge.

The British socialite on Friday appeared in person for the first time since her arrest in July.

She plead not guilty to the latest sex trafficking charges against her. Ms Maxwell had been granted rare permission by Judge Alison Nathan to attend the courthouse.

The 59-year-old had already pleaded not guilty to charges of recruiting and grooming teenage girls from 1994-1997 to provide sexual massages to her one-time boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.

The latest allegations involved the sex trafficking of a minor. Ms Maxwell’s lawyers have been claiming for months that she has lost weight and that her hair has been falling out as a result of the “Kafkaesque” prison conditions in a Brooklyn federal prison.

Her court appearance was the first time she has been seen by members of her family since she was arrested in a dawn raid on the home she shared with her husband Scott Borgerson in New Hampshire in July.

It was not initially clear whether Mr Borgerson, an American entrepreneur, was in court.

Little has been seen of Mr Borgerson since the 44-year-old stepped down from his tech company CargoMetrics to avoid being a “distraction”.

The defendant's brother, Ian Maxwell, who after months of silence last month launched a PR campaign to have his sister freed from custody, was unable to travel from the UK due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Due to the coronavirus most hearings in the Southern District of New York are taking place via Zoom or through a dial-in phone line.

However, Ms Maxwell requested to appear in person after a January hearing held by videolink was hijacked by 14,000 QAnon conspiracy theorists who illegally streamed the proceedings on YouTube.

Those present in the courtroom were required to undergo strict temperature checks and made to wear two masks. Sources close to the Maxwell family told The Telegraph that Friday’s appearance was about her wanting to “face her accusers head on”, as well as it being a welcome break from her prison cell at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

Ms Maxwell’s legal team has applied for bail and been rejected three times. Judge Nathan ruled that with three passports and considerable assets she continued to be a significant flight risk.

Ghislaine Maxwell appears via video link during her July 14, 2020 - &#xa0;REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg/File Photo
Ghislaine Maxwell appears via video link during her July 14, 2020 - REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg/File Photo

In the latest appeal, Ms Maxwell even offered to rescind her British and French citizenship in order to leave prison to prepare for her trial at home.

Appealing to a higher court, her lawyers told the Second US Circuit Court of Appeals that Ms Maxwell has not been given an adequate opportunity to prove that she would not flee if she was allowed to await trial at home under 24-hour armed guard and with collateral posted to support a $28.5 million (£20m) bail.

The bond - one of the largest in US history - comes from joint funds from Mr Borgerson, as well as money put up by family members and friends.

Ms Maxwell has claimed she is being scapegoated for Epstein’s crimes and that her continued detention is a form of “sexism”, pointing to the release on bail of a number of notable men who faced comparable charges, including Bernie Madoff, Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, and Dominique Strauss-Kahn.

Ms Maxwell’s team has also complained about the conditions of her detention, which brother calls “tantamount to torture”.

They say she is housed in a 6ft by 9ft cell with a concrete bed, that guards shine a torch into her room at intervals of 15 minutes through the night and that the prison food is “inedible”.

Recommended Stories

  • Ghislaine Maxwell to appear in person for first time since her arrest as she pleads to new charges

    Ghislaine Maxwell is set to appear in person for the first time since her arrest last year in a New York court on Friday, where she is expected to plead not guilty to new sex trafficking charges. Ms Maxwell was granted rare permission to attend the usually procedural court hearing by Judge Alison Nathan. The 59-year-old British socialite has already pleaded not guilty to charges of recruiting and grooming teenage girls from 1994 to 2004 to provide sexual massages to her one-time boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein. The latest allegation are more serious, involving the sex trafficking of a minor. Ms Maxwell’s lawyers have been claiming for months that she has lost weight and that her hair has been falling out as a result of the “Kafkaesque” prison conditions in a Brooklyn federal prison. On Friday it will become clear what toll the last nine months in prison has taken.

