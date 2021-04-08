Ghislaine Maxwell says it’s not her fault her Brooklyn jail cell is filthy

Stephen Rex Brown, New York Daily News
·2 min read
NEW YORK – Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers have fired back at claims that she’s letting her jail cell become filthy, and argue that the entire Brooklyn facility where she’s being held is a disgusting cesspool.

The letter filed Thursday in Manhattan Federal Court is the latest in an increasingly hostile dispute over the conditions of the British socialite’s confinement at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park.

Prosecutors and Maxwell’s legal team don’t even agree whether she frequently flushes the toilet.

“At times the stench in Ms. Maxwell’s isolation cell has been overwhelming due to overflowing of toilets in the cellblock above. Due to lack of privacy, Ms. Maxwell refrains from using the toilet in the isolation cell and, as directed by the guards, she flushes frequently to avoid plumbing problems,” Maxwell’s attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote.

“Blaming Ms. Maxwell for the filth of her severely restricted environment is utterly misplaced. To suggest she willingly lives in squalor is absurd,” said the attorney.

Sternheim’s account came in response to prosecutors’ claims that Maxwell had been ordered to clean her cell after allowing it to become “very dirty.” The feds are required to file regular updates on conditions at the MDC.

Maxwell’s lawyers argue the sorry state of the jail is another reason the 59-year-old should be granted bail while awaiting trial for sex trafficking and grooming underage victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

“The MDC — especially the East Building where Ms. Maxwell is held — is permeated with mold and vermin. Cockroaches and rodents are plentiful and glue (traps) have been placed in Ms. Maxwell’s day area to help remediate the problem,” Sternheim wrote.

Even Maxwell’s weight is disputed. The feds say she’s remained around 130 lbs. while in custody. But Sternheim wrote that the weight scales “are erratic and not set to zero.”

“Her eyesight is failing, and her hair is thinning,” Sternheim continued.

Maxwell claimed the federal Bureau of Prisons ignored an incident of “physical abuse” in which a jail guard shoved her into her isolation cell.

She has pleaded not guilty to her charges. Her attorneys will argue to the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals later this month that she should be granted bail.

  • US says Ghislaine Maxwell has received Covid-19 vaccine and is in good health

    Ghislaine Maxwell was "fully vaccinated" against Covid-19 and in good physical health, US prosecutors said on Tuesday, as Jeffrey Epstein's former associate and girlfriend prepares for trial on charges she helped enable his sexual abuse of girls. In a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, prosecutors disputed claims that the 59-year-old British socialite had suffered from hair and weight loss while being subjected to restrictive conditions and invasive searches at the Brooklyn jail that has housed her since last July. Prosecutors said staff at the Metropolitan Detention Centre have not detected "noticeable hair loss," that the 5-foot-7 (170 cm) Maxwell weighed 137.5 pounds (62 kg) last week, and that her lowest recorded weight of 133 pounds (60 kg) was normal. "In short, MDC medical staff assess that the defendant is physically healthy," the letter from US Attorney Audrey Strauss and other prosecutors said. It did not say when Maxwell was vaccinated. Lawyers for Maxwell did not immediately respond to requests for comment. One of the lawyers, Bobbi Sternheim, had written on March 31 that Maxwell's detention was having a "deleterious effect on her health and well-being," raising concern whether she would be "strong enough to withstand the stress of trial." Prosecutors said Maxwell was subjected to regular searches like other inmates at the Brooklyn jail, and has up to 91 hours a week to review materials for trial, more than any inmate. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to helping Epstein recruit, groom and sexually abuse three girls from 1994 to 1997. She is awaiting arraignment on a March 29 indictment accusing her of sex trafficking of a fourth girl on Epstein's behalf from 2001 to 2004. A trial is scheduled for July 12. Maxwell's lawyers have been considering whether to seek a delay. Epstein, a financier, killed himself at age 66 in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trail on sex trafficking charges.

