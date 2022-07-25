Ghislaine Maxwell sent to Tallahassee prison for role in Epstein sex-trafficking ring

The disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to a federal prison in Tallahassee, Fla., where she will serve a 20-year sentence for her role as an accomplice with Jeffrey Epstein in a decade-spanning sex-trafficking ring.

In December, Maxwell was convicted of luring and grooming teenage girls to be sexually abused and exploited by Epstein — the wealthy financier who killed himself while in custody and awaiting trial in 2019.

She will be eligible for release in July 2037, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) website.

The bureau's decision to send Maxwell, 60, to the FCI Tallahassee, at 501 Capital Circle N.E., was against the recommendation of Judge Alison J. Nathan, who oversaw Maxwell's trial, according to court records filed in the Southern District of New York.

Guilty verdict: Ghislaine Maxwell, associate of Jeffrey Epstein, convicted in sex abuse case

Sentencing: Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring with associate Jeffrey Epstein in sex abuse case

"The court makes the following recommendations to the Bureau of Prisons: Defendant to be considered for designation to FCI Danbury (in Connecticut)," stated court records that were first reported by the Daily Mail.

The bureau ultimately sent Maxwell to the state where some of the crimes for which she has been convicted occurred.

FILE - In this July 2, 2020, file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference in New York. Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend, claims a guard physically abused her at the federal prison in Brooklyn where she's being held. Maxwell's lawyer told a judge in a letter Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, that British socialite who has pleaded not guilty to recruiting girls for Epstein to sexually abuse in the 1990s, is losing weight, hair and her ability to concentrate and prepare for trial. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) ORG XMIT: NYKW106

For three years, beginning in 2001, Maxwell and Epstein enticed teenage girls to visit Epstein’s Palm Beach residence, a six-hour drive from Tallahassee, "to engage in sex acts with Epstein, after which Epstein, Maxwell, or another employee of Epstein’s would give the victims hundreds of dollars in cash," read a portion of the summary of charges.

Maxwell's monthlong trial concluded on Dec. 29 following a five-day deliberation by the jury, who ultimately found Maxwell guilty of five of six counts, including transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts, two conspiracy charges and sex trafficking.

Story continues

Ghislaine Maxwell at a New York fundraiser in 2016.

The trial saw harrowing accounts from multiple women who described being abused as teens — as young as 14 — between about 1994 to 2004 at Epstein's residences in New York, New Mexico and Palm Beach, Fla.

On June 28, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison. She will also face five years of supervised release and has been ordered to pay a $750,000 fine, according to the Department of Justice.

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to Tallahassee prison to serve sentence