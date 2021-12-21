Ghislaine Maxwell trial - live: Jury begins day two of deliberation after closing arguments targeted Epstein

The jury Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial began its first full day of deliberations on Tuesday morning after a day of closing arguments which painted opposing portraits of the British socialite as Jeffrey Epstein’s “partner-in-crime” and his scapegoat.

In a powerful closing for the prosecution on Monday, Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe described Ms Maxwell as a “sophisticated” and “dangerous” predator who targeted vulnerable young girls for Epstein’s benefit.

“Maxwell ran the same playbook again and again. She groomed them. She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable,” Ms Moe said.

In closing for the defence, Ms Maxwell’s attorney Laura Menninger sought to distance her from Epstein, saying: “The US presented evidence like a sensational tabloid. These were things that Epstein did, perhaps, his crimes. But Ghislaine Maxwell is not Epstein.”

Ms Maxwell, who has pleaded not guilty to six charges, refused to take the stand in her own defence last week, telling US District Judge Alison Nathan: “Your honour, the government has not proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and so there’s no reason for me to testify.”

Jury begins first full day of deliberations

14:21 , Megan Sheets

Jurors were set to begin their first full day of deliberations on Tuesday morning.

The jury was out for less than 45 minutes on Monday after launching deliberations at about 5pm.

The scene outside the lower Manhattan courthouse appeared quiet early Tuesday as it remains unclear when the jury could return with a verdict.

Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Who is judge Alison Nathan?

13:45 , Eleanor Sly

Towards the end of a marathon cross-examination of pilot David Rodgers on day eight of the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial, defence Christian Everdell paused to check the time.

“I thought it was later than it already was,” said Mr Everdell.

“It just feels like it,” Judge Alison Nathan shot back.

Bevan Hurley reports:

Who is Alison Nathan, the judge in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial?

How Ghislaine Maxwell met Jeffrey Epstein

13:00 , Eleanor Sly

She spent decades rubbing shoulders with British royals and US presidents.

Now British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is on trial in a New York courtroom on sex trafficking charges, and faces decades behind bars if convicted. The trial began on Monday, 29 November.

Ms Maxwell, the daughter of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell, told a 2016 deposition that she met Jeffrey Epstein, then a wealthy financier, in 1991 through a mutual friend.

Graeme Massie reports:

How Ghislaine Maxwell met Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell: What the four accusers said at her sex-trafficking trial

11:56 , Eleanor Sly

lmost 30 years after some of the alleged abuse took place, accusers of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell have finally had their day in court.

Four women – three of them testifying under pseudonyms – took the stand during Ms Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial to testify that Epstein’s former girlfriend preyed on vulnerable underage girls and groomed them for abuse by the late financier.

The women testified that Ms Maxwell, 59, both enabled Epstein in his abuse and took part in some of the abuse herself.

Rachel Sharp has more:

The case against Ghislaine Maxwell

Maxwell trial: Flight logs show Trump flew on ‘Lolita Express’ with Eric, Tiffany and Clinton adviser

11:01 , Eleanor Sly

Flight logs released by prosecutors in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial show Donald Trump flew onboard Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet with his former wife Marla Maples and his children Eric and Tiffany, as well as a beauty queen, and a senior aide to Bill Clinton,

Logs from Epstein pilot David Rodgers were entered into evidence by the US District Attorney’s Office as part of their case that alleges Ms Maxwell helped to groom and traffic young girls for abuse.

Ms Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to six charges she recruited and groomed young girls for Epstein to abuse during sexualised massages between 1994 and 2004.

Bevan Hurley reports:

Trump flew on ‘Lolita Express’ with Eric, Tiffany and Clinton adviser

Planes, pools and palatial properties: Twelve striking images from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial

09:45 , Eleanor Sly

Prosecutors in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial released more than 150 exhibits as part of its case, including many never-before-seen images of the socialite’s jet-setting lifestyle with Jeffrey Epstein.

They show the pair on private jets, his mansions, and kissing and embracing in exotic locations around the world.

Ms Maxwell faces six charges; one each of enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking of a minor, and three counts of conspiracy related to the other counts. She has denied all the charges.

