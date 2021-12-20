Ghislaine Maxwell trial: When will we have a verdict?

Ghislaine Maxwell tells Judge Alison Nathan she won’t be taking the stand because she doesn’t believe that the prosecution proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt (REUTERS)

The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial is expected to begin deliberations after both sides present their closing arguments on Monday.

The socialite and alleged madam for Jeffrey Epstein has pleaded not guilty to six federal charges, including one for sex trafficking of a minor and one for sex trafficking conspiracy.

The four other charges related to the Mann Act, which bars transporting individuals across state lines for illegal sexual activity.

The government called a slew of witnesses over 10 days of testimony, including four women who alleged they were sexually abused by Epstein.

In closing for the prosecution, Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe said: “Maxwell ran the same playbook again and again. She groomed them. She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable.”

The defence presented only a handful of witnesses over two days of testimony, including one former assistant who said she had never seen Ms Maxwell or Epstein engage in inappropriate behaviour with girls.

Ms Maxwell refused to take the stand in her own defence, telling US District Judge Alison Nathan on 17 December: “Your honour, the government has not proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and so there’s no reason for me to testify.”

It’s impossible to say how long the jury will take to come to a verdict on each of the six charges.

However, experts have speculated that jurors will aim to have the trial wrapped up by the end of the week before Christmas arrives.