Ghislaine Maxwell spotted out in public for the first time since 2016

Ghislaine Maxwell with her former boyfriend, the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Miss Maxwell has been lying low since 2016 - Patrick Mcmullan

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was spotted in Los Angeles on Monday, photographed reading a book on the history of the CIA at a popular fast food restaurant.

The 57-year-old's whereabouts have been the subject of intense attention since the unsealing last week of court documents alleging she played a key role in assisting Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of young girls.

That attention has only heightened with Epstein's death on Saturday, in jail awaiting trial.

Two days after her former lover's death she was seen in the Hollywood Hills area of LA, sitting outside with her dog, at a branch of In-N-Out Burger.

She posed for a photograph when a man, described by The New York Post as being a regular at the chain, recognised her.

Ghislaine Maxwell, photographed in 2010 at a gala in New York, was a familiar face on the party circuit until she left the city in 2016 More

“He’s at In-N-Out every single day,” a source told the paper.

“He went up to her and asked, ‘Are you who I think you are?’

"She replied, ‘Yes, I am.'”

Miss Maxwell then reportedly told an onlooker: “Well, I guess this is the last time I’ll be eating here!”

The source said that Miss Maxwell was reading a book called The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives and seemed resigned to having her picture taken.

“She was perfectly friendly, very lovely,” the source said.

Miss Maxwell has not been pictured in public since 2016, when she sold her mansion in New York City and disappeared from view.

Asked how the photographer knew who Miss Maxwell was, the source said: “If you’ve had the TV on, you know who she is, how could you miss her?”

Donald Trump and his then-girlfriend Melania Knauss, pictured with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, in 2000 More

Miss Maxwell was reported on Wednesday to have been spending time at a secluded mansion in Manchester-By-The-Sea, in Massachusetts.

The owner of the house, Scott Borgerson, said on Wednesday that she was not at his home, and denied that the pair were dating.

Miss Maxwell was never seen at the property.

On Thursday the New York Post published the photograph, taken three days previously.

It was unclear whether she remained in the city or had moved on.

Miss Maxwell has never been charged with any crime, and has always denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein's sexual abuses.

However, prosecutors in New York and lawyers for the accusers are said to be keen to speak to her for questioning, as the conspiracy case into Epstein's network continues.