Ghislaine Maxwell won't flip on others who enabled Jeffrey Epstein's abuse in a bid to secure a shorter prison term, her brother says

Ghislaine Maxwell attends the ETM 2014 Children's Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014 in New York City. Paul Zimmerman/WireImage/Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell's brother told The Sunday Times that the British socialite will not cooperate with investigators.

Maxwell was convicted on five of six charges for helping Jeffrey Epstein run a decades-long sex trafficking ring.

Legal experts told Insider that Maxwell's only options for a lighter sentence are to appeal or cooperate.

Ghislaine Maxwell will not reveal information about others involved with helping disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein run his decades-long sex-trafficking network, her brother told The Sunday Times.

Maxwell, a longtime employee and girlfriend of Epstein's, was convicted on five of six charges on December 29. Maxwell was found guilty on three conspiracy counts, one separate sex-trafficking count, and a count for transporting a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

She now faces up to 65 years in prison for those charges, and still faces a second trial for charges related to lying under oath in a deposition.

Legal experts previously told Insider that Maxwell's only options after her conviction are to fight her case on appeal, or start cooperating with investigators to receive a lighter sentence. The names of several high-profile people, including Prince Andrew, appeared in evidence during Maxwell's trial.

Her brother, Ian Maxwell, told The Sunday Times that Ghislaine Maxwell maintains her innocence and has no plans to pursue a plea deal with prosecutors.

"Prosecution confirmed no plea bargain offers were made or received" before the trial, Ian Maxwell told the newspaper. "I expect that position to be maintained."

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently incarcerated in solitary confinement at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. US District Judge Alison Nathan has not set a sentencing date in the case.

Ian Maxwell told The Sunday Times that his sister is "understandably subdued," but "strong in spirit" about her imprisonment, and will be appealing her conviction.

Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on child sex-trafficking charges. Ian Maxwell told the newspaper that his sister "is not now, nor has ever been, a suicide risk."

"She knows there are many people, including her family of course, who love and support her and who believe in her innocence," Maxwell said.

Ghislaine Maxwell has been the central figure in the investigation into Epstein's sex-trafficking operation since his death. Neama Rahmani, a formal US attorney and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, previously told Insider that prosecutors would need to be "really sensitive" about giving Maxwell a break in exchange for cooperation because Epstein was still awaiting trial on serious charges at the time of his death.

"You don't want to give Maxwell a free pass, because she was instrumental to the abuse," Rahmani told Insider.

