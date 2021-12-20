Ghislaine Maxwell a ‘sophisticated’ predator who exploited girls with ‘partner in crime’ Epstein, court hears

In closing arguments of the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the prosecution told the court that Ms Maxwell was a “dangerous ... grown woman who preyed on vulnerable kids”.

“She targeted a girl whose father had just died. She targeted a girl whose mother was an alcoholic,” Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe said.

Ms Moe said Ms Maxwell was a “sophisticated” predator who “caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable”.

“The proof is in. It’s clear. It’s consistent and it points to only one conclusion: Maxwell is guilty,” she added, according to Law & Crime.

Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein “were partners in crime who exploited young girls together”, the assistant US attorney argued.

Ms Maxwell has been charged with two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for illegal sexual activity, one charge of sex trafficking of a minor and one charge of sex trafficking conspiracy. She also faces two charges of perjury that will be tried at a later date. She has denied all wrongdoing.

Epstein, Ms Maxwell former partner, died by suicide in August 2019 in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex crimes charges.

“Epstein liked underage girls. He liked to touch underage girls. Maxwell knew it,” Ms Moe said, adding that Ms Maxwell’s role was “crucial”.

The prosecutor said Ms Maxwell made Epstein’s “creepy” behaviour appear “legitimate” to the victims and that she would “silence” any “alarm bells”.

“Maxwell was the key to the whole operation,” Ms Moe added. “They were close. They were partners. They were rarely apart.”

The assistant US attorney showed the jury a range of photographs from over the years.

“They’re getting older. Their haircuts change,” she said. “That’s Maxwell massaging Epstein’s foot with her breasts. She’s smiling.”

This image of Ghislaine Maxwell has been shown to the court during the sex trafficking trial of Maxwell in the Southern District of New York.

A former house manager for Epstein, Juan Alessi testified that “you learned that she was the ‘lady in the house’”.

Ms More then referred to a household manual to show that Mr Alessi was correct and that Ms Maxwell knew about what took place at the Florida mansion.

“This manual makes crystal clear who mattered in that house in Palm Beach,” Ms Moe said, making clear that it was Ms Maxwell and Epstein who were in charge.

Mr Alessi said he had to “wash off dildos after the massages”. Ms Moe argued that the household manual proves that Ms Maxwell knew everything about the “so-called massages”.

“She was in on the whole thing,” the prosecutor said, adding that it was “not an accident” that Ms Maxwell’s alleged victims often came from struggling households and that many of them only had one parent.

Ms Moe argued that Ms Maxwell made Epstein’s abuse seem normal.

“Again and again throughout this trial, you heard how these girls were asked to perform sexualized massages on Jeffrey Epstein,” Ms Moe said, noting that three witnesses said Ms Maxwell touched their breasts. “It’s not an accident. It happened again and again and again. It is powerful evidence of Maxwell’s guilt.”

The prosecutor then spoke of evidence that corroborates testimony given to a witness referred to as “Jane” during the trial. She mentioned flight records from when Ms Maxwell and Jane is said to have first met at the Interlochen academy in Michigan. Ms Moe also noted that Jane said that she saw Ms Maxwell topless by the pool and that the jury now has as well because of photos in evidence.

Ms Moe showed Jane’s real first name being listed on the flight records, with the defence suggesting that this was the same first name as another person in Epstein’s inner circle. But Ms Moe added that a former pilot’s testimony went against the defence’s suggestion. The pilot, David Rodgers, testified that individuals who shared Jane’s real first name weren’t on the flights until much later.

The prosecutor went on to speak about Jane’s testimony regarding orgies, which she said included women called Eva and Michelle, in addition to others. The defence called on Eva Dubin to testify, partly to deny this assertion. Ms Moe noted that Jane never said the women’s last names.

“It’s not like she’s taking ID’s while she’s being sexually assaulted,” the prosecutor said.

Annie Farmer testified that Ms Maxwell told her to massage Epstein’s foot. Ms Moe told the jury that “common sense” says that this is “not normal”.

“They were confusing her boundaries,” she said. “They were moving the line slowly and gradually for what would happen next.”

The prosecutor then recounted Ms Farmer testimony that she hid in the bathroom after Epstein tried to get into bed with her. Ms Moe said Ms Maxwell became cold towards Ms Farmer after this episode because she no longer had any use for her.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this was not a space for therapeutic massages,” the prosecutor said, referring to naked images in Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion. The home was used for sexual abuse, Ms Moe said.

She added that the jury would know that another witness, Carolyn, was telling the truth because her version of events was similar to Jane’s. Both said that Ms Maxwell touched their breasts.

The prosecutor said that Epstein’s “Little Black Book”, which included the names of the victims, is a “powerfully incriminating document” that reveals how the sexual “pyramid scheme” worked.

“One girl would bring another who would bring another,” Ms Moe said, adding that it shows that Ms Maxwell knew about the operation.

The prosecutor said that evidence proves that Epstein gave Ms Maxwell more than $30m in three instalments of $18.3m, $5m, and $7.4m.

