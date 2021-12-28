Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Verdict expected soon as jury nears 24 hours of deliberation

The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial began its fifth day of deliberations on Tuesday as the socialite continues a long wait to hear whether she will face up to 70 years in prison.

Jurors are considering six charges against Ms Maxwell, who is accused of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges and said she is being made a scapegoat for Epstein’s acts after he died in 2019 while awaiting his own trial.

Over about 16 hours of deliberation last week, the jury requested transcripts of testimony from four women who claimed Ms Maxwell facilitated Epstein’s abuse and sometimes took part in it herself.

The first request came on 21 December regarding testimony from three of the women: Jane, Carolyn, and Annie Farmer. Just before the court went into recess on 22 December, jurors asked for testimony from the fourth accuser, Kate, and from Juan Alessi, former house manager at Epstein’s Florida estate.

On Monday, jurors requested three more transcripts of testimony from Jane’s ex-boyfriend, a police officer who led a 2005 raid at Epstein’s home, and a pilot on the financier’s “Lolita Express”.

Jurors resume deliberations for fifth day

Jurors began their fifth day of deliberation on Tuesday morning as Ghislaine Maxwell’s fate remains up in the air.

We’re nearing the 24-hour mark for total time spent in the deliberation room since the case landed in the jury’s hands on 20 December.

Jurors have been instructed to stay until 6pm tonight should they fail to reach a verdict before then.

How Ghislaine Maxwell met Jeffrey Epstein

Ms Maxwell, the daughter of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell, told a 2016 deposition that she met Jeffrey Epstein, then a wealthy financier, in 1991 through a mutual friend.

During the 1990s the couple socialised with Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, as well as Prince Andrew, with Ms Maxwell flying on Epstein’s private jets and staying at his homes, before settling in a $5m New York townhouse.

Here is more on how she came to know the convicted paedophile.

How Ghislaine Maxwell met Jeffrey Epstein

Are more defendants testifying at trial?

A run of testifying defendants raises the question of whether a shift in thinking is occurring among lawyers, many of whom have long regarded putting clients on the stand as a last-resort option.

However one defendant whose lawyers likely concluded the risks of testifying were too great was Ms Maxwell. The British socialite didn’t testify at her New York sex trafficking trial.

Here is the background on an apparent shift in courtroom behaviour in previous high profile trials.

EXPLAINER: Are more defendants testifying at trial?

Jurors face stricter Covid protocols after Christmas break

The jury’s deliberations are happening as a wave of Covid infections fuelled by the Omicron variant sweeps through New York state.

The anxiety over the spread was evident when US District Judge Alison J Nathan asked jurors to deliberate last Thursday, which they declined.

When she sent them away on Wednesday for the long holiday weekend, she told them there would be new courthouse protocols on Monday to fight the coronavirus, including a requirement that the most protective masks be worn.

And she offered to give them the masks to protect themselves and others through the weekend.

“Please stay safe over the long weekend. Obviously we’ve got the variant, and I need all of you here and healthy on Monday,” Judge Nathan said. “So please take good care and take cautions.”

Deliberations boost defence team?

Each day of deliberations without a verdict may well be seen as a boost for the defence team as fast verdicts almost always go in the government’s favour.

Deliberations that stretch out can sometimes indicate dissension or confusion among jurors.

Last Wednesday, before the Christmas break, two defence lawyers gave each other a high-five.

‘Take all the time you need’, judge tells jurors

US District Judge Alison Nathan encouraged jurors to “take all the time” that they need before reaching a verdict as the world watches and waits for an answer in the blockbuster trial.

Before dismissing the jury on Monday, Ms Nathan asked them to consider deliberating until pm – one hour later than usual - and picking up again on Tuesday if they do not reach a verdict.

“I don’t mean to pressure you in any way,” Ms Nathan said. “You should take all the time that you need.”

Jane’s testimony at heart of Maxwell charges

Jurors on Monday asked US District Judge Alison Nathan to review the account of David Rodgers, who testified on 8 December that on several occasions in the 1990s, he flew Epstein’s private jet with Epstein, Ms Maxwell and an individual known by the pseudonym Jane on board.

Jane testified that Epstein began abusing her in 1994 when she was 14, and that Ms Maxwell participated in some of their encounters.

Her case is at the heart of two of the six counts Ms Maxwell faces: enticing a minor to travel for illegal sexual activity and transporting a minor for illegal sex acts. Ms Maxwell denies the allegations.

Jane said the encounters often took place at Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida, estate, but that she traveled to Epstein’s homes in New Mexico and New York, where abuse also took place.

Jury requests for definition of the word “enticement”

As the jury weighed the nuances of the case on the fourth day of deliberations in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficking trial, it requested a definition of the word “enticement”, which is an element in two of the six charges that the tainted British socialite faces.

