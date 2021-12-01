Ghislaine Maxwell Trial: A view from courtroom

Good Morning America

More than 16 years after a teenage girl reported to Palm Beach police that she had been sexually molested by a wealthy older man during a massage at his seaside mansion, the allegations surrounding serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged co-conspirators will finally be tested in a court of law. The criminal trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and longtime associate, is set to open Monday morning in a Manhattan courthouse that sits in the shadow of the jail where Epstein died by suicide while awaiting trial for alleged child sex trafficking in 2019. Federal prosecutors say Maxwell played a "key role" in a multi-state sex trafficking scheme, in which she allegedly "befriended" and later "enticed and groomed multiple minor girls to engage in sex acts with Epstein” and was also, at times, "present for and involved" in the abuse herself.