Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for role in Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse case

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has reiterated his claim that bitcoin (BTC) is a commodity. "Some, like bitcoin, and that's the only one, Jim, I'm going to say because I'm not going to talk about any one of these tokens [that] my predecessors and others have said [are] a commodity," Gensler said in an interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday. Where Gensler departs from his predecessors is his unwillingness to define Ethereum the same way.