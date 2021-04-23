Ghislaine Maxwell Waved at Her Sister in Court As She Pleaded Not Guilty to Sex-Trafficking Charges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kate Briquelet, Justin Rohrlich
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Assouline
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Assouline

In a socially distanced, pin-drop-quiet Manhattan federal courtroom on Friday, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty to a pair of new sex-trafficking charges—and waved to her sister who watched from the gallery.

The arraignment marked the second time reporters caught a glimpse of Maxwell, who slowly walked into court in her prison blues and white COVID mask. Her dark hair was down and gray roots were growing at the top. As soon as she sat at the defense table, she took a long drink out of a bottle of water.

Reporters waited hours to spot Maxwell in what was only a minutes-long hearing.

Before the arraignment began, a woman who appeared to be Ghislaine's sister, Isabel Maxwell, was whisked into the courtroom wearing a black beret, tinted shades, mask, and coat. She took notes on a small notepad once she took her seat.

Judge Alison Nathan asked Maxwell if she read the indictment and if she had time to review it with her attorney. “Yes, your honor,” Maxwell replied softly. Her lawyer Bobbi Sternheim then confirmed Maxwell pleaded not guilty.

After a discussion about discovery timelines in the case, the hearing was over. Maxwell, who appeared slim but not in poor health as her lawyers have charged, looked to Isabel, tapped below her eye, and waved before she was slowly led away.

Meanwhile, Nathan told the courtroom she was still mulling whether to adjourn Maxwell's trial until next year but instructed the defense and prosecution, for now, to plan for the scheduled July trial date.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Epstein victim Danielle Bensky speaks outside of an arraignment for Ghislaine Maxwell, flanked by lawyers Sigrid McCauley and David Boies.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Justin Rohrlich for The Daily Beast</div>

Epstein victim Danielle Bensky speaks outside of an arraignment for Ghislaine Maxwell, flanked by lawyers Sigrid McCauley and David Boies.

Justin Rohrlich for The Daily Beast

Also in the gallery were lawyers Sigrid McCawley and David Boies, who represent more than a dozen Epstein victims. An accuser named Danielle Bensky sat with them to see the proceeding, though she is not a minor victim in the Maxwell case. After the arraignment, Boies told reporters it's important for victims to have the opportunity to show the court how important this prosecution is to them.

Boies told a Beast reporter that survivors of Epstein’s abuse want to see Maxwell’s trial “proceed as rapidly as it can, as long as it’s fair.”

“They want the trial as quickly as possible,” Boies said. “This case has gone on far too long. The length of time this subject matter existed is now decades. I think all of the survivors are anxious to have it finished.”

Marshals told The Daily Beast that Maxwell was brought in early Friday morning before the crowds of protesters arrived at the courthouse. By midday, throngs of people outside waved banners (“Epstein is the worst kind of virus”) and one woman showed off her "Virginia Giuffre" jacket.

Maxwell’s lawyer David Oscar Markus told reporters that the British socialite is “hanging in there” and added, “All we want is a fair fight.”

Friday’s hearing marked the second time the public got a view of Maxwell since her arrest. At her arraignment last July, the British socialite shed tears when U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan denied her bail because she was a “substantial” flight risk.

Ghislaine Maxwell Has to Be Reminded to Clean Her ‘Very Dirty’ Cell, Federal Prosecutors Say

Since then, Maxwell’s lawyers have pushed for her release from Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, where they claim she’s “withering to a shell of her former self,” forced to drink foul tap water, and was once allegedly manhandled by a guard. After Nathan thrice denied Maxwell’s requests for bail, her lawyers turned to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, which will hear oral arguments on Monday.

For their part, federal prosecutors denied Maxwell was being mistreated in jail. In a recent letter to the judge, the government said video footage refuted Maxwell’s claims of physical abuse, as well as claims that guards had to remind her to flush her toilet and clean her “very dirty” cell.

Maxwell’s family has also launched a gushing website as part of their public-relations campaign to garner sympathy for the embattled jet-setter. The site claims Maxwell has received “hundreds of beautiful and supportive letters from strangers” while incarcerated and that “her spirit is strong and she remains undaunted.”

