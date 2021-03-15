Ghislaine Maxwell's brother says she is 'patsy' being used by US government as scapegoat after Epstein's suicide

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Ghislaine Maxwell's brother says she is a patsy for Jeffrey Epstein and that she is being used by the US government as a scapegoat.

Ian Maxwell made the comments during an appearance on Good Morning America and in an interview with the Times of London.

"She's a patsy for Jeffrey Epstein who they lost on their watch and they are taking it out on my sister and dammit, that's wrong," he said. "She is not Epstein. Epstein was guilty. He did time. And he was gonna do a hell of a lot more time. But she is not him."

He said his sister deserves the same presumption of innocence afforded to any other criminal on trial in the US.

"And I don't know how many times I have to say it. She's deserves to be treated as Ghislaine, presumed innocent, get on with the defense, tell us what you've got to tell us, put it up, and then let the jury decide," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Men Charged In Capitol Riot Recorded Bonkers Boasts They Crashed The White House

    That was the Rotunda, guys.

  • New York sheriff warned he broke the law flying pro-Trump flag on boat

    Oswego County officials and Office of Special Counsel deliver warning but take no action following Hatch Act breach

  • Quick-hitting storm to dump up to a foot of snow in Midwest

    The same robust winter storm that brought historic, travel-snarling snow to the Rocky Mountains and High Plains will pivot across the Midwest into Monday night, unleashing a burst of heavy snowfall that can disrupt travel across the area. After bringing feet of snow to areas in Colorado and Wyoming and areas of heavy rain to Kansas and Nebraska and even a few landspouts, the storm has begun to shift to the north and east. Enough cold air will be over parts of the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, northeastern Iowa and northern Illinois for precipitation to fall as mainly snow. The northeastward advance of snow was slowing to a crawl as the storm was running into dry air over the Upper Midwest on Monday afternoon. This radar image, captured Monday afternoon, March 15, 2021, shows snow in blue, wintry mix in purple and rain in green, yellow and red. (AccuWeather) "Very difficult travel will result from a burst of heavy snow over part of the Upper Midwest into Monday night," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. Temperatures were just low enough to allow at least part of the storm to occur as snow in the Chicago area during Monday afternoon. Motorists should be prepared for areas of slush and slippery conditions associate with a coating to an inch or two of wet snow into the evening hours. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP However, those commuting into the far northwest Chicago suburbs, or farther north into southern Wisconsin are likely to face tricker travel conditions with a few inches of slushy snow expected to fall by Monday evening, warned Pydynowski. As snow pivots into the southern part of the Great Lakes region Monday night, snow on the backside of the storm over the Plains will already be coming to an end. The quick movement of this storm will help to limit snowfall totals as most areas will only receive snow for 12-24 hours. However, snow can become heavy enough to bring up to a foot of snow to far eastern South Dakota, southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. This area will also be the most likely location for the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 18 inches to occur. Around Minneapolis, snowfall is expected to total 1-3 inches in the city -- but, forecasters caution that 3- to 6-inch snowfall totals may not be too far to the south. Snowfall totals can climb to 3-6 inches from southern Minnesota and into Wisconsin and Illinois, but temperatures near freezing (32 degrees F) on the southern side of the storm can impact how much snow will fall. Motorists, especially those traveling on interstates 35 and 90, should be cautious in deteriorating conditions. Heavy snowfall can quickly coat the roads and visibility can be greatly reduced. The storm will continue to shift east into Monday night, moving the winter precipitation threat from the Midwest to the Northeast. But, a weakening storm and the task of overcoming dry air across the eastern U.S. will limit the amount of wintry precipitation that falls across the region. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Cuomo questions motivations of his critics as he denies allegations