Bevan Hurley reports:

Twelve of the most striking images from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Ghislaine Maxwell: A ‘sophisticated predator’ or Epstein scapegoat? Case closes with rival portraits of socialite

08:43 , Eleanor Sly

In closing arguments of the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the prosecution told the court that Ms Maxwell was a “dangerous ... grown woman who preyed on vulnerable kids” as the defence team argued that she was being blamed for Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.

“She targeted a girl whose father had just died. She targeted a girl whose mother was an alcoholic,” Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe said.

Ms Moe said Ms Maxwell was a “sophisticated” predator who “caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable”.

Gustaf Kilander reports:

Ghislaine Maxwell: A ‘sophisticated predator’ or Epstein scapegoat?

Video released of Epstein mansion raid as closing arguments made in Maxwell trial

07:56 , Eleanor Sly

Prosecutors have made their closing arguments in the case against Jeffrey Epstein’s so called “partner in crime”, Ghislaine Maxwell, with footage of an FBI raid on his Florida mansion.

The hour-long video, released as part of the FBI’s investigation into the late financier in 2019, shows Palm Beach police entering Epstein’s home armed with pistols.

It was used again during the prosecution’s case against Ms Maxwell, in addition to a number of nude photos of young women, including that of Annie Farmer on Monday, the New York Post reported.

Gino Spocchia has more:

Video released of Epstein mansion raid

What to expect on Tuesday?

07:00 , Stuti Mishra

The jury will continue deliberating on the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, after about six hours of closing arguments concluded yesterday.

The closing arguments gave both the prosecution and the defence their final chance to be heard in court, and to conclude their narrative on the charges being faced by the British socialite.

The prosecution arguments were focused on Ms Maxwell’s relationship with Epstein and her alleged role in his abusive behaviour, while the defence tried to distance her from the crimes of the late financier.

The case was transferred for deliberations at 5pm and the jurors only got one hour for deliberations yesterday. Experts say the jury could return a verdict by the end of this week.

Ms Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to six federal counts, including sex trafficking of minors, enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related counts of conspiracy.

If convicted, she could face up to 70 years in prison.

Ghislaine Maxwell a ‘dangerous predator’

04:57 , Stuti Mishra

Ghislaine Maxwell is a “dangerous predator” who was the key to Jeffrey Epstein’s empire of abuse, prosecutors in her child sex trafficking trial said in closing arguments.

“She was a grown woman who preyed on vulnerable kids,” prosecutor Alison Moe said on Monday in a fiery address to the jury on day 13 of the socialite’s trial.

“She was a sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing.”

Ms Moe said the defendant had “ran the same playbook again, and again, and again” as she threaded together patterns of behaviour from each of the four accusers who testified they were abused by Ms Maxwell and Epstein after being “isolated” at his palatial properties.

Bevan Hurley has more:

Prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell a ‘dangerous predator’ who had ‘playbook of abuse’

ICYMI: Defence thrown into disarray as it struggles to find witness

03:56 , Io Dodds

One of the stranger moments of this trial came three days ago when one of Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers begged the judge for more time to locate a missing witness.

Defence attorney Laura Menninger told Judge Alison Nathan on day 12 of the socialite’s sex trafficking trial that they were struggling to find a witness named Kelly whom they had issued a subpoena to testify.

“Our client’s life is on the line,” Ms Menninger told the judge.

Read the full story here.

What did each accuser say about Ghislaine Maxwell?

02:59 , Io Dodds

At the centre of this trial were four women who said that Ghislaine Maxwell had played a role in, and sometimes participated in, their sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein.

Who were they, and what did they say? In her feature today, Rachel Sharp explores their stories and what role they played in the trial.

Three of the women testified under pseudonyms, while one, Annie Farmer, said under her own name that Ms Maxwell had given her a nude massage and groped her breasts at Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico when she was just 16.

Read the full story here.

The strange life of Robert Maxwell’s youngest daughter

01:58 , Io Dodds

As we wait for the jury to deliver their verdict, it’s worth looking back on Ghislain Maxwell’s colourful and eventful life before meeting Epstein.