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>People hold a banner protesting against Jeffrey Epstein while outside a Manhattan courthouse where media has gathered for the arraignment hearing of Ghislaine Maxwell on July 14, 2020 in New York City. </p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Spencer Platt/Getty Images</div>

People hold a banner protesting against Jeffrey Epstein while outside a Manhattan courthouse where media has gathered for the arraignment hearing of Ghislaine Maxwell on July 14, 2020 in New York City.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

While Maxwell wasn’t charged in connection with Epstein’s sex ring until last year, civil lawsuits filed by victims have named her as a facilitator of the creepy financier’s abuse. Maxwell has long denied any involvement in Epstein’s scheme.

The FBI arrested Maxwell at her New Hampshire hideaway on July 2, 2020, one year after Epstein was indicted for trafficking underage girls. Epstein killed himself in jail a month after his arrest, shifting the focus of the investigation to Maxwell.

The 59-year-old heiress initially faced four trafficking-related counts—including enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts—and two counts of perjury stemming from her 2016 deposition in a civil suit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleges Epstein and Maxwell exploited her and kept her as their “sex slave” for years.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>A protester shows off her ‘Virginia Giuffre jacket’ outside of Ghislaine Maxwell’s arraignment.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Justin Rohrlich for The Daily Beast</div>

A protester shows off her ‘Virginia Giuffre jacket’ outside of Ghislaine Maxwell’s arraignment.

Justin Rohrlich for The Daily Beast

According to the original indictment, Maxwell groomed three girls as young as 14 for Epstein between 1994 and 1997. She allegedly befriended the victims and facilitated their abuse at Epstein’s mansions in New York, Florida, and New Mexico, and her London townhouse. “Having developed a rapport with a victim,” the indictment states, “Maxwell would try to normalize sexual abuse for a minor victim by, among other things, discussing sexual topics, undressing in front of the victim, being present when a minor victim was undressed, and/or being present for sex acts involving the minor victim and Epstein.”

The complaint adds: “In some instances, Maxwell was present for and participated in the sexual abuse of minor victims.”

Last month, the feds added two more charges against Maxwell and a fourth minor victim to their case. The latest superseding indictment alleges Maxwell trafficked a 14-year-old girl for Epstein from 2001 to 2004. Prosecutors claim Maxwell paid the teen hundreds of dollars in cash, encouraged her to recruit other underage “masseuses” for Epstein, and sent her “gifts, including lingerie, from an address in Manhattan” to her Florida home.

Maxwell now faces 80 years behind bars, if convicted.

Her lawyers have asked to postpone her July trial until early 2022.

Epstein’s ‘Madam’ Ghislaine Maxwell Accused of Sending Girls to His Powerful Friends

Nathan ruled last week that Maxwell would be tried separately for the perjury counts sometime after she faces a jury for the trafficking charges.

At Maxwell’s arraignment last summer, two victims shared statements with the court and asked the judge to keep Maxwell behind bars pending trial.

One assistant U.S. attorney read the words of Jane Doe, who said, “Without Ghislaine, Jeffrey could not have done what he did. She was in charge. She egged him on and encouraged him. She told me of others she recruited and she thought it was funny.”

“I have fear speaking here today, even anonymously,” Doe said, adding, “I know what she has done. I know how many lives that she has ruined. And because I know this, I know she has nothing to lose, has no remorse, and will never admit what she has done.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty; trial date in flux

    Ghislaine Maxwell faced a judge in person for the first time Friday as lawyers squabbled over exactly when she should be tried on sex trafficking charges alleging that she procured teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse at his posh residences. (April 23)

  • 'It's the Epstein effect': Maxwell family lawyer alleges mistreatment in jail

    Appearing before a judge in federal court for the first time on Friday, Ghislaine Maxwell plead not guilty to multiple charges related to alleged sex trafficking. David Markus, lawyer to the Maxwell family, spoke to the press and stated his belief that Maxwell was being mistreated in jail due to her association with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to new sex trafficking charges as lawyer complains about jail treatment: 'It's the Epstein effect'

    The 59-year-old British socialite has been held without bail in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since her arrest last year.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell Pleads Not Guilty To New Sex Trafficking Charges

    The One-Time Girlfriend Of Jeffrey Epstein has failed three times to be granted bail despite offering a $28.5 million package.