Judge Alison Nathan cited previous court cases and said that she would reply that “entice means to attract, induce or lure using hope or desire.”

The charge relates to witness “Jane” who is using a pseudonym in testifying in the case. During the trial’s first week Jane said that Maxwell was part of her sexual contact with Epstein whom she met in 1994 when she was 14.

The six counts that Maxwell faces include one charge of enticing an underage girl to travel for illegal sexual activity, and another count of conspiracy to do the same

Here are the charges that Maxwell faces:

Ghislaine Maxwell trial: What are the charges and what sentence could she face?

Jurors request stationary and witness notes

Jurors in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, who returned after a 4-day Christmas break, have asked for office stationary, signalling that they may be still some way from reaching a verdict.

The 12 members of the jury returned to the Manhattan Federal Court on Monday and asked for a white paper board, different colour post-it notes and highlight markers.

In addition, jurors also asked for the testimony transcripts from two other witnesses as well as a definition of the word “enticement”, which forms an element in two of the six charges Ms Maxwell faces.

Last week the jurors had asked for the testimonies of the four accusers.

The jurors requests suggest that the jurors were going through the witnesses of all four of the women who have testified against Maxwell and said that she set them up for abuse by Epstein.

The office supplies and testimonies could be used in creating a visual representation of the evidence at hand.

The US government rested its case against Maxwell on Friday. Here’s what the prosecution’s case says

Ghislaine Maxwell: What have we learned from the prosecution’s case?

Jurors ask for transcript testimony for Jane’s former boyfriend

Jurors on Monday asked for the transcript testimony of “Matt,” pseudonym for a television actor who is a former boyfriend of Jane, one of the accusers in the Maxwell trial. Matt said that he lived with Jane, one of the four accusers who have testified against Maxwell, between 2007 and 2014. He said that Jane, who met Epstein at 14, described him as a godfather who helped her financially after her father’s illness and death. He was later told that Epstein’s help “wasn’t free” but did not divulge any further details. When he had asked questions about her encounters with Epstein, Matt described Jane’s demeanour as “ashamed, embarrassed, horrified”. Matt added that she had said she felt more comfortable with Epstein because there was a woman around. Later when he contacted Jane in 2020 after Maxwell’s arrest to ask if Maxwell was the woman she had referenced as making her feel more comfortable in her encounters, Jane confirmed that Maxwell was the same woman.

Four women have taken the stand to testify about the alleged abuse they suffered at the hands of Maxwell and Epstein. Here’s what they said, Rachel Sharp writes

The case against Ghislaine Maxwell

Maxwell’s charity was a ‘reputation cleanser’

In the 2000s, Ms Maxwell wrote about how she grew up leisurely holidaying on her late father’s superyacht the Lady Ghislaine and being captivated by the deepsea explorer Jacque Cousteau.

Ms Maxwell wrote: “My love of the sea and adventure took me on an odyssey that eventually led me to ‘flying’ deep worker submersibles, remotely-operated underwater vehicles and helicopters, as well as becoming a certified emergency medical technician.”

And in 2012, she decided to launch a marine conservative non-profit The TerraMar Project which was touted by her to give the global ocean community a voice to the least protected — the high seas.

But it later turned out that the project was a mere vessel to revamp her reputation as Ms Maxwell did not pay a single dollar in grants for the next five years and it ran up high overhead costs for a charity of its weight, as per the tax findings.

It was also found that the TerraMar Project did not produce any tangible examples of successful ocean conservancy projects.

The Independent’s Bevan Hurley explains Ms Maxwell’s reputation cleanser:

Ghislaine Maxwell’s former marine conservation charity was a ‘reputation cleanser’

EXPLAINED: What happened to Epstein?

The spectre of late financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has loomed large over Ms Maxwell’s trial.

Epstein was found dead at the same prison where Ms Maxwell is currently being held more than two years ago while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The Independent’s Josh Marcus explains the details surrounding his death:

What happened to Jeffrey Epstein?

Were Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell really in a romantic relationship?

The defence made every attempt to distance Ms Maxwell from Epstein and with revelations of the financier’s other relationships, many have questioned the nature of Maxwell and Epstein’s bond.

Two of the four women to testify have described how the pair would laugh and fool around with each other like doting teenagers, even though Ms Maxwell was well into her 30s at the time, and Epstein nearly a decade older.

Prosecutors have portrayed their intimate relationship as an essential part of Epstein’s and Ms Maxwell’s alleged predatory behaviour, as they supposedly partnered in luring young victims in to be sexually abused.

The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has the full story below:

Were Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell really in a romantic relationship?

