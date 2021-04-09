Ghislaine Maxwell reading Boris Johnson's Churchill bio and book about loneliness in prison, family reveals on 'innocence' website

Ghislaine Maxwell's family launch website to proclaim her innocence and show “the real Ghislaine”. - Reuters

Ghislaine Maxwell's family have launched a website proclaiming her innocence that includes a list of books she is reading in solitary confinement, including Boris Johnson's biography of Winston Churchill.

Ms Maxwell’s family revealed her reading list, which included Blue Latitudes by Tony Horwitz and The Black Swan by Nicholas Taleb, on the Frequently Asked Questions section of a website they launched on Friday to proclaim her innocence and show “the real Ghislaine”.

The list also mentions The Churchill Factor by the Prime Minister, and books by a number of other British authors such as Gail Honeymoon's novel Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine, about a social misfit with a traumatic past who deals with feelings of isolation and loneliness.

The British socialite, 59, is in a federal jail in Brooklyn awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges. She has pleaded not guilty.

The family claims on the website, RealGhislaine.com, that it has been developed and maintained by brothers, sisters, family and friends, “the people who have known the real Ghislaine all her life, not the fictional one-dimensional character created by the media.”

Her brother Ian Maxwell, who has given several interviews since his sister was denied her third request for bail, directed followers on Twitter to the website in a video appeal.

“My sister is no monster. She is a step-mother, a wife, a friend to many, a sister to me. No one deserves to be tortured when they are presumed innocent,” said Mr Maxwell, who resides in the UK.

“Ghislaine’s continued denial of bail and torturous incarceration on the basis of 25-year old uncorroborated allegations by anonymous accusers is as outrageous as it is unjust,” he went on.

Mr Maxwell, 64, has previously said in an interview with The Telegraph that the British socialite is being subjected to “brutal and degrading” treatment and called for her release from jail.

He said Ms Maxwell was being kept in a cell that measured just 6 feet by 9 feet that “includes a concrete bed and a toilet”.

The eldest son of the late press baron, Robert Maxwell, said her hair was falling out and she is “losing the ability to concentrate which is impairing the time she can devote to studying the two million pages of prosecution documentation.”

Ms Maxwell's lawyer complained in November that she was not being given enough time to prepare her case while in prison, as they launched a second bid to get her bail.

A letter to the court read: "Given the voluminous discovery in this case, the most recent production alone being 1.2 million documents, the time accorded Ms. Maxwell remains inadequate for her to review and prepare the defense of her life."

A New York judge on Thursday granted Ms Maxwell’s request to appear in person at an arraignment hearing on April 23 to plead to two new charges filed against her last week.

Family members in America, including her twin sisters Isabel and Christine Maxwell, are expected to attend in support. Brothers Ian and Kevin would have to get special dispensation to enter the country due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Scott Borgerson, Ms Maxwell’s husband with whom she was living in New Hampshire at the time of her arrest, may also attend.