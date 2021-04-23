Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to new charges at first in-person court appearance since her arrest

(Independent)

Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty on Friday to new charges of sex trafficking for her former boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein .

This was the first time Ms Maxwell has appeared in court in person since she was arrested.

The British socialite, 59, has been charged with trafficking underage girls for Mr Epstein, a convicted sex criminal. She had previously pleaded not guilty to those charges, and on Friday pleaded not guilty to additional charges regarding a new alleged victim.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow