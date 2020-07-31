Ghislaine Maxwell wins fight to keep her deposition under wraps — at least for now

Ghislaine Maxwell’s controversial deposition from a 2015 lawsuit will remain sealed until at least late September after a federal appeals court agreed late Friday to hear a request to block the release of the deposition by the accused sex trafficker and alleged madam to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The action by the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit effectively stops the release, scheduled for Monday, of a deposition given by Maxwell, and another one she wants blocked involving a mysterious person known only as J. Doe 1.

Maxwell’s appeal will be heard Sept. 22.

The release of the documents stems from a pleading by the Miami Herald on behalf of its investigative reporter Julie K. Brown, whose Perversion of Justice series in November 2018 spotlighted how Epstein escaped justice in 2008 despite overwhelming evidence that he had sexually abused women and underage girls.

Lawyers for the Herald filed a motion Friday opposing any further delay on the document release.

“The District Court made specific, well-reasoned findings on the record, determining that Ms. Maxwell’s deposition testimony, among other judicial records, should be unsealed,” argued Christine N. Walz, with Holland & Knight. “To overturn the District Court’s ruling, Ms. Maxwell will need to show that the court abused its discretion. She cannot do so.”

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska this week ordered the unsealing and release of dozens of documents from a now-settled defamation suit involving Virginia Giuffre, who claims Maxwell brought her and other underage girls to Epstein, who sexually abused them and trafficked them to powerful men. Preska chided Maxwell’s lawyers for delays, and shot down two attempts Thursday to slow the release of all documents, which then began trickling out late Thursday night.

Now in federal detention in Brooklyn after her July 2 arrest on federal charges, Maxwell appealed the unsealing of a deposition she gave in the 2015 defamation because it is the basis for the perjury charges brought against her in the Southern District of New York. Her lawyers argued before Preska, without presenting proof, that lawyers for Giuffre improperly shared the deposition with federal prosecutors.

The broad outlines of the deposition are known. Maxwell is said to have been obstructive, refusing to answer questions about the sexual habits of Epstein or her own personal life. In the transcript of a deposition of Giuffre released Thursday night, the Epstein accuser said under oath that Maxwell lured her from a job at now-President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club to become a masseuse for Epstein. Giuffre alleged Maxwell groomed her and others to be sexual playthings for Epstein and friends.

Maxwell was charged earlier this months with four counts of sex trafficking of a minor for crimes alleged to have occurred between 1994 and 1997 as well as two counts of perjury related to statements she made in the deposition.

Her lawyers in the civil suit suggested that the deposition had been released to the government by Giuffre’s lawyers in violation of a protective order barring its release to law enforcement, suggesting that Maxwell’s lawyers might try to challenge the perjury charges she faces in the criminal case.