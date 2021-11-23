Ghislaine Maxwell's family appeals to United Nations for help getting her out on bail

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David K. Li
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s siblings on Monday filed a complaint to the United Nations, calling her pre-trial detention an act of “unprecedented discrimination” and accusing U.S. authorities of trampling the “narrow line between justice and revenge.”

Maxwell, who is being held without bail ahead of her federal trial in New York City, was a confidante of Jeffrey Epstein — the millionaire financier and accused sex trafficker, who died by suicide in 2019 while in federal custody.

The British socialite Maxwell is facing a host of charges, accusing her of helping Epstein groom girls and young women for nonconsensual sex.

Her trial is slated to begin next week.

Maxwell’s brothers and sisters filed their complaint to the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, denouncing a judge’s repeated rejections of bail.

“This is unprecedented discrimination, the like of which has never seen before: All her applications for bail have been rejected, with no regard for the security offered,” according to a statement by family lawyers Francois Zimeray and Jessica Finelle, based in Paris.

“It is as if Ghislaine Maxwell is suffering the consequences for the failure of the U.S. Administration to preserve the life of Jeffrey Epstein and secure his appearance at trial.”

Maxwell has been in custody since July of last year and her requests for home detention denied. Prosecutors have opposed any bail for Maxwell, claiming she poses an “extreme flight risk.”

Defense lawyers said she’s being unfairly treated and kept in terrible jail conditions as she awaits trial.

“There is a narrow line between justice and revenge,” according to Zimeray and Finelle. “We are not fighting against the complainants but against arbitrariness. In the court of public opinion, Ms. Maxwell is presumed guilty, convicted and demonized before any trial. The U.S. prosecution authorities have not sought to mitigate the effects of this demonization.”

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York declined comment on Tuesday.

The U.N. committee has no standing in federal court and the family lawyers said this international petition is being made apart from Maxwell’s U.S. criminal court defense. Representatives for the U.N. Human Rights Office, which oversees the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israel defense chief jets to Morocco to cement security ties

    Israel’s defense minister headed to Morocco on Tuesday for an official visit to cement security ties just ahead of the first anniversary of their agreement to establish full diplomatic relations. Benny Gantz will be making the first official visit by an Israeli defense minister to one of the four Arab states that agreed to normalize ties with Israel last year. Earlier this year, Israel's foreign minister inaugurated an Israeli diplomatic office in Rabat.

  • Prince Andrew accusations left out of Epstein-Maxwell case

    When Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell goes on trial next week, the accuser who captivated the public most, with claims she was trafficked to Britain’s Prince Andrew and other prominent men, won’t be part of the case. U.S. prosecutors chose not to bring charges in connection with Virginia Giuffre, who says Epstein and Maxwell flew her around the world when she was 17 and 18 for sexual encounters with billionaires, politicians, royals and heads of state. Prosecutors will focus instead on four other women who say they were recruited by Maxwell as teenagers to be abused by Epstein.

  • Guards tout white supremacy in Florida's prisons

    Florida’s prisons are riddled with white supremacist guards who inflict violence on Black inmates, often with impunity, per the Associated Press.Driving the news: Three current and former Florida guards who were Ku Klux Klan members were convicted of planning the murder of a Black former inmate.Yes, but: A Florida prisons spokesperson insisted there was no indication of a wider problem of white supremacists working in the prisons, so the state would not investigate further.But, but, but: AP repo

  • Epstein victims' fund must hand over Maxwell accusers' claims - judge

    A U.S. judge on Tuesday ruled that the administrators of Jeffrey Epstein's victims' compensation fund must provide records of claims made by women who accuse Ghislaine Maxwell of playing a role in their having been sexually abused. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan rejected requests by the fund's administrators and by federal prosecutors to quash the subpoena for the records by Maxwell's lawyers. Nathan will review the materials Maxwell wants to see before deciding which can be turned over.

  • Missing persons investigation underway in the Pine Barrens in Stafford

    The search for one, possibly two people who went missing after heading to the Pine Barrens in Stafford on ATVs began Tuesday morning.