Born in 1961 in Paris to the British newspaper baron Robert Maxwell and his French wife Elisbeth, she learned to program computers at her father’s publishing outfit and attended Oxford University, where she friends with actor Hugh Grant.

Yet everything changed for her family in 1991, when Maxwell’s body was found dead after falling off his luxury yacht, the Lady Ghislaine, and investigations exposed that he had fraudulently appropriated over £440m from his newspaper company’s pensions.

Read her full story, courtesy of my colleague Joe Sommerlad, here.

What are the charges against Ghislaine Maxwell?

01:01 , Io Dodds

The jury has to consider six separate charges against Ms Maxwell, my colleague Luc Cohen explains.

The first four charges are violations or attempted violations of the Mann Act, a US law that bars transporting people across state lines for illegal sexual activity.

Prosecutors say that between 1994 and 1997 Ms Maxwell persuaded an under-age girl to travel from Florida to New York for sex with Epstein, and that in 1996 she induced another girl to fly to Epstein’s New Mexico ranch.

The other two charges are one count of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of sex trafficking conspiracy, relating to Ms Maxwell’s alleged recruitment of a third victim starting in 2001.

Read the full analysis, including Ms Maxwell’s defence, here.

All the famous names embroiled in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial

00:07 , Io Dodds

A key part of this trial has been the relationships that Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein maintained with presidents, movie stars and royalty.

Ms Maxwell’s accusers testified that would frequently boast of her close friendships with Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Donald Trump. Prosecutors alleged that these flashy connections served to entice and intimidate victims.

When the FBI raided Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse in 2019, they found a trove of photos of Ms Maxwell and Epstein on private jets and in exotic locations across the world. One image showed them in front of a log cabin at Balmoral, the Queen’s Scottish estate.

Read all about Ghislaine Maxwell’s connections with the rich and powerful here.

ICYMI: When will there be a verdict?

Monday 20 December 2021 23:20 , Megan Sheets

The jury in Ms Maxwell’s trial began deliberations on Monday evening after both sides presented their closing arguments.

The socialite and alleged madam for Jeffrey Epstein has pleaded not guilty to six federal charges, including one for sex trafficking of a minor and one for sex trafficking conspiracy.

The four other charges related to the Mann Act, which bars transporting individuals across state lines for illegal sexual activity.

It’s impossible to say how long the jury will take to come to a verdict on each of the six charges.

However, experts have speculated that jurors will aim to have the trial wrapped up by the end of the week before Christmas arrives.

The Independent’s Megan Sheets reports:

Ghislaine Maxwell trial: When will we have a verdict?

New video shows raid at Epstein mansion

Monday 20 December 2021 22:50 , Megan Sheets

As part of its closing argument on Monday, the prosecution showed footage of an FBI raid on Epstein’s Florida mansion.

The hour-long video, released as part of the FBI’s investigation into the late financier in 2019, shows Palm Beach police entering Epstein’s home armed with pistols.

The Independent’s Gino Spoccia reports:

Video released of Epstein mansion raid

Inside Epstein flight logs

Monday 20 December 2021 22:20 , Megan Sheets

Flight logs released by prosecutors in the Maxwell trial show Donald Trump flew onboard Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet with a beauty queen, a senior aide to Bill Clinton, his former wife Marla Maples and his children Eric and Tiffany.

The logs from Epstein pilot David Rodgers were entered into evidence on Monday by the US District Attorney’s Office as part of their case that alleges Ms Maxwell helped to groom and traffic young girls for abuse.

The Independent’s Bevan Hurley reports:

Trump flew on ‘Lolita Express’ with Eric, Tiffany and Clinton adviser

Jury begins deliberations

Monday 20 December 2021 21:51 , Megan Sheets

Ms Maxwell’s case is now in the hands of the jury.

Judge Alison Nathan gave a panel of 12 the green light to begin deliberations just before 5pm on Monday after a long day of closing arguments.

Maxwell seen in new court sketch

Monday 20 December 2021 21:10 , Megan Sheets

A new court sketch shows Ms Maxwell listening to closing arguments at her trial on Monday.

According to investigative journalist Leah McGrath Goodman, Ms Maxwell appeared “subdued”, “undisturbed” and “even bored” by the prosecution’s closing.

