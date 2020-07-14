Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty, ordered held without bond in case tied to Epstein child sex trafficking ring

A federal judge ordered Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, held without bond Tuesday after the British socialite pleaded not guilty to charges that she helped procure young victims for the disgraced financier's child sex trafficking operation that began more than 25 years ago.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said Maxwell posed "a substantial risk of flight" given her considerable wealth, international connections and the charges against her, noting that she faced a maximum of 35 years in prison, if convicted.

Even electronic monitoring and the posting of private security guards would be "insufficient," Nathan said. "The risk of flight is too great."

Nathan set a trial date of July 12, 2021, meaning that Maxwell is likely to spend at least the next year in a New York federal detention center.

Maxwell's arraignment in a Manhattan federal court, staged by video conference amid the threat of the persistent coronavirus, marked her first formal response to the criminal charges lodged against her this month.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe argued that at the time of her arrest Maxwell was "living in hiding" on a large estate in New Hampshire, posing "serious concerns that the defendant would flee if afforded the opportunity."

"There are serious concerns here," Moe told the judge.

Lawyers for the 58-year-old defendant had argued for her release on a $5 million bond, secured by properties in the U.S. and Great Britain. Attorney Mark Cohen suggested that his client had not sought to leave the country despite the government's ongoing investigation. He also indicated that prosecutors had had exaggerated Maxwell's wealth.

Cohen said Maxwell's continued confinement would also restrict her ability to assist her lawyers in preparing a defense.

"The government has not made a required showing of an actual flight risk," the attorney said.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, had cast Maxwell's proposed bail proposal as "little more than an unsecured bond" because some of the the property Maxwell was pledging as collateral is outside American jurisdiction and "therefore is of no value."

Maxwell was arrested and charged this month, nearly a year after Epstein killed himself while awaiting trial in a New York federal detention center.

A federal grand jury in New York indicted Maxwell on perjury and conspiracy charges that accuse her of helping Epstein “recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims” between 1994 and 1997. Both allegedly knew the victims were under age 18 and as young as 14.

Since the arrest, investigators have talked to more witnesses who want to provide information about Maxwell. "The Government is in the process of receiving and reviewing this additional evidence, which has the potential to make the Government's case even stronger," prosecutors said.