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) says he's not questioning his accusers' motives but he believes his growing chorus of critics could have many motivations to make allegations against him.Between the lines: What's he really saying?Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAxios' Kadia Goba, a native New Yorker who covered Brooklyn politics and Crown Heights for Bklyner, and Axios Politics Editor Glen Johnson offer their thought bubble about the possibilities:Cuomo is suspicious of fellow Democrats trying to elevate themselves.The governor said during a news conference Friday, "I can tell you as a former attorney general who’s gone through this situation many times, there are often many motivations for making an allegation."His first accuser, Lindsey Boylan, currently is a candidate for Manhattan Borough president and challenged Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) in 2020.Cuomo also postures on a daily basis in the Albany power game with state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, both of whom have called on him to resign.Some lawmakers remember when Stewart-Cousins, then-minority leader and the only woman in leadership, was shut out of budget talks in 2018 as leaders negotiated to include sexual harassment policy into the budget. Electoral ambitions also are in play because the state's politics are so calcified. Cuomo has held his office for 10 years; his departure would open seats from the statewide level to the state legislature.Members of Congress from New York, including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, risk alienating their political bases if they're seen as choosing to believe the accused instead of his accusers. New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio, who's also called on Cuomo to resign, is the governor's political archenemy and hasn't been shy about piling on.Cuomo believes progressives are trying to ambush him.Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the most prominent of progressive New York Democrats and viewed as a potential challenger to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) in 2022.AOC recently revealed she was a survivor of sexual assault, too. Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives like Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones were among a group of 10 New York Democrats who simultaneously issued news releases calling on Cuomo to resign.The collective call was an effort to weaken the governor's ability to target any one member during upcoming congressional redistricting, senior Democratic aides told Axios. New York will likely lose one or two congressional seats.Cuomo suspects Republicans may also be up to no good.New York is the locus for several of the criminal investigations into Donald Trump. The state's governor has a powerful bully pulpit to weigh in on any of them.Trump and some fellow Republicans also disliked what they viewed as grandstanding by Cuomo last year during his nationally televised COVID-19 press briefings.Not only did Cuomo outshine Trump in public opinion polls, but his news conferences provided an instant contrast to the former president's freewheeling White House coronavirus task force briefings.The bottom line: There's blood in the water. But if the efforts to oust the governor don't succeed, "Everyone's f**ked," one New York City lawmaker told Axios.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Trump's 'Crown Jewel' Hotel Conjures Spooky Comparisons Amid Reports Of Struggle

    Business at the Trump International Hotel in Washington hasn't exactly been booming, according to reports.

  • Hungarian far-right party protests lockdown

    Demonstrators in Hungary’s capital broke a ban on public gatherings on Monday to demand an end to the country's lockdown restrictions, even as a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations sweeps the country. The demonstration was organized by a far-right party, Mi Hazank Mozgalom (Our Homeland Movement), and joined by some 1,000 people. The group broke through a police cordon and marched to Hungary's parliament in central Budapest.

  • Billie Eilish and Harry Styles were bopping to each other's Grammys performances

    The former One Direction member opened the ceremony on Sunday with "Watermelon Sugar." The 19-year-old singer followed with "Everything I Wanted."

  • House Democrats says they won’t co-operate with Republicans who made false election fraud claims

    ‘If you don’t recognise our democracy at this point in time, then I don’t think you’re going to be helpful to successful legislation’

  • Several detained at vigil for woman murdered in London

    The disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard as she walked home on the evening of March 3 has triggered a wave of accounts from women about the dangers they have felt and experienced when walking streets alone at night, accompanied by calls for action.As night fell on Saturday, around a thousand people - mostly women - gathered at the site in Clapham, south London, to pay their respects and protest at the lack of security they felt when out alone, with some chanting "shame on you" at police as they made arrests.As tensions mounted, Reuters witnesses saw police drag several women away from the gathering on Clapham Common.Campaign groups had wanted to organize a formal vigil to commemorate Everard to take place on Saturday evening near where she disappeared.However, organizers canceled the vigil on Saturday morning after police warned them that they could risk arrest for breaching COVID restrictions on outdoor social gatherings.Police discovered Everard's body on Wednesday (March 10) in woodland about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of London. The court heard that her body was found in a builder's refuse bag, and was identified using dental records.Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in court on Saturday after being charged with Everard's kidnap and murder.Couzens's lawyer did not enter a plea to the charges of kidnap and murder ahead of a fuller court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Couzens remains in custody.