  • Arrivals ahead of court hearing for Ghislaine Maxwell

    Attorneys and family members of alleged victims are expected to arrive in court before a hearing for Ghislaine Maxwell.

  • Prince Andrew: ‘Outrageous’ that year has passed since royal vowed to cooperate with FBI, says lawyer

    It is ‘never too late to do the right thing’, lawyer says

  • Dua Lipa Gives Puma’s Newest Sneaker a Edgy Remix in the Sleekest Latex Bodysuit

    The singer helped debut the brand's Suede Mayu sneakers.

  • Iowa woman who hit Black, Latino children with her car pleads guilty to federal hate crimes

    Nicole Franklin, who was charged with intentionally hitting children with her vehicle in 2019, pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes on Wednesday.

  • Kristaps Porzingis with a deep 3 vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Kristaps Porzingis (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 04/22/2021

  • U.S. House passes bill to make Washington, D.C., the 51st state

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly voted, for the second time in less than a year, to make the District of Columbia the 51st state, sending it to the Senate where it faces stiff Republican opposition. By a vote of 216-208, the Democratic-controlled House approved the initiative with no Republican support. The population of Washington, D.C., is heavily Democratic.

  • 'He was guilty.' Extra juror in favor of Chauvin conviction

    An alternate juror at the trial of Derek Chauvin said she agreed with the jury's decision to convict him in George Floyd's death, saying she saw Chauvin as the leader of officers at the scene and that he brushed off warnings by bystanders that Floyd was in danger. “I felt he was guilty,” Lisa Christensen said on “CBS This Morning” in a story aired Thursday. Christensen was one of two alternates dismissed by Judge Peter Cahill after Monday's closing arguments.

  • Chauvin trial prosecutors worked under-the-radar with strategic communications firm

    For most of the past year, a strategic communications firm with deep Washington ties has played an integral role for the prosecution in the State of Minnesota v. Derek Chauvin — operating without pay and so under-the-radar that most of its own staff had no idea.The big picture: Finsbury Glover Hering — formerly known as the Glover Park Group — has been conducting media monitoring and analysis as part of legal team special prosecutor Neal Katyal's vision for a three-pronged "modern appeal/trial strategy."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It was Katyal who last June pitched Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on bringing in experts from the firm. Katyal had previously worked with them in civil cases. His strategy held that in such a widely watched criminal case, with such major repercussions for the country, it would be essential for the prosecution to simultaneously consider the trial, an inevitable appeal and how the verdict would sit with Americans overall.What they're saying: "We know in any high-stakes case like this there’s going to be an appeal," said Katyal, a partner at Hogan Lovells and former acting U.S. solicitor general with extensive appellate and Supreme Court experience. He and his team of seven lawyers also provided their services free of charge."You're thinking with one eye to the trial itself, and with the other, how’s it going to look on appeal," he said. "We needed to understand what people would be thinking about after the trial was over."Katyal spoke with Axios on Wednesday, a day after the jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second- and third-degree murder and second degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd."We wanted to get a sense of what the public reaction would be if there were a conviction, an acquittal or a mixed verdict," he said. "Were there going to be any threats to public safety?""To win the trial is one thing. To win it in the eyes of the American people in the long term is a different thing," he said. "As a prosecutor, your goal is not 'to win a case' — it’s to do justice. And part of doing justice is not just winning the case but understanding how the verdict will be received."How it worked: While prosecutors Matthew Frank and Erin Eldridge and two outside attorneys, Jerry Blackwell and Steve Schleicher, focused on the case and the trial, Katyal and a team of seven lawyers he assembled from his firm focused on legal motions and appeals.The FGH team, meanwhile, monitored local, national and international media coverage as well as Twitter and other social media. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this monitoring and analysis was all conducted remotely.It was their job to boil down for the prosecution the trends they could observe through publicly available information: Who were the key influencers? Were any errors in media coverage becoming part of the narrative? How was the public consuming what was happening in the courtroom and how did the jury appear to be responding?In a statement to Axios, Ellison said FGH was "a completely integral and invaluable part of the team" and said the firm's advice was "essential to helping us understand the broader conversation around the case" and "the world around us." FGH declined through a spokesman to comment for this story.What's next: In addition to Chauvin's expected appeal, three other former officers who also were involved in Floyd's deadly arrest are set to go on trial jointly in August.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Democrat Manchin Endorses Republican Murkowski’s Reelection Bid

    Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is backing Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski’s re-election campaign, which has yet to officially launch. Manchin told POLITICO’s Playbook Deep Dive podcast that he will support Murkowski’s 2022 reelection campaign “in a heartbeat.” The West Virginia senator said of Murkowski, “I’ve met a lot of good people in Alaska, they know when they’ve got the real deal. And they see the person that basically is bringing both sides together, trying to look for the best interest.” “People understand that they have a person that understands Alaska and has Alaska in her blood and in every part of her veins and every morsel of her body,” he added. The senators’ bipartisan relationship goes back years and each of them has visited the other’s home state. “I would welcome his endorsement,” Murkowski said. Manchin has backed moderate Republican candidates before, as he supported friend and Senator Susan Collins (R.,Maine) in her 2020 reelection race.”I don’t think we should be campaigning against any colleagues, Democrat or Republican,” Manchin commented. Murkowski said she hoped the creation of G20 alliance, a bipartisan group in Congress comprising 20 members, would reduce hyper partisanship in the chamber and normalize reaching across the aisle. “I would like to think that we’re the resurgence, that it’s kind of lonely right now. But why wouldn’t we want to encourage greater collaboration and cooperation among our colleagues,” said Murkowski. “I get weary of of of that energy that is focused on the dirty, unproductive process.” Manchin admitted his Democratic counterparts were skeptical of his GOP endorsements. His support for Murkowski comes after the Alaska senator voted to convict former President Donald Trump of inciting a capitol riot in January’s impeachment proceedings. Trump has since promised to fight Murkowski’s re-election efforts and has already backed Kelly Tshibaka to challenge her bid. Murkowski won a write-in campaign after she lost her primary in 2010.

  • LeBron James Addresses Controversial Tweet About Police Shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant

    After deleting a tweet on April 21 about the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant, NBA superstar LeBron James posted a couple of follow-up messages to explain himself.

  • Nevada fugitive caught in Mexico after 27 years on the run

    Samuel Gallardo had been on the run since his 1994 escape from the Nevada Department of Corrections, according to the U.S. Marshals Service

  • Mandy Moore Celebrates Her First Post-Baby Workout: ‘Mama Is Training to Climb a Mountain Again’

    The This Is Us star welcomed her first child, son August “Gus” Harrison, on Feb. 20

  • Tim McGraw, 53, shares shirtless photo with spearfishing catch: ‘What fish?’

    "There’s a fish in this picture?" writes one commenter as country star shares thirsty photo.

  • What is Prince Harry’s last name now that he’s stepped down from royal duties?

    Different rules apply for members of the royal family

  • Matt Foster

    Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast

  • Travis Kalanick's startup refused to change 'Happy Ending' branding for an Asian restaurant menu item, saying it wouldn't cave to woke culture, employees said

    More than 300 corporate executives have left the startup since the start of the year, Insider reported.

  • Biden’s top scientist met Jeffrey Epstein twice. It’s now complicating his confirmation.

    Eric Lander is the last of the Cabinet nominees who hasn’t been confirmed. His time at Harvard, where he met the convicted sex offender, is part of the reason why.

  • Former PGA Tour golfer Billy Mayfair reveals autism diagnosis

    Mayfair remains the only golfer to beat Tiger Woods in a playoff.

  • Newly Public Coinbase Lists Tether’s Controversial USDT for Pro Traders

    The move by an ever-regulated Coinbase could be read as vindication for Tether, long criticized as less-than-forthright about its financials.