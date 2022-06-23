Ghislaine Maxwell should serve 30 years for ‘irreparable harm to vulnerable children’ in Epstein scheme: feds

Jeffrey Epstein’s convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell should serve 30 years in prison — until she’s 90 — for causing “irreparable harm to vulnerable children” in a decade-long child exploitation scheme with the deceased financier, Manhattan federal prosecutors charge in new court filings.

The feds’ request to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan that Maxwell serve up to 55 years behind bars comes ahead of her June 28 sentencing. It slams the once high-flying socialite’s plea to the court for leniency as self-serving and “out of touch with reality.”

“Maxwell was an adult who made her own choices,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey. “She made the choice to sexually exploit numerous underage girls. She made the choice to conspire with Epstein for years, working as partners in crime and causing devastating harm to vulnerable victims. She should be held accountable for her disturbing role in an extensive child exploitation scheme.”

The feds say Maxwell’s allegation that a fellow inmate at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Complex wanted to strangle her in her sleep is exaggerated and that there was never an earnest attempt on her life.

The memo by the British, U.S., and French national also alleged that the psychological abuse she suffered as a child by her “overbearing” father, the late British publishing baron Robert Maxwell, paved the way for her mental manipulation by Epstein. Letters to Judge Nathan from a psychologist and her siblings described physical abuse and excruciating family meals dominated by the patriarch.

“(While) the defendant may have had a marginally less positive experience than other exceptionally wealthy children, it is difficult to see how stern conversation at the family dinner table is an excuse for participating in a child exploitation scheme,” wrote Comey.

Maxwell has accepted no responsibility “for the harm she has caused her victims. Instead, her entire submission is an effort to cast herself as a victim: of her father, of Epstein, of the media, of prosecutors, of the Bureau of Prisons,” the prosecutor wrote.

The government also asked Nathan to impose the maximum fine allowable by law of $750,000, which they described as “a mere drop in the bucket for a multi-millionaire like” Maxwell. The memo accuses her of repeated efforts to hide that she’s a “remarkably wealthy woman.”

“The defendant’s access to wealth enabled her to present herself as a supposedly respectable member of society, who rubbed shoulders with royalty, presidents, and celebrities,” wrote Comey. “It is only right that she should suffer some small financial penalty for the incalculable harm she has caused.”

Maxwell has asked Nathan to sentence her to a maximum of four to five years. The probation department recommended she serve 20 and said anything more would be tantamount to “a life sentence” for the 60-year-old.

Maxwell’s lawyer Bobbi Sternheim did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.