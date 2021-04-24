Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex-trafficking charges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oriana Gonzalez
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, on Friday pleaded not guilty to new sex-trafficking charges in a Manhattan federal court, The Washington Post reports.

The big picture: It was her first court appearance since she was arrested last summer on allegations that she facilitated the sexual abuse of young girls by Epstein. Maxwell spoke briefly, responding affirmatively when the judge asked her if she knew about the sex trafficking charges.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Her attorneys are looking to delay the start of two trials, per the Post. The first is scheduled to begin in July and will cover the sex-trafficking charges and others related to recruiting minors. The second will cover perjury charges.

  • U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan did not say whether the delay would be granted.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Socialite is called ‘courageous’ and ‘tough’ by lawyers as she pleads not guilty

    Follow the latest updates from the inside and out of the courtroom

  • Google searches on sex reveal what people care about during the pandemic

    Data on the most Googled questions about sex last year provide an ... interesting window into what some of us have been doing during the pandemic.Why it matters: For better or for worse — and based on some of the results, it's looking like the latter — search engines like Google remain our go-to source for questions we're too nervous to ask elsewhere.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: Data from the online health clinic From Mars released this week indicates the most Googled sex question in 2020, with more than 2 million searches, was: "What are the symptoms of chlamydia?"It's a rather timely question — new data from the CDC indicates that rates of STDs hit an all-time high in 2019, with nearly 2.5 million Americans contracting chlamydia, gonorrhea or syphilis.It's the sixth-straight year STD rates hit a record high, with cases of the three diseases rising almost 30% between 2015 and 2019.Data for 2020 isn't in yet, but Google queries for "STD testing near me" nearly quadrupled between April 2020 and the end of the year, so draw your own conclusions (and definitely be safe out there). What's next: Early data on search queries in 2021 indicate that some pandemic-based relationships may be crumbling.Searches for "What is ghosting?" — the process of suddenly cutting off all contact with a partner — more than doubled between November 2020 and this February.The bottom line: Search queries are an X-ray into the public psyche, and when it comes to sex and relationships, we may have some issues.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Here’s what Netflix’s CEO has to say about password sharing

    There's an old joke that made the rounds on Twitter a few years back which said that there's only one Netflix subscriber in the world and that his password was being shared by millions of people. While password sharing outside of family members is technically not something Netflix allows, it's also something Netflix has historically not done anything to stop or even prevent. For the most part, Netflix has seemed happy enough to let people share their passwords far and wide and simply upcharge folks who want to increase the number of screens that can be watched concurrently. There have been rumblings, however, that Netflix's passive response to password sharing may soon be coming to an end. Earlier this year, some Netflix users started seeing a prompt indicating that they need to sign up for their own account if they don't live with the owner of the signed-in account. https://twitter.com/DOP3Sweet/status/1369395237253222414 Netflix at the time said it was simply running a test designed "to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so." The message, even if not widely seen, led many to believe that Netflix may finally start getting serious about cracking down on password sharing. It's worth noting that an estimated 33% of Netflix users share their passwords with individuals outside of their family. And recall, Netflix's user agreement reads in part: "The Netflix service and any content viewed through our service are for your personal and non-commercial use only and may not be shared with individuals beyond your household. " In light of the above, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, during the company's earnings conference call this week, was asked directly if Netflix was planning on "turning the screws." The topic came up when Nidhi Gupta asked the following question: You’ve started to run some tests and in certain markets, I think maybe just the U.S. on limiting account sharing. Can you talk about the size of the opportunity here, and why now is kind of the right time to ask start tightening the screws on that? Hastings responded: "We will test many things, but we would never roll something out that feels like turning the screws as you said. It’s got to feel like it makes sense to consumers that they understand. we will test many things, but we would never roll something out that feels like turning the screws as you said. It’s got to feel like it makes sense to consumers that they understand." Suffice it to say, if Netflix does ever take a strong stance against password sharing, it stands to reason it's not going to be an abrupt decision that catches consumers off guard. One of the more interesting questions levied by analysts asked if there was a particular market or country where password sharing was exceptionally high. Netflix executive Greg Peters, however, didn't provide much of a direct answer. Every market, every country is different, and so we see different ranges of behavior. And I think just how people orient themselves to the service is different from country to country. So I want to – it’s more than just sort of how they think about how maybe they are working the system or so forth, how did they think about sharing the service with an extended family or people that they love is a natural part of how they connect with the stories that we’re telling. So it’s all different around the planet, and it’s different within countries, too, as you might well expect. Long story short: password sharing on Netflix isn't going anywhere anytime soon. And so, millions of Netflix viewers can now collectively breathe a sigh of relief.

