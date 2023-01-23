Ghislaine Maxwell: How to watch Jeremy Kyle’s ‘behind bars’ interview

An interview with Ghislaine Maxwell, from her prison in Florida, will air on TalkTV on Monday (23 January).

The British socialite was sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined $750,000 (£604,000) for helping sex offender and billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein abuse teenage girls in June 2022.

In the new special, titled Ghislaine Behind Bars, Jeremy Kyle interviews Maxwell on topics including Epstein – who was found dead in his prison cell in 2019 – and their mutual friend, Prince Andrew.

Kyle is claiming the interview is the first one Maxwell has done from prison, but it’s not. Maxwell gave an interview to Israeli-American documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak in October.

What time is Ghislaine Behind Bars on TV?

The special, which was pre-recorded, will be broadcast on Rupert Murdoch’s channel TalkTV on Monday 23 January at 7pm.

It is one hour long, and was filmed in a series of video and taped audio phone calls from the Federal Correctional Institute Tallahassee in Florida.

What will be covered in the interview?

Maxwell will speak about Epstein, Prince Andrew and Queen Elizabeth II in the interview, as well as her life as prisoner 02879-509.

In a clip from the special, Maxwell insists that the infamous photograph of Prince Andrew appearing to put his arm around a 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre is fake.

“It’s a fake,” she says. “I don’t believe it’s real for a second, in fact I’m sure it’s not… I’ve only ever seen a photocopy of it.”

Prince Andrew has also questioned the validity of the picture, said to be taken inside Maxwell’s Mayfair home.

Another clip shows Maxwell saying: ““I feel completely divorced from the person that people reference and talk about in all the various newspaper articles and TV shows and podcasts.”

What did Ghislaine Maxwell do?

In June last year, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping Epstein abuse teenage girls.

US District Judge Alison Nathan handed down the sentence in Manhattan, six months after Maxwell was convicted by a federal jury on five charges, including sex trafficking.

Judge Nathan described Maxwell’s offending as “heinous and predatory” as she sentenced her to a term that exceeded her own maximum sentencing guideline of up to 19 years and eight months.

The jury found Maxwell guilty of recruiting and grooming four girls between 1994 and 2004 for sexual encounters with her former boyfriend Epstein.

Victim impact statements from eight accusers were released ahead of the sentencing hearing, featuring distressing stories of how their innocence was stolen, and pleas for Maxwell to face harsh punishment.

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, Ghislaine Maxwell (US Department of Justice/PA)

One of the statements was read out on behalf of Giuffre, who became one of the most well-known accusers of Epstein after settling a sexual assault case against Prince Andrew earlier in 2022.

“I want to be clear about one thing: without question, Jeffrey Epstein was a terrible paedophile. But I never would have met Jeffrey Epstein if not for you,” she began, noting that she was between the ages of 16 and 19 when she suffered at the hands of Maxwell and Epstein. “For me, and for so many others, you opened the door to hell.”

Prosecutors said: “Ghislaine Maxwell sexually exploited young girls for years. It is difficult to overstate the magnitude of her crimes and the harm she caused. Her crimes demand justice.

“Not only did her conduct exhibit a callous disregard for other human beings, but her practice of targeting vulnerable victims reflects her view that struggling young girls could be treated like disposable objects.”

Ahead of her sentencing, Maxwell said: “I empathise deeply with all the victims in this case.

“I realise I have been convicted of assisting Jeffrey Epstein to commit these crimes. My association with Epstein will permanently stain me. It is the biggest regret of my life that I ever met him.

“I believe Jeffrey Epstein fooled all of those in his orbit. His victims considered him a mentor, friend, lover.

“Jeffrey Epstein should have stood before you. In 2005. In 2009. And again in 2019. But today, it is for me to be sentenced.

“I am sorry for the pain you have experienced. I hope my conviction and harsh incarceration brings you peace and finality. I hope this date brings a terrible chapter to the end.”

She added that she hoped the victims could “travel from darkness into the light”.

Who is Jeremy Kyle?

Kyle is a British broadcaster best known for hosting ITV’s The Jeremy Kyle Show from 2005 to 2019. The programme was axed when a guest, Stephen Dymond, died by suicide shortly after appearing in an episode of the series.

In 2022, Kyle – known for his shouty and impatient interviewing style – became a presenter for Murdoch’s TalkRadio and TalkTV.