A court sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell listening to closing arguments on 20 December (REUTERS)

Judge reads out charges against Maxwell

Monday 20 December 2021 20:42 , Megan Sheets

After the prosecution concluded its rebuttal, Judge Alison Nathan read out the charges against Ms Maxwell.

The judge will instruct jurors on how to deliberate on each charge before they are sent out for deliberation.

A full copy of the jury charge is available here via Inner City Press.

Prosecution delivers rebuttal

Monday 20 December 2021 20:40 , Megan Sheets

Assistant US Attorney Maurene Comey delivered the prosecution’s rebuttal as the case draws closer to conclusion.

Ms Comey refuted the suggestion that the state’s witnesses are lying or misremembering details, saying: “Some things you never forget because they’re seared into your brain forever.

As for the defence contention that the accusers are after money, Ms Comey asked: “Did that look fun? Why would they put themselves through that, when they’ve already gotten millions of dollars [from an Epstein settlement].”

“They did it for justice, for the hope that the defendant would be held accountable for her role in shattering their lives,” the prosecutor said.

What charges is Maxwell facing?

Monday 20 December 2021 20:15 , Megan Sheets

Ms Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to six federal charges, including one for sex trafficking of a minor and one for sex trafficking conspiracy.

The four other charges related to the Mann Act, which bars transporting individuals across state lines for illegal sexual activity.

The Independent’s Luc Cohen explains the charges:

What are the charges in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial?

Two portraits of Maxwell

Monday 20 December 2021 19:45 , Megan Sheets

In their closing arguments, both sides painted diametrically-opposed portraits of Ms Maxwell and her relationship with Epstein.

The prosecution described her as a “sophisticated” predator and said she and Epstein “were partners in crime who exploited young girls together”.

The defence sought to distance Ms Maxwell from Epstein, saying: “These were things that Epstein did ... but Ghislaine Maxwell is not Epstein.”

The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander reports:

Ghislaine Maxwell: A ‘sophisticated predator’ or Epstein scapegoat

Defence concludes closing argument: ‘Acquit her'

Monday 20 December 2021 19:18 , Megan Sheets

Defence attorney Laura Menninger concluded her roughly 75-minute closing argument by telling the jury: “Ghislaine is being tried here for being with Jeffrey Epstein.

“Maybe it was the biggest mistake of her life. But it is not a crime.

“Acquit her.”

The court is now on a brief break before the prosecution presents its rebuttal.

Defence attempts to undercut each witness one-by-one

Monday 20 December 2021 18:54 , Megan Sheets

Ms Maxwell’s attorney is about an hour into her closing as she continues attempts to undercut state witness testimony.

She is going through each witness’s account on the stand, pointing out areas of weakness and adding details that could impeach their credibility.

The Inner City Press has a thorough thread of the closing statement below:

Menninger: There is no mention of Ghislaine Maxwell in Annie's diaries. Epstein was not in the room when she got the massage. She told the compensation fund that her breasts were gropes. She got $1.5 million. What is the evidence of what Ghislaine Maxwell knew? — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 20, 2021

Defence pokes holes in witness testimony

Monday 20 December 2021 18:02 , Megan Sheets

Ms Maxwell’s attorney Laura Menniger sought to convince jurors that testimony from the state’s witnesses was riddled with inconsistencies in her closing on Monday.

She pointed out that several witnesses seemed unclear about specific dates or interactions, telling the jury: “You have a right to evidence.”

With the four accusers, Ms Menninger drove home the point: “None of these women called the police.”

Defence says Maxwell has ‘no motive'

Monday 20 December 2021 17:40 , Megan Sheets

In closing for the defence, attorney Laura Menninger argued that Ms Maxwell had “no motive” for the crimes she’s accused of.

“They [the state] say a happy, educated woman in her 30s would end her career as a facilitator of sexual abuse - but where’s the evidence?” Ms Menniger asked.

Branding Epstein as a “manipulator”, the attorney added: “Do you know Ghislaine’s lifestyle before Epstein, and after? Maybe it was Jeffrey who needed Ghislaine and her connection, and not the other way around.”

