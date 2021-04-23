Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty; trial date in flux

Ghislaine Maxwell faced a judge in person for the first time Friday as lawyers squabbled over exactly when she should be tried on sex trafficking charges alleging that she procured teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse at his posh residences. (April 23)

Video Transcript

- That was almost seven years ago that we brought the first lawsuit against Ms. Maxwell, a civil lawsuit, so they are looking forward to a resolution.

DANIELLE BENSKY: to be honest, I was too afraid to come to the Epstein trial, and this is a new feeling for me to be able to sort of sit there and accept a lot. And yeah, I do think that it's hard to sit through it, and it's painful. But it's good too. It's feeling.

DAVID OSCAR MARKUS: Ghislaine in very, very, very difficult conditions. Conditions none of us would wish on our worst enemies, and she's staying strong. She's getting ready for trial. The judge did not set trial, yet, today. It's still scheduled for July, and we'll be hearing soon when the case will be set for trial. And Ghislaine is looking forward to that trial. She's looking forward to fighting, and she will fight.