Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Epstein kept CDs with nude photos catalogued with police-style evidence tape

The FBI found a trove of photos of nude women and girls at Jeffrey Epstein’s New York City townhouse when they performed search warrants following the financier’s arrest on sex trafficking charges in July 2019. In a closet of one of the floors of the 7-story residence, the agents found boxes with CDs that contained some of those photographs with police-like yellow "evidence" tape on them, a special agent with the FBI testified at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial.

In another room and closet, the FBI found "numerous black binders" with white labels. Special agent Kelly McGuire said the binders had "clear pages containing thumbnail photos with CDs attached."

BRITISH WOMAN SPEAKS OUT AGAINST GHISLAINE MAXWELL DURING TRIAL

The witness told the tale of how the FBI searched Epstein’s $77 million New York home to the jurors. The agents buzzed but after no answer, they forced their entry to the residence and started performing a protective sweep to make sure there was no threat to them.

On the third floor, in a dressing room, they found a safe that they pulled out from a closet and brought in a saw to open it. There were several items in it that the FBI photographed such as more "binders with CDs, various items of jewelry, external hard-drives, lose diamonds, large amounts of U.S. currency and passports." However, they needed a second search warrant in order to retrieve those items. So, they returned a few days later, except that the items that had been removed from the safe were missing. An attorney for Epstein then returned all the items to the agents.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL TRIAL: JEFFREY EPSTEIN HAD NUDE PHOTOS, PAINTINGS OF YOUNG WOMEN INSIDE PALM BEACH HOME

Earlier this Monday, jurors listened to the testimony of "Kate," a British musician. She was originally "minor victim 3" of the indictment, but was now allowed to testify only as a "witness." This morning, judge Alison Nathan sided with defense as she considered that "Kate" was of the age of consent when and where the alleged incidents happened. "Kate" alleges she was groomed by Ghislaine Maxwell and then sexually abused by Epstein in London when she was 17 years old.

Story continues

The witness spent a little over an hour under direct examination. The defense tried to discredit the witness through her story of abuse of drugs, sleeping pills and alcohol. During redirect, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomperantz asked the witness if she recalled the first time she’d seen Epstein naked. "Kate" closed her eyes briefly and took a moment trying not to cry. "Do you remember who was there?" Pomerantz continued. "Ghislaine Maxwell" she answered, adding that the reason she remembered that day was "because those events come back to me all the time. I have nightmares about them."

After complaining with the United Nations, Maxwell’s family have now sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, who oversees the U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Prisons, asking to improve the treatment she is receiving during her trial. They are asking that the Marshals stop using four-point restraints to shackle her hands, waist, and feet when she is moved her from holding cell to the courtroom. "You really have to ask yourself in 2021, what on earth are they doing shackling a 59-year-old woman in this way every day who represents absolutely no threat to the community," her brother, Kevin Maxwell, told reporters as he was leaving the courthouse.

The family is also demanding that she receive more food and that she be allowed to meet with her attorneys for at least 30 minutes before and after each day's proceedings.