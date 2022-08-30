Ghislaine Maxwell strikes up prison friendship with notorious Florida killer: report

Convicted sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has become prison pals with notorious killer Narcy Novack who murdered her rich husband and her mother-in-law in a bid to get her hands on their estate, according to a new report.

The 60-year-old disgraced British socialite was sentenced to 20 years in federal lockup in June for procuring teenage girls for late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

Since her transfer to the low-security prison FCI Tallahassee in Florida, she’s struck up a friendship with Novack, who was convicted in the double slaying of her hotel heir husband, Ben Novack Jr. and her mother-in-law, Bernice Novack.

Maxwell and Narcy Novack allegedly bonded over their privilege as wealthy, White women, who shared the gilded lifestyle of multimillionaires before becoming inmates, the Daily Mirror reported.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL MOVED TO CUSHY FLORIDA PRISON THAT OFFERS YOGA AND PILATES

"Once inside, Ghislaine gravitated toward Narcy," a source told the British newspaper. ‘Together, they spend hours talking, laughing and joking."

The source added that the friendship affords Maxwell greater security at the prison — located about four hours north of Tampa.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL ASKS FOR SEX TRAFFICKING SENTENCE ‘WELL BELOW’ RECOMMENDATION

"Because of her length of time inside and the brutality of her crime, she is treated like a female Don," the source said of Novack, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2012. "All the young girls address her as ‘Miss Novack’ out of respect."

But unlike Maxwell, who was born in the lap of luxury, Novack had to claw her way out of poverty.

She met millionaire playboy Ben Novack Jr. when she worked as a stripper under the name Sylvia in Miami.

Novack is the son of Ben Novack Sr., the late developer and former owner of famed Fontainebleau Hotel Miami – an iconic property frequently featured in major Hollywood films and a hangout for the rich and famous.

EPSTEIN SURVIVOR CONDEMNS GHISLAINE MAXWELL'S COURT APOLOGY: ‘IT FELT VERY HOLLOW'

Story continues

The half-moon structure with an expansive oceanfront pool made an appearance in the 1964 James Bond movie "Goldfinger" and the 1992 Whitney Houston blockbuster "The Bodyguard."

Narcy and Ben Novack tied the knot in 1991 — much to the disapproval of his glamorous mother, who sat as a model for Salvador Dali. It was a rags-to-riches tale for the former exotic dancer who soon lived in a $2.4 million Fort Lauderdale home and no longer had to work.

The Fontainebleau Miami Hotel, in Florida. Narcy Novack married and later murdered Ben Novack Jr., whose father founded the iconic hotel, known for its celebrity clientele. Peter Bischoff/Getty

But the union began to crumble when Narcy Novack found out her husband was having an affair with porn actress Rebecca Bliss.

Narcy Novack feared he would leave her, and she’d end up with a paltry $60,000 payout per their prenuptial agreement, rather than a sizable share of his fortune.

That’s when prosecutors say she hatched a nefarious plan – with the help of her brother Cristobal Veliz – to kill her husband and her mother-in-law motivated by "jealousy, retribution and greed."

She hired hit men to bludgeon 86-year-old Bernice Novack to death with a monkey wrench in April 2009.

Three months later, Narcy Novack had her cheating husband brutally bumped off. They were at a convention in Rye Brook, New York, when she ordered her assassins to strike again inside their room at the Hilton Hotel.

The straying spouse was beaten to death with dumbbells and had his eyes gouged out, at Narcy Novack's insistence, so he could never look at another woman again.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.