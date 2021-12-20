Ghislaine Maxwell trial - live: Closing arguments to start today as defence rests its case

Closing arguments in British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s case are set to begin today after the defence wrapped up its case following just two days of testimony last week.

A handful of witnesses were presented in Ms Maxwell’s defence in two days, including a former assistant who testified that she had never seen her or Epstein engage in inappropriate behaviour with girls.

Ms Maxwell, however, refused to take a stand in her defence.

“Your honour, the government has not proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and so there’s no reason for me to testify,” Maxwell told US District Judge Alison Nathan late on Friday.

Four women who testified earlier in the trial have accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing them when they were teenagers. Two of them said Ms Maxwell met them before Epstein, pretended to be a friend or mentor and groomed them.

Ms Maxwell pleaded not guilty to the six charges against her.

After the closing arguments, the judge will instruct the jury on the law and deliberations will begin.

Key Points

Closing arguments: What will happen today?

06:43 , Stuti Mishra

06:13 , Stuti Mishra