  • Biden says Armenian mass killing was genocide

    The statement by the US president drew an immediate rebuke from Turkey, which disputes the term.

  • Officials say missing Indonesian submarine has sunk after finding lost items

    The Indonesian navy on Saturday said the submarine that went missing earlier this week had sunk and cracked opened, killing its 53 crew members onboard, AP reports.Details: Navy Chief Yudo Margono reportedly shifted the status of its missing vessel from "sub miss" to "sub sank." Rescuers found some items from the 44-year-old KRI Nanggala-402 submarine, including Muslim prayer rugs and grease bottles to lubricate periscopes, according to The New York Times.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBodies of the crew members have not yet been found, Margono added.Items were found floating in a location where the sea is 930 yards deep, CNN notes. Sonar seemed to indicate the submarine sank well below what is referred to as “crush depth," the Times writes.It is still unknown how the submarine sunk, but experts say that the vessel's descent must have been quick since it did not give any indication of its whereabouts, per The Times.What they're saying: Margono added that the condition of the items suggested the submarine had not exploded, but rather cracked likely due to pressure from being in deep waters, The Times reports.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Sorting through the shrapnel: what Dominic Cummings’ grenade-ridden riposte means

    In a blog posted on Friday evening, Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former de facto chief of staff, fired off an extraordinary salvo in response to a Downing Street briefing that he was the source of a series of leaks that had seriously undermined the Prime Minister. And then he lobbed in a grenade. Or two. The blog begins with "The Prime Minister’s new Director of Communications Jack Doyle, at the PM’s request, has made a number of false accusations to the media" and then helpfully lists, one after the other, a series of counter-claims that further threaten Mr Johnson’s position. If Downing Street thought briefing against Cummings had been a good idea, they may be less inclined to think so now. The Dyson text messages What Cummings wrote: I do have some WhatsApp messages between the PM/Dyson forwarded to me by the PM. I have not found the ones that were leaked to Laura Kuenssberg on my phone nor am I aware of being sent them last year. I was not directly or indirectly a/the source for the BBC/Kuenssberg story on the PM/Dyson texts. Yesterday some No10 officials told me that No10 would make this accusation and told me what they believe actually happened — that Dyson’s office emailed a number of officials, including HMT officials, and included screenshots of the PM/Dyson texts, and that this correspondence, from roughly a year ago, was passed to the BBC. I do not know if this is correct. Officials told me yesterday that I was not copied in on this correspondence and I do not remember it (I no longer have access to my official email so cannot check this). I am happy to meet with the Cabinet Secretary and for him to search my phone for Dyson messages. If the PM did send them to me, as he is claiming, then he will be able to show the Cabinet Secretary on his own phone when they were sent to me. It will therefore be easy to establish at least if I was ever sent these messages. I am also happy to publish or give to the Cabinet Secretary the PM/Dyson messages that I do have, which concerned ventilators, bureaucracy and Covid policy — not tax issues. Cummings has been accused of releasing text messages between Mr Johnson and Sir James Dyson, the businessman, seeking changes on tax rules over a plan to design and build ventilators at the peak of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sir James never benefitted or intended to personally benefit from the tax change. Cummings admits to possessing WhatsApp messages forwarded to him by Mr Johnson, but says these are not the same as the text messages leaked to Laura Kuenssberg, the BBC’s political editor. Cummings suggests a huge rift inside Downing Street with "some No10 officials" informing him in advance of the briefing that he was the source of the leak. Under this separate version of events, Cummings hints at an even wider conspiracy with "Dyson’s office" emailing "a number of officials" across Government including the Treasury. The blog suggests a cabal of Number 10 officials still loyal to Cummings that "told me yesterday" that Cummings was "not copied in". That would indicate they have checked their emails, not found Cummings on the email chain, and then told him. Cummings goes on to make it clear he no longer has access to his "official" emails, although that would not rule out his having forwarded emails to a private account. Cummings then lays down a challenge to the Prime Minister. He says he will meet Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, and allow him to root through his phone. But here’s the sting. If Mr Johnson is so sure that Cummings is the leaker, why doesn’t the Prime Minister hand his phone to the Cabinet Secretary and in doing so disclose all the text messages he did have with Sir James Dyson. This is clever stuff from Cummings, attempting to push the Prime Minister into a corner. Then there’s the final sting. Cummings does have messages between the Prime Minister and Sir James, he reveals. And those - about Covid, ventilators and bureaucracy - he is happy to hand over to Mr Case. Or potentially worse still for the Prime Minister, make them public. Tax issues, Cummings is saying, is not all that Mr Johnson discussed with Sir James and he’s prepared to go public with those messages too.

