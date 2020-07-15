Ghislaine Maxwell secretly married but won't reveal husband's identity say NY prosecutors

Ghislaine Maxwell has secretly married but refused to disclose her husband’s identity to FBI investigators, it was claimed in court.

Federal prosecutors told a judge hearing Maxwell’s application for bail that she had a spouse although his name has been withheld.

The existence of a husband might explain why Maxwell chose to remain in the US while being hunted down by the FBI over child sex trafficking allegations rather than fleeing abroad.

She was last year romantically linked to Scott Borgerson, the wealthy chief executive of a tech company based in Boston, but there is no suggestion or evidence the couple ever married. Mr Borgerson has insisted the pair were only friends.

Maxwell used the alias ‘Jen Marshall’ when inspecting the house she bought while in hiding from the FBI and was accompanied by a man she identified as her husband and using the name ‘Scott Marshall’. But while ‘Scott Marshall’ spoke with a British accent, Scott Borgerson was born in the US and speaks with an American accent.

Property which is believed to be the home of Ghislaine Maxwell in Bradford, New Hampshire More

The disclosure that Maxwell is married appears to have been made deliberately by prosecutors to bolster its legal argument that she has held back information about both her social circumstances and her finances.

Maxwell’s bail application was rejected and she now faces the prospect of 12 months in prison while awaiting trial in July next year into charges of child sex trafficking and grooming for Jeffrey Epstein, her former boyfriend who killed himself.

Maxwell, a close friend of Prince Andrew and the daughter of the disgraced tycoon Robert Maxwell, has denied all charges including two further counts of perjury.

Prosecutor Alison Moe told the judge during bail arguments in a New York courthouse late on Tuesday that Maxwell was not identifying to court officials who was proposing to put up $5 million bail or even if they lived in the US.

Ms Moe added: "In addition to failing to describe in any way the assets of the proposed co-signer of a bond, the defendant [Maxwell] also makes no mention whatsoever about the financial circumstances or assets of her spouse, whose identity she declined to provide to pretrial services.

"There’s no information about who will be co-signing this bond or their assets, and no details whatsoever."