The 'gorgeous' $1 million home where Ghislaine Maxwell 'slithered away' to amid swirling claims

The sign on the lump of rock at the bottom of the rough track said it all.
"Tuckedaway" it read, which was a pretty apt description of the house where Ghislaine Maxwell is understood to have been holed up for the last few months.
Described as a "gorgeous property", it splendour was not on view for ordinary mortals.
Approaches to the 156-acre estate dotted with no private property signs.
The rutted track was difficult enough to negotiate and just to make sure a black metal gate about 300 yards from the main road blocked traffic.
Just beyond the gate a man with a British accent, wearing a baseball cap and what appeared to be a beard behind his Covid-19 mask, was less than welcoming, summoning the police as the unwanted visitors from the media approached.
The "stunning" four-bedroom, four-bathroom home had been advertised as an "amazing retreat for the nature lover who also wants total privacy."
Some details of the property were outlined in a 10-page memo to a court by prosecutors arguing that Maxwell should not be granted bail due to having substantial assets.
According to the memo she "appears to have been hiding acre property which had been acquired in an all-cash purchase in December 2019 (through a carefully anonymised LLC)".
A home matching the size and sale date is located 90 minutes from Boston. It was bought for $1.07 million.
According to the house listing last year: "From every room, there are views of the Mt Sunapee foothills to the west.
"The great room meets you as you enter with a floor to ceiling Buzz Call fireplace, cathedral ceiling and beautiful hardwood floors."
There is also a separate guest house and a "4 bay workshop/garage, gazebo, fields and forests."
Dick Morris, 59, whose home was just across the road from the track leading up to the house recalled Britons moving into the property late last year.
"I met one guy in the wintertime who said he was a family friend that was helping around the property," he recalled.
"He was snowploughing and he was clearly new at it.
"He had a British accent and drove a black Chevy pick-up with Massachusetts plates.
"He has been here consistently. At times I have seen a couple of SUVs, nothing fancy."
Mr Morris noticed a flurry of activity on Monday morning.
"I get up at 4:30and I am normally out at 5:30. I heard what I thought was a paraplane but the noise went on and on.
"I peered through the trees and I saw there was one plane buzzing around and then there was a second.
"That was an hour before she was arrested and I can only speculate that it was the FBI."
Little was seen of Maxwell in Bradford, a picturesque New Hampshire village dating back to 1765.
Billed as the Gateway to the Lake Sunapee region, it is typical of many towns and villages in the area with a white clapboard church and a nearby covered bridge.
Word of the Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest spread quickly around the 1,700 residents.
"I wonder how long she was here and if she was staying with someone there are a lot of questions to answer. It is now the subject of a lot of gossip and I will be seeing about it on the six o'clock news," said Diane Whalley, a local resident in her 70s.
Peter Fenton, the proprietor of the Appleseed restaurant added:
"I'm just glad they caught her. The first I heard of it was when it's on the news. This is a pretty little town and nothing like this has ever happened here before."
"I am appalled by the whole story, " said Susi von Oettingen.
"It could be your daughters or your sisters. I don't know what she is doing here Bradford is a nice quiet town, perhaps that is why she came here."