Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for role in Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse case
Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.
Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.
Ghislaine Maxwell has been placed on suicide watch ahead of her sentencing for sex trafficking, but her attorney has said she isn’t suicidal. Maxwell—a longtime friend and former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein—is slated to be sentenced Tuesday for five counts related to child sex abuse and sex trafficking. Just days before the sentencing, her attorney Bobbi Sternheim said that the 60-year-old has been placed on suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn “without having conduct
Lawyers representing Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s victims are urging US prosecutors to investigate associates of the pair – including Andrew.
Ghislaine Maxwell remains on suicide watch one day before she is set to sentenced in her sex trafficking case in federal court. Read her attorney’s reaction below.
She fell into the world so quickly that her parents barely made it into the hospital before she was born. She also slipped from the world too soon.
After an artistic swimmer fainted in the pool during the 2022 World Aquatics Championships, the Team USA coach who heroically saved her recounted the “scary” incident.
Beaches on the Cape are typically closed for an hour following a shark sighting.
The Supreme Court said Monday that a high school football coach who knelt and prayed on the field after games was protected by the Constitution, a decision that opponents said would open the door to "much more coercive prayer" in public schools. (June 28)
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday signed a national security memorandum to fight illegal fishing, part of pledged efforts to help countries combat alleged violations by fishing fleets, including those of China. The White House said in a statement that it would also launch an alliance with Canada and the United Kingdom to "take urgent action" to improve monitoring, control, and surveillance in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. U.S. officials have vowed to introduce policies to better battle illegal fishing, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, as part of stepped up engagement with the region to counter China's growing influence.
Fulton County District Attorney's Office hold LGBTQ+ event to celebrate Pride Month and to help build a bridge with the community.
The latest NDAA would provide new $200 monthly stipends to sailors on ships undergoing nuclear refueling and $300 stipends to troops "assigned to perform cold weather operations."
A first-of-its-kind database developed by a local scientist can help you avoid processed foods.
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has reiterated his claim that bitcoin (BTC) is a commodity. "Some, like bitcoin, and that's the only one, Jim, I'm going to say because I'm not going to talk about any one of these tokens [that] my predecessors and others have said [are] a commodity," Gensler said in an interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday. Where Gensler departs from his predecessors is his unwillingness to define Ethereum the same way.
Fresh off dissing BET on his new single "Late to da Party," Lil Nas X gave a statement about his protracted "painful" relationship with the network.
In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $11.81, marking a -1.91% move from the previous day.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Tuesday said she wasn’t surprised by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying “women will die” as a result of the decision and warning that the court’s conservatives will continue to try and “turn back the clock” on other constitutional rights. “There are so many…
Draymond Green connected his struggles in Boston to Steph's remarkable performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
A Minnesota woman shot in the head with a police projectile during the 2020 protests over George Floyd's murder is suing the city of Minneapolis and an unnamed police officer, alleging multiple civil rights violations. According to the lawsuit filed in federal court late Friday, Raven Bartz required four staples to close a laceration to the back of her head after she was shot amid the protests ...
Ford sought online submissions to name its new Mustang Black Accent Package, and a trademark filing may reveal the winner.
A Salisbury woman pleaded guilty last week in federal court in Boston to the sexual exploitation of an infant, officials announced Monday. Desiree Daigle, 26, pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a child in connection with an incident in November 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Daigle was identified in online chats exchanging various child pornography files with another individual.
How she went from being the toast of high society to a convicted sex trafficker.