  • Pentagon unveils sensor that detects Covid in the body

    Invention inspired by huge virus outbreak on board USS Theodore Roosevelt

  • Rapper DMX memorial service to be livestreamed from Brooklyn's Barclays Center

    American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by his stage name DMX or Dark Man X, will be mourned by fans around the world in a livestreamed event from Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Saturday. Simmons, 50, died on April 9 after suffering a heart attack a week earlier, which many media outlets initially attributed to a drug overdose. The memorial at the Barclays Center will be closed to the public but will be streamed live on DMX's YouTube account at 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT).

  • ‘Cryptic writing’ found at home of ex NFL player suspected of killing six

    Former player may have been ‘following a new religion or ideology,’ authorities say

  • ‘I’m not your food’: Jogger films himself being chased by ‘hungry bear’ through national park

    ‘Hey, no! I don’t care if you’re hungry. I’m not your food,’ says runner as bear follows him

  • US has no immediate plans to share Covid vaccines with India amid record-breaking surge

    India is one of the world’s largest vaccine makers, but has struggled to maintain enough supply for its population amid a massive Covid surge

  • Indonesian submarine sank off Bali, navy says

    A scan detected the vessel at a depth of 850m, well below the survivable limit, the navy says.

  • George W Bush reveals who he voted for in 2020 election – and it wasn’t Biden or Trump

    Revelation follows criticism of Republican party in recent days

  • Trump to ‘relocate to New Jersey golf club’ when Mar-A-Lago closes for hurricane season

    Former president Donald Trump will reportedly relocate to his New Jersey golf club in Bedminster when his Florida resort has its annual summer shut-down

  • Caitlyn Jenner joins Republican fray seeking to unseat California governor

    Jenner, 71, said the Democratic governor's "over-restrictive lockdown" has devastated small business and deprived children of in-class schooling. "Californians want better and deserve better from their government," Jenner said in a statement posted on social media. "I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor," she said.

  • Republican audit of Arizona election results gets off to chaotic start as journalists denied access

    Reporter signs up to volunteer and works six-hour shift as observer to get access to recount

  • Zendaya wore a designer dress nearly 40 years after it was created

    Zendaya wore the 1982 Yves Saint Laurent outfit to accept an award at the 2021 Essence Black Women in Hollywood event.

  • Tucker Carlson under for for yearbook entry seen as mocking gay politician Harvey Milk’s murder

    Mr Carlson’s 1991 university yearbook contains an apparent joke about the murder of gay politician Harvey Milk

  • 148 bills to give GOP lawmakers more power over elections could be ‘death knell’ for democracy, officials warn

    From ‘hijacking’ results to ‘micromanaging’ elections, new report reveals how Republicans are trying to strip oversight to gain permanent control

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take the streets

    Under-fire South American leader continues to try to assert his dominance over country’s armed forces