  • Mom and baby missing, Washington cops say. Her phone and purse were left behind

    Felicia Florendo and her 11-month-old son were last seen on Nov. 20, police said.

  • Man threatens cashier at Hagerstown Lowe's with a knife, takes leaf blower

    Hagerstown Police are looking for a man who threatened a Lowe's cashier with a knife and stole a leaf blower.

  • U.S. automakers not yet mandating vaccines for union workers

    Detroit's Big Three automakers are not yet mandating vaccines for thousands of unionized workers even as they said in a joint statement with the United Auto Workers on Tuesday that they will extend requirements for workers to wear masks at work sites. General Motors Co, Ford Motor, Chrysler-parent Stellantis and the UAW said they have agreed that unionized auto workers will be asked to report vaccination status on a voluntary basis, but not as a requirement. The White House wants employers to mandate vaccinations.

  • In Africa, Blinken sees limits of US influence abroad

    Traveling across Africa, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken saw firsthand the limits of America’s influence abroad. Blinken confronted authoritarianism, growing threats from newly energized extremists, and persistent challenges posed by COVID-19 and climate change, all of which have stubbornly resisted various U.S. interventions. Before leaving the continent at his last stop in Senegal, Blinken said he had been well received by all three leaders he met.

  • Wright's Barbecue shows support for Arkansas football, vows not to serve SEC officials

    Arkansas BBQ joint Wright's Barbecue says no one from the SEC office is allowed in after the questionable calls in the Alabama football game.

  • Will ruling in Kyle Rittenhouse trial save friend Dominick Black from charges he provided rifle used to kill two people?

    Weapons case against Rittenhouse's friend is pushed to January

  • What to expect in the Thanksgiving Day News-Leader; how to get Black Friday ads a day early

    Black Friday deals will be packed in your Dispatch newspaper.

  • Israel begins giving COVID shots to children age 5 to 11

    Israel on Tuesday began administering the coronavirus vaccine to children age 5 to 11. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett accompanied his son David, 9, on Tuesday to get his jab in a bid to encourage parents to have their children vaccinated. Bennett held his son's hand as he received the shot.

  • Jeffrey Epstein documents reveal master manipulator who claimed he couldn’t kill himself

    Sex trafficker’s final days detailed in more than 2,000 pages of never-before-seen records obtained by the New York Times The wealthy one-time associate of powerful people assured those around him he had plenty to live for while also hinting at despair, according to the documents. Photograph: Uma Sanghvi/AP The financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein told a psychologist he was too much of “a coward” to ever kill himself, two weeks before he was found dead in his jail cell in a death that wa

  • Lawyers Plead With the United Nations to Spring Ghislaine Maxwell From Jail

    Bryan Bedder/Getty ImagesThe family of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has filed a complaint with the United Nations just before her trial in connection to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring and is requesting help in securing her release from jail.On Monday, human-rights lawyers François Zimeray and Jessica Finelle announced they were working on behalf of Maxwell’s siblings and filed an action with the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention. The document alleges Maxwell, 59, is subject

  • Capitol Rioter Who Stole Nancy Pelosi's Lectern Pleads Guilty

    Adam Johnson, 36, was arrested in January for his role in the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Brother Ian says she will not get fair hearing at trial

    Ian Maxwell says negative reporting of his sister may prejudice her trial on sex trafficking charges.

  • Jeffrey Epstein Denied Wanting to Kill Himself Days Before Killing Himself

    New documents offer a glimpse at the disgraced financier's 36 days in incarceration and how he convinced doctors he wasn't a suicide risk

  • Emergency hearing for Oklahoma death row inmate Bigler Stouffer

    Emergency hearing for Oklahoma death row inmate Bigler Stouffer

  • Suspect in Wisconsin Parade Rampage Had Sordid History of Violence

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe lone suspect in the SUV attack that killed at least five and injured dozens more at a quaint holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday has been identified as a 39-year-old sex offender who recently posted bail on reckless-endangerment charges.Darrell Brooks is set to be charged with five counts of intentional homicide in connection with the Sunday evening incident involving a red Ford Escape that plowed through barricades and into the crowd,