  • Anthony Anderson Is on Fire in L.A., Plus Olivia Munn, Mark Wahlberg and More

    Anthony Anderson gets fired up at the&nbsp;EON Mist Sanitizer Pre-Oscars Lounge presented by GBK Brand Bar at La Peer Hotel in L.A. on Thursday. Olivia Munn — who has been outspoken on recent attacks against the Asian community — sports an 'Everybody vs. Racism' bag while out in Los Angeles on Thursday. Days after the death of his mother, Mark Wahlberg gets to work on the Los Angeles set of&nbsp;Stu on Thursday.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell makes first US court appearance

    The socialite is accused of helping Jeffrey Epstein groom and sexually abuse underage girls.

  • Special Report-This Hot Lister advises Bill Gates on climate change

    Climate scientist Ken Caldeira piloted the craft while a younger colleague, oceanographer Manoela Romanó de Orte, sat on the bow holding a syringe filled with red dye. Romanó de Orte injected the dye into the water, then recorded the coordinates of the spot as Caldeira maneuvered away from the expanding scarlet cloud. Caldeira, 64, may have been at the boat's helm, but on this day, Romanó de Orte, his 36-year-old postdoctoral employee, was in charge.

  • 'Our lives are hanging by a thread': Latino parents with chronic diseases fear COVID-19 as schools reopen

    Latino parents with health issues ask LAUSD: If we get sick or die from COVID-19, who will take care of our children?

  • Hilary Duff on Why ‘How I Met Your Father’ Was Her Perfect Project After ‘Younger’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    With the final season of “Younger” underway, Hilary Duff’s slate was open, as she set her eyes on her next project. And after the hotly anticipated Disney Plus revival of “Lizzie McGuire” fell apart, she was in-demand. The new mother of three was looking for a project that would shoot in Los Angeles, her home […]

  • With needs on both lines, Vikes have draft-pick limitations

    The deterioration of Minnesota’s defense last year weighed heavily on Mike Zimmer, the injuries and inexperience too widespread to be overcome by strategic acumen or sheer will. “Honestly, at the end of the season, I was kind of down in the dumps when I kept looking at the depth chart and knowing what kind of salary cap space we had,” the Vikings coach said. General manager Rick Spielman and his money man Rob Brzezinski, the executive vice president of football administration, still found some solutions.

  • Letters to the Editor: Unless Judge Carter can end income inequality, he can't fix homelessness

    Judge David O. Carter's order to shelter skid row residents is well-meaning, but it will not address the root causes of homelessness in the long term.

  • Inside Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Achingly Beautiful Romance

    From the moment Megan Fox met Machine Gun Kelly on their shared movie set last spring, she knew: This was destined to become what she called a "once in a lifetime" romance.

  • Manchin backs Republican Lisa Murkowski for Senate re-election

    Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) told Politico he's backing Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski for re-election in Alaska's 2022 Senate race.Why it matters: While Murkowski is facing a primary challenge from at least one pro-Trump Republican, Democrats in Manchin's own party will also be vying for the Alaska Senate seat. Murkowski said she would "welcome [Manchin's] endorsement."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "I've met a lot of good people in Alaska, they know when they've got the real deal. And they see the person that basically is bringing both sides together, trying to look for the best interest," Manchin said of Murkowski during a joint interview. The big picture: Manchin's endorsement underscores his commitment to working with Republicans. Both he and Murkowski are critical moderate swing votes in the 50-50 Senate and have caused headaches for their respective party's leadership.For Democrats, Manchin opposes abolishing the filibuster, is hesitant about using reconciliation and often pushes back against progressive priorities.For Republicans, Murkowski is pro-choice, openly anti-Trump and crosses party lines frequently on key votes and nominations — including the second impeachment of Donald Trump. The former president has vowed to campaign against her.Flashback: Manchin also endorsed moderate GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine in her 2020 re-election campaign."I don't think we should be campaigning against any colleagues, Democrat or Republican," Manchin said at the time.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Nick Carter's Wife Lauren Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 After Experiencing 'Minor Complications'

