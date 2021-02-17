Ghislaine Maxwell physically abused by prison guard, lawyer claims

Ghislaine Maxwell, asociada desde hace mucho tiempo del acusado traficante sexual Jeffrey Epstein (via REUTERS)

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer has alleged that the British socialite was physically abused by a guard at New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Ms Maxwell, 59, is awaiting trial on charges that she recruited three teenage girls for her ex-boyfriend, billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, to sexually abuse in the 1990s and committed perjury during 2016 depositions in a civil case. She has pleaded not guilty.

In a letter to a Manhattan federal judge, attorney Bobbi Sternheim said her client was undergoing a pat-down search in her isolation cell when the incident occured and that her request that the procedure be filmed was declined.

“When Ms Maxwell recoiled in pain and when she said she would report the mistreatment, she was threatened with disciplinary action,” Ms Sternheim said.

Days later, the prisoner was allegedly retaliated against for having reported the abuse when a guard ordered her into a shower to clean, sanitise and scrub the walls with a broom, the lawyer wrote.

In the same letter, Ms Sternheim repeated assertions she has made before that Ms Maxwell is being subjected to onerous conditions in jail that include repeated searches and being awakened every 15 minutes by having a torch flashed into her cell while she sleeps, seemingly to ensure she does not attempt to take her own life as Epstein is understood to have done while incarcerated in Manhattan in August 2019.

The attorney said her client has been subjected to physical searches approximately 1,400 times in the last seven months and no contraband has ever been found about her person, in her cell or among her effects.

She said Ms Maxwell – the youngest daughter of notorious newspaper mogul Robert Maxwell – is under 24-hour surveillance by up to six guards at a time and approximately 18 cameras, not including a hand-held camera trained on her when she is moved outside her cell.

Harsh treatment including food so poorly prepared that it is sometimes inedible has also taken a toll on her health, according to Ms Sternheim.

“She is withering to a shell of her former self – losing weight, losing hair, and losing her ability to concentrate,” Ms Sternheim wrote.

“In addition to the many difficulties impacting her review of electronic discovery materials, the over-management and stress are impacting her stamina and effectiveness in preparing her defence and conferring with counsel.”

Ms Maxwell had a $28.5m bail proposal rejected in late December, with a judge saying she represented a flight risk and had not been forthcoming with authorities regarding her finances following her arrest.

As part of the bail proposal, lawyers said she had approximately $22.5m in assets and had set aside over $7m for her defence.

Additional reporting by AP

