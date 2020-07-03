The 'gorgeous' $1 million home where Ghislaine Maxwell 'slithered away' to amid swirling claims

New Hampshire property where Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the RBI - REUTERS/Drone Base

The sign on the lump of rock at the bottom of the rough track said it all.

"Tuckedaway" it read, which was a pretty apt description of the house where Ghislaine Maxwell is understood to have been holed up for the last few months.

Described as a "gorgeous property", it splendour was not on view for ordinary mortals.

Approaches to the 156-acre estate dotted with no private property signs.

The rutted track was difficult enough to negotiate and just to make sure a black metal gate about 300 yards from the main road blocked traffic.

Just beyond the gate a man with a British accent, wearing a baseball cap and what appeared to be a beard behind his Covid-19 mask, was less than welcoming, summoning the police as the unwanted visitors from the media approached.

The "stunning" four-bedroom, four-bathroom home had been advertised as an "amazing retreat for the nature lover who also wants total privacy."

Some details of the property were outlined in a 10-page memo to a court by prosecutors arguing that Maxwell should not be granted bail due to having substantial assets.

According to the memo she "appears to have been hiding acre property which had been acquired in an all-cash purchase in December 2019 (through a carefully anonymised LLC)".

A home matching the size and sale date is located 90 minutes from Boston. It was bought for $1.07 million.

According to the house listing last year: "From every room, there are views of the Mt Sunapee foothills to the west.

"The great room meets you as you enter with a floor to ceiling Buzz Call fireplace, cathedral ceiling and beautiful hardwood floors."

The property on 156 acres in Bradford, New Hampshire, believed to be Maxwell's home - ESTATELY.COM More

There is also a separate guest house and a "4 bay workshop/garage, gazebo, fields and forests."

Dick Morris, 59, whose home was just across the road from the track leading up to the house recalled Britons moving into the property late last year.

"I met one guy in the wintertime who said he was a family friend that was helping around the property," he recalled.

"He was snowploughing and he was clearly new at it.

Maxwell has been charged with helping elicit underage girls to travel for sex and of lying to investigators about it - REUTERS More