Famous names ensnared in the Maxwell trial

Ms Maxwell and Epstein palled around with presidents, movie stars and royalty, hosting household names aboard private jets and at palatial properties all over the world.

Those decades-long connections formed a key role in Ms Maxwell’s trial for sex-trafficking at the federal courthouse in Manhattan.

Ms Maxwell would frequently boast of her close friendships with Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Donald Trump, her accusers have testified.

Prosecutors say the access to powerful people was both alluring and intimidating – and victims of Epstein’s abuse would feel afraid to break off contact out of fear of what he and his powerful allies might do.

The Independent’s Bevan Hurley explains all the famous names to come up over three weeks of testimony:

From Trump to Prince Andrew: All the biggest names embroiled in the Maxwell trial

Planes, pools and palatial properties: Twelve striking images from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Prosecutors in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial released more than 150 exhibits as part of its case, including many never-before-seen images of the socialite’s jet-setting lifestyle with Jeffrey Epstein.

They show the pair on private jets, his mansions, and kissing and embracing in exotic locations around the world.

Ms Maxwell faces six charges; one each of enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking of a minor, and three counts of conspiracy related to the other counts. She has denied all the charges.

The Independent’s Bevan Hurley reports:

Twelve of the most striking images from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial

The verdict sheet

Below is a copy of the verdict sheet that jurors will fill out and return to the court once they reach a consensus:

(Southern District of New York)

Jury ends fourth day of deliberation

The jury has concluded its fourth day of deliberation without a verdict.

Before sending them home for the day, Judge Nathan informed jurors that she would like them to stay until at least 6pm on Tuesday if they haven’t come to a consensus before then.

The defence objected to that instruction, saying it sends the message that jurors need to “hurry up and finish”.

Prosecutors disagreed, saying it is up to the judge to decide the schedule.

Deliberation will continue on Tuesday morning at 9am.

New jury note involving testimony from accuser Jane

The jury has submitted yet another note, this time involving testimony from accuser “Jane”.

Judge Nathan allowed both the defence and prosecution to view the note directly because of its confusing phrasing. In effect, it asked if the jury can, if it makes certain findings, still render a guilty verdict.

The prosecution urged the judge to respond to the jury by telling them to review the instructions, while the defence asked for an answer of: “No.”

In the same note, jurors asked to be excused at 5pm today.

Judge mulls longer hours on Tuesday

Judge Alison Nathan has said she will consider keeping the jury late on Tuesday if they have not reached a decision by 5pm.

The judge made the suggestion on Monday afternoon after noting that jurors had not yet said when they planned to finish today.

RECAP: What the four accusers said at Maxwell’s trial

Almost 30 years after some of the alleged abuse took place, accusers of convicted paedophile Epstein and his alleged madam Ms Maxwell have finally had their day in court.

Four women – three of them testifying under pseudonyms – took the stand during Ms Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial to testify that Epstein’s former girlfriend preyed on vulnerable underage girls and groomed them for abuse by the late financier.

The women testified that Ms Maxwell, 59, both enabled Epstein in his abuse and took part in some of the abuse herself.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more:

The case against Ghislaine Maxwell

Maxwell accuser Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer suggests calling Meghan Markle to testify in Prince Andrew case

Meghan Markle may be called to depose over legal action against Prince Andrew, said the lawyer of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has accused the prince of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

Ms Markle could have some “important knowledge,” David Boies, the attorney representing Ms Giuffre, told The Daily Beast on Tuesday.

Mr Boies said he might seek to depose Ms Markle as part of the civil suit slapped against the prince by Ms Giuffre and said he believed Ms Markle could be expected to “tell the truth.”

The Independent’s Maroosha Muzaffar has the full story below:

Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer says Meghan Markle may testify in Prince Andrew case

Jurors request testimony from Epstein pilot

Another note from the jury came in just before 3pm, requesting transcripts of testimony from David Rodgers.

Mr Rodgers was a pilot for Epstein’s “Lolita Express”, and testified that he saw Jane on the plane.

The prosecution introduced Epstein’s flight logs into evidence last week. The Independent’s Bevan Hurley explains what was in them:

Trump flew on ‘Lolita Express’ with Eric, Tiffany and Clinton adviser

ICYMI: Maxwell’s brother suggests she’s a victim of abuse by the media

Ms Maxwell’s brother, Ian Maxwell, penned a column earlier this month in which he said his sister is a “survivor” and blasted the media for what he claims is unfair coverage of her trial.

Writing in the conservative UK magazine The Spectator, Mr Maxwell stated that all the Maxwell kids “inherited” the “survivor gene” of their father, British newspaper baron Robert Maxwell.

Mr Maxwell wrote that their father was “a man of profound inner sorrow” after “having lost his parents and most of his family in Auschwitz”.

