Ghislaine Maxwell trial on sex trafficking charges delayed to the fall

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(VIA REUTERS)
(VIA REUTERS)

The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell on allegations of trafficking teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein has been postponed to the fall.

In delaying the previously scheduled start from 12 July, US District Judge Alison Nathan said the move was appropriate due to new charges being added in March and the Covid-19 pandemic hindering trial preparations.

Ms Maxwell pleaded not guilty in April to new indictments during her first in-person court appearance since being arrested on sex trafficking charges.

Her defence team requested the postponement as the new indictment, which added a victim and extended the timeframe of the charge superseded the previous charges, to which Ms Maxwell also pleaded not guilty

This is a developing story.

Read More

NY woman charged after attacking flight attendant mid-air — twice

Biden raises refugee cap to 62,500 after blowback, still well short of historic highs

US faces growing pressure over ‘moral responsibility’ to waive intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines

Recommended Stories

  • NY woman charged after attacking flight attendant mid-air — twice

    Off-duty NYPD officer eventually restrains woman accused of assaulting flight attendant

  • Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years

    Pair said in statement ‘we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple’ but will continue to run foundation together Bill and Melinda Gates in Paris, France, on 21 April 2017. Photograph: Frederic Stevens/Getty Images Bill and Melinda Gates have announced they are to divorce after 27 years of marriage, saying they “no longer believe we can grow together as a couple”. The Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist and his wife have built up a combined $124bn (£89bn) fortune, making them among the top five richest couples in the world. “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the pair said in a joint statement posted on Twitter on Monday. pic.twitter.com/padmHSgWGc— Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 3, 2021 The couple who jointly run the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a huge funder of global health and disease prevention initiatives including the fight against coronavirus, said they would continue to run the foundation together. “We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life,” they said. pic.twitter.com/fCVHDlZbvq— Melinda French Gates (@melindagates) May 3, 2021 The couple have three children, Jennifer, 25, Rory, 21, and Phoebe, 18. The surprise announcement comes less than two weeks after the pair appeared virtually at an event for healthcare workers fighting the pandemic. Melinda, 56, has in the past said their marriage has been “incredibly hard”, saying that Bill, 65, regularly works 16-hour days and can find it hard to make time for the family. “Believe me, I can remember some days that were so incredibly hard in our marriage where you thought, ‘Can I do this?’” she said in an interview with the Sunday Times in 2019 to mark their 25th anniversary. Bill, who co-founded Microsoft in 1975, was already a billionaire when the pair got married in 1994. He met Melinda when she joined the company when he was 31 in 1987. Melinda said that Bill spent weeks debating whether or not they should marry, and even made a list of pros and cons for marriage on a whiteboard. “When he was having trouble making the decision about getting married, he was incredibly clear that it was not about me, it was about, ‘Can I get the balance right between work and family life?’” she said. Gates is the world’s fourth-richest person with his estimated $124bn (£90bn) fortune, but he would have been even more vastly wealthy if he had not committed to giving away at least half of his fortune before he dies. He has donated at least $40bn to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation since 1994, which funds IT education in the US and healthcare and poverty initiatives around the globe – including funding large-scale projects tackling HIV and malaria. Their foundation has more than $51bn in assets, according to a tax filing. In 2010 the Gateses and Warren Buffett created the Giving Pledge, a promise to give at least half of their wealth to charity, and called on other billionaires to join them. More than 170 of the world’s richest people, including Mark Zuckerberg, Mike Bloomberg and George Lucas, have so far signed up. Bill said the pledge was “about building on a wonderful tradition of philanthropy that will ultimately help the world become a much better place”. He told ITV’s This Morning in 2016 that it was “not a favour” to give his three children huge sums. “It distorts anything they might do, creating their own path. This money is dedicated to helping the poorest. They know that, they are proud of that, they go on trips with us to see the work that’s being done.” The Gates Foundation was one of the earliest and biggest funders of research into vaccines and treatments for coronavirus. Bill has said he is prepared to spend billions on preventing the spread of the virus. “It’ll be a few billion dollars we’ll waste on manufacturing for the constructs that don’t get picked because something else is better,” he said. “But a few billion in this, the situation we’re in, where there’s trillions of dollars ... being lost economically, it is worth it.” It is the second divorce among the super-rich in recent years, following Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos’s 2019 separation from his wife, MacKenzie Scott. Their divorce turned Scott into the world’s fourth-richest woman with a $38bn fortune. It was by some distance the largest divorce settlement in history. The previous record was $2.5bn paid to Jocelyn Wildenstein when she divorced art dealer Alec Wildenstein in 1999. Scott has promised to give away all of her fortune, and gave away almost $6bn last year, thought to be the largest sum ever given away in a single year. Bezos is the only member of the top five richest people in the US to have not signed up to the Giving Pledge initiative promising to give away at least half of his fortune.

