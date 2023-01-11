Ghislaine Maxwell teaches 'etiquette' class in Tallahassee prison, reports say

Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is teaching an etiquette class in FCI Tallahassee where she is serving a 20-year sentence for her role as an accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein in a decade-spanning sex-trafficking ring, according to published reports.

The Daily Mail reported Monday that 41-year-old Maxwell, who was transferred to FCI Tallahassee after her December conviction for luring and grooming teenage girls to be sexually abused and exploited by Epstein, teaches women's empowerment weekly classes for up to 40 inmates.

A flyer tacked on to a wall inside the facility says, "Taught by Mrs. Maxwell this course teaches the three principles of etiquette – focusing on respect, consideration and honesty," the outlet reported.

Maxwell heads to Tallahassee:Ghislaine Maxwell sent to 'low security' Tallahassee prison for role in Epstein sex-trafficking ring

The etiquette classes purportedly ran from Dec. 5 to 30 and a second round has been approved by prison authorities to start soon, a source told the outlet. Maxwell also works in the prison library and teaches a yoga class.

The Daily Mail snapped photos of Maxwell on a run in the facility's 400-meter track in November.

The Florida Correction Institute Tallahassee, 501 Capital Circle N.E., is described on its website as a "low security federal correctional institution with a detention center." It houses over 700 female inmates, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons database.

Maxwell will be eligible for release in July 2037, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) website.

This undated file photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at the Queen's log cabin at Glen Beg, Balmoral, Scotland, was recovered during an FBI raid at Epstein's Upper East Side mansion in 2019 and entered into evidence on Dec. 7, 2021.

For three years, beginning in 2001, Maxwell and Epstein enticed teenage girls to visit Epstein’s Palm Beach residence, a six-hour drive from Tallahassee, "to engage in sex acts with Epstein, after which Epstein, Maxwell, or another employee of Epstein’s would give the victims hundreds of dollars in cash," read a portion of summary charges in court records filed in the Southern District of New York.

Story continues

Maxwell's monthlong trial concluded on Dec. 29 following a five-day deliberation by the jury, who ultimately found Maxwell guilty of five of six counts, including transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts, two conspiracy charges and sex trafficking.

High profile cases:Federal judge recommends reality TV couple, Todd and Julie Chrisley, serve prison time in Florida

The trial saw harrowing accounts from multiple women who described being abused as teens — as young as 14 — between about 1994 to 2004 at Epstein's residences in New York, New Mexico and Palm Beach, Fla.

Maxwell has filed for an appeal and, according to Page Six, has hired Harvey Weinstein’s appeals lawyer in an attempt to overturn her conviction.

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Reports: Ghislaine Maxwell teaches etiquette class in FCI Tallahassee