The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander reports:

Maxwell’s brother calls her a ‘survivor’ and suggests she’s a victim of media abuse

How long verdict took in other high profile cases

Here’s a look at the length of time juries took to return a verdict in other high profile cases:

Kim Potter - A Minnesota jury deliberated for about 27 hours before finding Ms Potter guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright in December 2021.

Kyle Rittenhouse - It took a Wisconsin jury about 24 hours to acquit Mr Rittenhouse of five charges including first-degree intentional homicide for shooting three people at during racial unrest in Kenosha in November 2021

Derek Chauvin - It took a Minnesota jury just over 10 hours to find Mr Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in May 2021

Harvey Weinstein - A New York jury deliberated for about 26 hours before finding Mr Weinstein on two of five criminal charges in February 2020

Casey Anthony - Florida jurors deliberated for less than 11 hours before acquitting Ms Anthony in the death of her two-year-old daughter Caylee in July 2011

OJ Simpson - A California jury deliberated for less than four hours before acquitting Mr Simpson of murder charges in the death of his estranged wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1995

Ted Bundy - A jury in Utah deliberated for less than seven hours before finding him guilty on two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of burglary

Charles Manson - Jurors in California deliberated for nearly 43 hours before finding Mr Manson and his followers guilty on 27 counts - including murder and conspiracy - in 1971

What happens if jurors can’t agree on a verdict?

Monday 27 December 2021 18:40 , Megan Sheets

Jurors must reach a unanimous verdict on each count to come to a conviction or acquittal.

Should they fail to agree, Judge Alison Nathan could move to declare a mistrial, which would force the prosecution to decide whether or not to retry Ms Maxwell.

What do we know about the jurors?

The jury in Ms Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial is made up of six men and six women who range in age from their 20s to 70s.

The jury selection process took nearly a month, as the defence challenged 10 prospective members and the government challenged six.

The jurors’ names are currently sealed by the court to protect them from undue influence.

A sketch shows jurors in the courtroom during Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial (AP)

ICYMI: Most explosive revelations from the trial

The federal government’s case against Ms Maxwell, 59, centres around her decades-long relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. It alleges she operated as his enabler in luring vulnerable teenage girls with promises of scholarships, attention and financial assistance for their families, and coerced them into becoming objects for his sexual gratification.

This later expanded to a “pyramid scheme of abuse”, according to prosecutors, in which young girls already in Epstein’s orbit would offer to recruit classmates and friends with the promise of easy money.

The Independent’s Bevan Hurley recaps the most explosive revelations across three weeks of testimony in Manhattan’s federal court:

Most explosive revelations from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Maxwell’s lawyer wishes her 'Happy Birthday’

Ms Maxwell made her first appearance in the courtroom as a 60-year-old on Monday morning to hear a note from the jury.

The socialite, dressed in a beige turtleneck and black pants, smiled at her attorneys and went in to give each a hug.

When she reached Jeffrey Pagliuca, he told her: “Happy Birthday.”

Ms Maxwell celebrated her 60th behind bars on Christmas.

Ghislaine Maxwell is pictured in court on 27 December 2021 (REUTERS)

When will the jury reach a verdict?

The jury in Ms Maxwell’s sex-trafficking entered its fourth day of deliberation on Monday, having spent about 16 hours mulling her fate last week.

The socialite and alleged madam for Jeffrey Epstein has pleaded not guilty to six federal charges, including one for sex trafficking of a minor and one for sex trafficking conspiracy.

The four other charges related to the Mann Act, which bars transporting individuals across state lines for illegal sexual activity.

The Independent’s Megan Sheets explains when we could expect to get a verdict:

Ghislaine Maxwell trial: When will we have a verdict?

Jury requests more testimony from police officer

The jury has requested yet another transcript - this time of testimony from Gregory Parkinson.

Mr Parkinson was the police officer who led a 2005 raid on Epstein’s compound in Palm Beach, Florida.

Video of the raid was entered into evidence by the prosecution. The Independent’s Gino Spocchia explains what the footage showed:

Video released of Epstein mansion raid

What did Maxwell accuser’s ex-boyfriend Matt say at trial?

On Monday morning jurors requested copies of testimony from the ex-boyfriend of one of Ms Maxwell’s accusers.

The witness, who testified for the prosecution under the pseudonym “Matt” on 1 December, sought to corroborate earlier testimony from accuser “Jane”, who said she was sexually abused by Ms Maxwell and Epstein when she was 14.

Matt said Jane told him that Epstein was her “godfather” and recalled a time that he asked her about financial support she received from the financier. “The money wasn’t f***ing free,” Jane told him.

Matt also recounted what Jane allegedly told him about the abuse she endured.