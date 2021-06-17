Ghislaine Maxwell won a legal payment of $13.70 from one of her accusers

Ghislaine Maxwell. Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty

A judge ordered one of Maxwell's accusers to pay $13.70 in legal compensation, Bloomberg reported.

Maxwell's attorney used a legal provision that allows certain costs to be recouped.

She was paid back $5 in court docketing fees and $8.70 in "other costs."

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of acting as a madam for Jeffrey Epstein, has been awarded $13.70 in legal compensation from one of her accusers, Bloomberg reported.

An anonymous woman - or "Jane Doe" - who accused Maxwell of grooming her to be sexually abused and later raped by Epstein dropped her case as part of an out-of-court settlement that involved a compensation fund for victims.

Maxwell's attorney then used part of the law that allowed her to recoup costs when a case is voluntarily dismissed, Bloomberg reported.

A judge ordered that Maxwell be paid back $5 in court docketing fees as well as $8.70 in "other costs" that Bloomberg reported appears to be a charge for reading court documents.

The New York Daily News first reported in May that Maxwell's lawyer had sent the $13.70 bill for filing fees and "search and printing costs."

