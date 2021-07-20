Ghislaine Maxwell owes New York state $1.6m in taxes

Ghislaine Maxwell has appeared on New York’s tax owed list (Getty Images)

Ghislaine Maxwell owes more than a million dollars in taxes, according to New York State’s Department of Taxation and Finance.

Ms Maxwell, the 59-year-old daughter of publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, owes Albany $1,520,000 (£1,116,000) in back taxes. She is number 47 in a recently released list of 250 “delinquent taxpayers” who owe the state money.

The British socialite, known for her association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is due to stand trial on sex-trafficking charges, which she has pleaded not guilty to. Ms Maxwell has been in the Metropolitan Detention Center, since she was arrested in July 2020 in the state of New Hampshire. She has been denied bail five times.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Police in Florida started investigating Jeffery Epstein in 2005 after a complaint that he had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl. He was convicted in 2008 for child prostitution. He was arrested in July 2019 on sex trafficking charges and committed suicide in August 2019.

Along with Ms Maxwell, Lisa Marie Presley appears on the list of taxes owed, she is required to pay $636,000 (£466,914) to the state.

At the top of the list is Evgeny ‘Gene’ Freidman, known as New York City’s ‘taxi king’ who once ran a fleet of 800 yellow taxis, pre the ride-sharing app boom. He owes $18,703,000 (£13,732,000) according to the government department’s records.

The New York State Senate and Assembly is raising taxes for New York City millionaires who make more than $1 million (£725,979) annually. The hikes will make tax in New York City the highest rates in the US.