    Nick Carter and Lauren are also parents to son Odin, 5, and daughter Saoirse, 18 months

  • Gloria Estefan Joins Andy Garcia in Father of the Bride Remake: I 'Can't Wait'

    Gloria Estefan is joining the cast of the Cuban American remake of Father of the Bride

  • Biden Weighs Raising Capital Gains Rate to Over 40 Percent

    President Biden is expected to announce a proposal to nearly double the capital gains tax rate in order to help fund a forthcoming spending package, according to multiple reports. The proposal would set the capital gains tax rate for individuals earning over $1 million at 39.6 percent, two people familiar with the plan told Bloomberg. When combined with an existing federal surtax on investment income, investors could pay federal taxes at a rate of as high as 43.4 percent. In states with high taxes, rates for wealthy individuals could be even higher. New Yorkers making over $1 million would see combined federal and state capital gains tax rates of as high as 52.22 percent, while California residents in the same income bracket could see a 56.7 percent combined federal and state capital gains rate. The White House did not immediately comment on the report, and the Treasury Department declined Bloomberg‘s request for comment. Stocks fell sharply following news of the potential tax increase on Thursday, with the Dow Jones dropping 400 points. The tax increase is part of a proposal to fund the Biden administration’s American Families Plan, which is expected to call for $1 trillion in new spending and about $500 billion in tax credits for family and domestic programs. That plan would allocate billions in funding for universal pre-kindergarten instruction, paid family and medical leave, and free tuition for community college nation-wide. It is unclear if Democrats will be able to push the proposed tax increase through the Senate, where Democrats are tied with Republicans and Vice President Kamala Harris holds the tie-breaking vote. For the plan to pass, the Biden administration would need the support of all Senate Democrats.

  • Texas last obstacle in Kentucky bid for 1st volleyball title

    Madison Lilley was in seventh grade when she started going to the Kentucky volleyball camp. Eight years later, she's the first player from the Southeastern Conference to be named national player of the year and her team is set to play in the NCAA championship match for the first time. Standing between the second-seeded Wildcats (23-1) and the national title Saturday night is No. 4 Texas (27-1).

