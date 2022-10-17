Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell says Trump's support gave her a 'big boost' when she was arrested during sex crimes probe

Ghislaine Maxwell. Andrew Savulich/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell gave a rare interview from prison to a British tabloid over the weekend.

In the interview, she shouted out the likes of Prince Andrew and former president Donald Trump.

She said that when she was arrested ahead of her conviction, Trump's support meant a lot to her.

Ghislaine Maxwell heaped praise on men like Prince Andrew and former US President Donald Trump in a new interview given behind bars.

In a interview given to filmmaker Daphne Barak and published in the Mail on Sunday while detained at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York, as well as the Tallahassee's Federal Correctional Institute, Maxwell mentioned the likes of Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Prince Andrew as she reflected on life in, and before her sex trafficking conviction. Maxwell told the outlet that she was flattered by Trump's well wishes after she was arrested.

"I was very touched that he would remember me and that he would wish me well," Maxwell told the Mail. "And I was very touched by his remembrance of me."

She added that his comments gave her a "big boost." Maxwell was sentenced to a 20 year prison sentence in June of this year for her role in sexually trafficking under-aged girls with accomplice and convicted sex predator Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell's attorneys have appealed her conviction.

In July 2020, when Maxwell was arrested, Trump said that he wasn't privy to the specifics of Maxwell's case, but confirmed that he knew her.

"I haven't really been following it too much," Trump said, according to the New York Times. "I just wish her well, frankly."

"I've met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach," Trump added. "But I wish her well, whatever it is."

According to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman's new book, Trump also wondered if Maxwell spoke to investigators about him once she was detained.

In the same interview with the Mail, Maxwell also complimented Prince Andrew of the British Royal family, calling him a "dear friend."

In August of last year, Andrew was sued by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually assaulting her at age 17 in Maxwell's London house, alleging that Maxwell and Epstein forced her. Andrew denied the allegations in the suit and was forced to give up his royal title and duties before eventually reaching a settlement with Giuffre.

"I care about him, and I feel so bad for him," Maxwell told the Mail, claiming that Andrew is "paying such a price" for his association with Epstein. Maxwell also repeated the claim that meeting Epstein was "the greatest mistake of my life," which she had stated during her trial.

Read the original article on Insider