  • Pelosi’s archbishop calls for high-profile catholics to be denied communion if they back abortion

    ‘This is a bitter medicine, but the gravity of the evil of abortion can sometimes warrant it’ Archbishop writes in 17-page letter

  • Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn seems to forget the Pledge of Allegiance

    ‘I want you to hear, not just listen, I want you to hear every single word of the Pledge of Allegiance,’ Flynn says before appearing to forget part of 31-word oath

  • Sean McVay got his playmaker: Five takeaways from the Rams' 2021 draft

    The Rams succeeded in drafting an offensive playmaker to complement quarterback Matthew Stafford. What other needs did they fulfill in the NFL draft?

  • Outlook positive for French Open and Tour, but caution needed: minister

    The health situation in France has been improving slightly just ahead of two of the country's flagship sporting events, although late changes are still possible, sports minister Roxana Maracineanu said on Monday. President Emmanuel Macron last week said fans would be allowed to gradually return to the arenas, with up to 5,000 spectators on the main showcourts by the end of the May 30-June 13 French Open, while most restrictions are expected to be lifted shortly after the start of the June 27-July 19 Tour de France. "Today we are rather on a positive outlook with a vaccination campaign in full swing, with the possibility for many people to do a lot of PCR tests and the greater integration of social distancing," Maracineanu told Reuters.

  • 2 Indiana High School Students Killed in Car Crash on Their Way to Prom Together

    Two other students were riding in the car with the victims but were unharmed in the crash

  • Trump-backed candidate whose husband died of Covid advances to congressional runoff in Texas

    Republicans Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey will face off in runoff election for state’s 6th district seat

  • Former Bush official calls GOP ‘a dangerous party’ wedded to Trump lies ‘morning, noon and night’

    ‘It’s a very difficult situation right now for the party, but one they have chosen’

  • Blinken says China acting 'more aggressively abroad' -'60 Minutes' interview

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview that aired on Sunday that China had recently acted "more aggressively abroad" and was behaving "increasingly in adversarial ways." Asked by CBS News' "60 Minutes" if Washington was heading toward a military confrontation with Beijing, Blinken said: "It's profoundly against the interests of both China and the United States to, to get to that point, or even to head in that direction." Asked about the reported theft of hundreds of billions of dollars or more in U.S. trade secrets and intellectual property by China, Blinken said the Biden administration had "real concerns" about the IP issue.

  • Trump hires lawyer to fight capitol police officer’s lawsuit accusing him of inciting insurrection

    The lawsuits are seeking an unspecified amount in monetary damages in excess of $75,000

  • Brad Holmes: Dan Campbell, Anthony Lynn will have the right system for Jared Goff

    When the Lions chose to trade quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams, one key piece of the deal was acquiring quarterback Jared Goff. Detroit General Manager Brad Holmes was Los Angeles’ director of college scouting when Goff was taken at No. 1 overall, so he’s as familiar as anyone in the league with the 26-year-old [more]

  • Intruder stopped by armed guards from driving through CIA main entrance

    One official said no shots had been fired, and another source said CIA security officers were negotiating with the person, who remained inside a vehicle.

  • Black bear kills and partially eats woman on footpath in Colorado

    A female bear and its cubs were later shot

  • Mom charged for lying about kidnapping attempt on Instagram

    Days after Katie Sorensen went to the police with her story, the mom shared it on Instagram – even though police already determined no crime had taken place.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash over tweet demanding ‘loyalty to Trump’

    ‘You are clueless about what Republican voters think and feel, which is #AmericaFirst and loyalty to Trump,’ Ms Greene tweeted to Rep Adam Kinzinger

  • US faces growing pressure over ‘moral responsibility’ to waive intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines

    WHO and White House mull whether to lift patent constraints on vaccine production

  • Fox host Maria Bartiromo says China is secretly sending doctors and engineers over the US-Mexico border

    ‘You have to ask, why the CCP is sending these people through the border ... What are they doing when they get here?’

  • Kids in reopened school tell the Bidens they miss eating and napping on virtual learning sessions

    First couple visits Virginia elementary school during public relations push to sway opinion in favour of massive federal spending package

  • Ethnic guerrillas in Myanmar say they shot down helicopter

    An ethnic rebel group in northern Myanmar said it shot down a government military helicopter on Monday during heavy fighting over a strategic position. The claim by the Kachin Independence Army came as protests against Myanmar’s military government continued in Kachin State and elsewhere in the country. It would be the first aircraft shot down during recent hostilities between the government and ethnic guerrilla armies.