Ghislaine Maxwell seeks bail again, saying she’s treated worse than Hannibal Lecter

Ghislaine Maxwell will have some fava beans and a nice chianti.

A lawyer for the British socialite wrote a Manhattan judge Wednesday that she is treated worse than the famed cannibalistic serial killer of “The Silence of the Lambs,” Hannibal Lecter.

“My weekly in-person legal visits with Ms. Maxwell are conducted under the most humiliating circumstances that I have ever experienced in many decades of federal criminal practice,” wrote Bobbi Sternheim in a letter to the judge overseeing Maxwell’s case.

“As disturbing and invasive as they are for no justifiable reason, I get to leave; Ms. Maxwell does not. The surveillance rivals scenes of Dr. Hannibal Lecter’s incarceration as portrayed in the movie, ‘Silence of the Lambs,’ despite the absence of the cage and plastic face guard.”

Sternheim says the conditions inside Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Complex, where Maxwell has been held since July 2020, “continue to be reprehensible and utterly inappropriate for (a) woman on the cusp of turning 60 with no criminal record or history of violence.”

The lawyer made the comparison while asking — for at least the sixth time — that Maxwell be granted bail. Her previous efforts have been rejected by Judge Alison Nathan.

In March, Nathan shot down Maxwell’s most recent request for bail under strict conditions, noting that she was too much of a flight risk.

Maxwell’s family has offered to put up bail in the tens of millions. Maxwell has also offered to renounce her British and French citizenship in a bid to get out, with no luck.

The 59-year-old is set to go to trial on Nov. 29 on charges she groomed young girls for her ex, Jeffrey Epstein. The multimillionaire sex offender was found hanged in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty and argues she’s been unfairly substituted for Epstein in the public eye. She’s long complained that MDC staff has mentally and physically abused her while keeping her under constant surveillance.