  • Mother 'used deepfake to frame cheerleading rivals'

    A US mother allegedly went to extreme lengths to help her daughter's cheerleading career.

  • Trump's CFO's ex-daughter-in-law is cooperating with prosecutors and 'refuses to be silenced,' her lawyer says

    Allen Weisselberg holds the keys to Donald Trump's personal finances, as well as his company's financial details.

  • The Snyder Cut Is a Better Version of Justice League . But It Sets a Dangerous Precedent

    When fan culture runs amok, who is in control?

  • LGBTQ Catholics stung by Vatican rebuff of same-sex unions

    The Vatican’s declaration that same-sex unions are a sin the Roman Catholic Church cannot bless was no surprise for LGBTQ Catholics in the United States — yet it stung deeply nonetheless. “If priests and pastoral ministers no longer feel they can perform such a blessing, the Catholic laity will step in and perform their own rituals,” DeBernardo said.

  • Biden Planning First Major Tax Hike Since 1993: Report

    President Joe Biden is expected to propose a number of tax increases in the first major federal tax hike in nearly 30 years to pay for the long-term economic program that will follow the COVID-19 response bill, according to a new report. Sources reportedly told Bloomberg that provisions currently under consideration include raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent; paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnerships; increasing the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000; expanding the estate tax; and a higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. An analysis by the Tax Policy Center of Biden’s campaign tax plan estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over ten years. The next economic plan is expected to be larger than the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that Biden signed into law last week after it passed Congress with zero Republican support. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that unlike the first bill, which relied upon government debt as funding, that at least part of the future provision will need to be paid for. The White House has yet to unveil the new program, which it has said would follow the signing of the COVID-19 response bill. It could cost between $2 trillion and $4 trillion, the report says. It could prove difficult for Democrats to find the support of ten Senate Republicans that would be needed to move the measure forward. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month that lawmakers would “have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase.” However, a number of tax initiatives could receive Republican support, including a move from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects as well as efforts to revise tax laws that don’t go far enough in keeping U.S. companies from moving jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue. If the tax measures were to pass, they would likely take effect next year. However, some lawmakers have urged the president to hold off on any tax hikes while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.

  • Sarah Harding: 'I won't see another Christmas'

    The former Girls Aloud singer, who has cancer, reveals her prognosis in her new memoir.

  • Husband of 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond fractured his neck in firetruck crash

    Ladd Drummond's injuries worse than originally believed and "very close to being catastrophic," but is expected to fully recover, the celebrity chef said.

  • Black vaccine hesitancy may not be about medical bias, report finds

    Data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shows the Black population in this country still lags way behind their white counterparts when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations — but a recent study reveals the reasons why may not be what was previously believed. Latiah Haley receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. FDA for emergency use, at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6, 2021 in Thornton, Colorado.

  • Johnson says comments about Capitol breach were not racist

    Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin denied Monday that he made racist comments last week when he said he wasn't concerned about pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol in January but would have been worried if they were Black Lives Matters protesters. The comments drew a firestorm of criticism from Democrats and others who said Johnson was making racist statements. In an interview Thursday with syndicated radio host Joe Pagliarulo, Johnson said of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to try to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory: “I knew those were people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn’t concerned.”

  • Kim Kardashian said Martha Stewart once stopped her at a party to ask for SKIMS shapewear

    In an interview with Vogue on Monday, Kim Kardashian West said it was a "proud moment" when the celebrity chef said she needed to try SKIMS.

  • Ramen Shop Vandalized With Racist Graffiti After Owner Criticizes Texas Governor

    A ramen shop in San Antonio was vandalized with racist graffiti after the shop's owner criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to lift Texas' mask mandate. Mike Nguyen, the owner of Noodle Tree, discovered phrases such as "Kung Flu," "Go Back 2 China" and “No Mask” spray-painted on his restaurant’s windows and outdoor table on Sunday afternoon, according to News4SA. Prior to this discovery, Nguyen was shown on CNN denouncing Gov. Abbott’s decision to lift Texas's mask mandate.