  • He Got Billed $4,000 for Being Kept in Jail on Bogus Charges

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyDavid Jones spent 14 months in jail, on charges that were later dropped. While behind bars, he lost his home, his job, and his car, he said.Then, when he was finally released, his jailers sent him a bill: He owed more than $4,000 for his time in custody.Kentucky is one of at least 43 states that allow jails to charge inmates for their food and housing—even if the inmate is found innocent or their case is dismissed, those facilities say. Now 51, Jones found himself in a legalistic nightmare after a shoddy investigation saw him wrongly accused of downloading child pornography. Although a forensic examination of his devices found no evidence of the crime, police let Jones languish for more than a year while the fees piled up.Now Jones is going on the offensive, arguing before the Kentucky Supreme Court this week to strike down the policy of charging pretrial inmates for their time in jail, a practice that civil-liberties advocates have decried across the country in recent years.This 78-Year-Old With Dementia Was Murdered Decades Ago. Authorities Say They’ve Finally Caught Her Killer.The bill “was a big surprise to him,” Jones’ attorney, Gregory Belzley told The Daily Beast. “In addition to the bill, over that 14-month period, he had money occasionally deposited into his inmate account. There were monies confiscated from that to offset the cost of his confinement.”A 2000 law allows Kentucky jails to bill inmates for their detention. In the fiscal year 2019, the state’s jails took in more than $24 million from inmates, according to an analysis by the Vera Institute of Justice, a research nonprofit focused on criminal justice issues.The policy is controversial, and in Jones’ case, misapplied, Belzley argued. The law’s current language states that “a prisoner in a county jail shall be required by the sentencing court to reimburse the county for expenses incurred by reason of the prisoner’s confinement.”But Jones was never sentenced, or even tried in court. “An innocent person who is not being sentenced, who doesn’t get sentenced, has no reimbursement obligation,” Belzley argued.Jeffrey Mando, an attorney for Clark County, where Jones was locked up, said the jail had not broken any laws. “What we’re here about is, has the jail violated any constitutional provision? Has jail violated the statute? Has the jail violated any precedent that would provide them with the remedy? Now, as harsh as that may sound, that’s the law,” Mando argued in court this week.But Jones’ jail time was a fluke of justice in the first place. A factory worker in Winchester, Kentucky, he appeared on law enforcement’s radar in 2013 after they received a tip that a child pornography video had been downloaded using an IP address associated with his internet router late one night. Jones’ work schedule meant he went to bed at 8 p.m., he claimed in court, and a search warrant for his electronics noted that he was not a suspect in the download. Still, when cops knocked on his door, Jones waived his Miranda rights and told them that while he had not downloaded the video, he was the only person who lived in his apartment. He did not believe anyone else had his WiFi password, he said.That did not mean Jones was the only person with access to the router, his lawyers and a forensic analyst later argued. Jones lived in an apartment complex and kept his WiFi password taped on the side of his router. Belzley also noted that guides to hacking routers like Jones’ are easily available online, with instructions on how to use administrator settings to bypass passwords.But when Jones told officers that he thought he was the only person with access to the device, they arrested him and seized his electronics. Two months into his jail stay, a police investigation of his devices found no trace of illegal content—just a downloaded song from a file-sharing program that an arresting officer implied had been used for downloading exploitative material.They had no evidence against Jones. Rather than inform his attorneys, however, the prosecution allegedly kept the investigation to themselves and let Jones remain in jail, where he was unable to pay the $15,000 that would let him walk free until his trial. (Jones is currently suing for malicious prosecution.)“They didn’t tell anybody that the Lexington police had found nothing,” Belzley said. “The charging detective even admitted to me that he knew two months after David had been arrested that they had no evidence to support the charge. And they did nothing to get David out of jail. He sat there for 12 more months.”And in Kentucky, every day in jail contributed to a growing bill.Although county jails charge differently across the state, they’re legally allowed to collect “user fees,” including costs for food and board. Supporters of those fees say they help offset the cost of incarceration, which has grown alongside the state’s jailed population. From 2007 to 2019, Kentucky’s jail populations increased 465 percent, according to analysis from the Vera Institute. During that same time period, jail spending increased 44 percent in suburban counties like Clark County, where Jones was incarcerated.But critics argue the fees do little but keep the jail population—disproportionately people too poor to pay bail—in a spiral of poverty. In 2019, those “user fees” amounted to more than $24 million, a massive sum for incarcerated Kentuckians, but less than 5 percent of the state’s jail budget.Belzley argues that pre-trial inmates have been charged these fees for years because the law “exists in a legislative black hole.” Although he says the sentencing courts are supposed to dictate how inmates pay, “the judges don’t enter the orders and they just leave it to the jails. And the jails have developed a longstanding practice of cleaning out people. Anybody that’s brought to the jail, whether they’re innocent or not.”After 14 months, Jones’ case was finally dismissed. But he was left holding a $4,000 bill for his jail time, with no easy way to pay it back. “I lost my car, lost my home, ruined my credit,” Jones said in 2015 when his charges were dropped.After his release, he was too afraid to go into town, or even to own a computer, he said at the time.“I do not have internet no more because I’m afraid this will happen again to me. I don’t own a computer because I’m scared one day that I might be locked up again.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • California Governor Gavin Newsom facing likely recall

    The fate of an effort to recall California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom will be announced next week. Sophia Bollag, California politics reporter for The Sacramento Bee, joins "Red and Blue" anchor Caitlin Huey-Burns with the latest on the recall effort, the governor's handling of the state's drought, and whether any Democrats are considering challenging Newsom if the recall moves forward.

  • Ted Cruz: ‘Race card’ is the only argument Democrats have in DC statehood debate

    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, reacts to House floor comments on proposed legislation to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state.