Defence begins closing argument: ‘Not here to defend Epstein’

Monday 20 December 2021 17:24 , Megan Sheets

Ms Maxwell’s attorney Laura Menninger began her closing for the defence by telling the jury: “I am not here to defend Jeffrey Epstein. He is not my client.

“The US presented evidence like a sensational tabloid. These were things that Epstein did, perhaps, his crimes. But Ghislaine Maxwell is not Epstein.”

Ms Menninger highlighted the “37,000 photos” not presented by the prosecution as she argued that the evidence had been tailored to paint Ms Maxwell in the worst possible light.

She also argued that witnesses called by the state had been “manipulated” into fitting a broader narrative.

RECAP: Prosecution’s closing statement

Monday 20 December 2021 17:15 , Megan Sheets

In closing arguments at Ms Maxwell’s trial, the prosecution told the court that she was a “dangerous ... grown woman who preyed on vulnerable kids”.

“She targeted a girl whose father had just died. She targeted a girl whose mother was an alcoholic,” Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe said.

Ms Moe said Ms Maxwell was a “sophisticated” predator who “caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable”.

“The proof is in. It’s clear. It’s consistent and it points to only one conclusion: Maxwell is guilty,” she added.

The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander recaps the entire closing from the state:

Ghislaine Maxwell a ‘sophisticated’ predator who exploited young girls, court hears

What Maxwell’s four accusers said at trial

Monday 20 December 2021 16:50 , Megan Sheets

Almost 30 years after some of the alleged abuse took place, accusers of convicted paedophile Epstein and his alleged madam Ms Maxwell have finally had their day in court.

Four women – three of them testifying under pseudonyms – took the stand during Ms Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial to testify that Epstein’s former girlfriend preyed on vulnerable underage girls and groomed them for abuse by the late financier.

The women testified that Ms Maxwell, 59, both enabled Epstein in his abuse and took part in some of the abuse herself.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp recaps what each accuser said:

What the four accusers said at Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial

Court on lunch break

Monday 20 December 2021 16:24 , Megan Sheets

The court broke for lunch after the prosecution concluded its closing statement, which took about two hours.

The defence has indicated its closing will take around two hours as well, followed by a 45-minute rebuttal from the state.

Judge Alison Nathan will then present jury instructions before deliberations begin.

Prosecution concludes closing argument

Monday 20 December 2021 16:03 , Megan Sheets

AUSA Moe concluded her closing argument for the prosecution by summarising each of the six counts facing Ms Maxwell, and which victim corresponds to each.

Referencing the defence’s contention that Ms Maxwell is being blamed for crimes committed by Epstein, Ms Moe said: “Let me be very clear: The evidence at this trial showed that Ghislaine Maxwell made her own choices.

“She’s a grown woman who knew exactly what she was doing.”

She urged jurors: “Ladies and gentlemen, look at the big picture and use your common sense.”

Common sense, she said, shows jurors that the witnesses are not lying and Ms Maxwell is guilty.

Prosecution says Epstein paid Maxwell $30m for ‘terrible crimes'

Monday 20 December 2021 15:50 , Megan Sheets

AUSA Moe noted that Epstein gave Ms Maxwell more than $30m over the years, and alleged the sums were payment for “terrible crimes”.

The prosecutor described the couple’s alleged sex trafficking ring as a “pyramid scheme”: “One girl would bring another who would bring another.”

She said the scheme was laid bare in Epstein’s “little black book”, which made Ms Maxwell’s involvement crystal clear.

Maxwell and Epstein made sexually abusive environment feel ‘normal and casual'

Monday 20 December 2021 15:38 , Megan Sheets

The prosecution showed the jury numerous intimate photos of Ms Maxwell and Epstein to paint a portrait of their “incredibly close” relationship.

Among the images, which were not shown to the public gallery, were snaps of the couple naked in a pool and of Ms Maxwell massaging Epstein’s foot with her breasts.

“What you are looking at in these photos are two people in a sexual relationship,” Ms Moe, the AUSA, said.

She said the couple made the environment feel “normal and casual” to young girls.

“None of this was normal,” she added.