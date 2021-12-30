Ghislaine Maxwell's family says sister 'denied fair trial' - but chances of appeal success are ‘slim’

Ghislaine Maxwell’s family told The Telegraph on Thursday they planned to appeal her guilty verdict on the grounds she was 'denied' a fair trial - US Department of Justice

Ghislaine Maxwell’s family told The Telegraph on Thursday they planned to appeal her guilty verdict on the grounds she was “denied” a fair trial - but legal experts warned the chances of success were slim.

Ian Maxwell, Ghislaine’s older brother, said that the family still believes she is innocent after a New York jury found her guilty on Wednesday on five counts of trafficking teenage girls to be sexually abused by her sex offender former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.

The 65-year-old businessman, who travelled from his home near Oxford to join his other siblings for part of the four-week trial, said prosecutors had manipulated the media to brand Ghislaine as the “most hated woman in the world.”

“US First Amendment rights are in clear conflict with a defendant’s rights to a fair trial – the USA has no equivalent of contempt of court, no guidelines of any description to prevent overt media manipulation by both the prosecuting authorities and the highly paid lawyers who represented both accusers in court and also the accusers who did not appear in court to have their allegations questioned,” he said.

From left to right, Kevin Maxwell, Christine Maxwell, Isabel Maxwell, and Ian Maxwell, the siblings of Ghislaine Maxwell, arrive at court - Peter Foley/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mr Maxwell also said that the “appalling” prison conditions in a Brooklyn federal jail had prevented her from being able to testify in her own defence.

“This is a shocking result which reflects the fact that Ghislaine has been denied the right to a fair trial, starting with the appalling conditions in which she has been held for over 18 months and which seriously impacted her ability to participate in her own defence,” he said.

“I am confident of the strong grounds for appeal both legal and evidential and that my sister will be vindicated and ultimately found innocent.”

Maxwell is a ‘terrible witness’

However, Lisa Bloom, who represents a number of Maxwell and Epstein’s accusers, said does not see “any chance” of Maxwell’s legal team successfully appealing and that she would have risked perjuring herself should she have taken the stand.

“I read her deposition testimony in prior civil cases and she’s a terrible witness - she’s arrogant, she argues with the attorneys, she refuses to answer the questions. She’s not the kind of witness any attorney would want to put on the stand,” she told the BBC.

Courtroom sketch of Ghislaine Maxwell speaking with her attorneys as she decides whether or not to testify during her trial - JANE ROSENBERG /REUTERS

Maxwell’s lead attorney, Bobbi Sternheim, told reporters on the steps of the Thurgood Marshall courthouse on Wednesday that her legal team planned to appeal without going into specific legal grounds.

The British socialite, who turned 60 last weekend, would have several potential avenues.

It is possible they could look to claim the jury was unduly pressured. US District Judge Alison Nathan directed the 12 jurors to stay later each evening during the final few days of the six days of deliberations over fears one may become sickened by the omicron variant.

She also implored them to carry on working through the New Years’ weekend if they had not yet reached a verdict. Judge Nathan added that “we are facing a high and escalating risk that the jurors or participants may need to quarantine, putting at risk our ability to complete this trial.”

However, she did add in instructions to the jury that “by this I don’t mean to pressure you.” The jury returned a verdict soon after.

Maxwell’s lawyers complained that such instructions were essentially telling the jurors they needed to “hurry up”.

To succeed in any appeal, however, the team would need to show that Judge Nathan abused her discretion or violated rules of evidence.

“It will be a difficult talk for the defence to win on appeal,” said Julie Rendelman, a New York appeals attorney. “Judge Nathan worked very hard to seat an impartial jury, and the defendant received a fair trial.”

Judge Nathan dealt several blows to the defence during the month-long trial that ended on Wednesday, including denying a request to have some witnesses testify without using their names and another to block lawyers for two of the accusers from taking the stand.

The defence had asserted that three of their witnesses would only give evidence anonymously.

They could now argue at appeal that this hindered their case.

Late anonymity request could count against Maxwell’s appeal

However, it is highly unusual for defence witnesses to be granted anonymity unless they are minors or victims of a sex offence. One legal expert said that it could count against Ms Maxwell that her lawyers waited until near the end of the trial to request anonymity.

“If they felt this was a serious concern, they should have raised this before the trial,” one said. “It’s a steep hill to climb”.

Neama Rahmani, the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers and a former federal prosecutor, told Insider that he did not believe Maxwell had any legal basis to appeal, but that he expected she would anyway.

“She’s going to appeal because otherwise, she’s going to die in federal prison,” Mr Rahmani said, adding that he believed the prosecution’s case against Maxwell was strong.

Another route of appeal might be to argue that the testimony of British victim “Kate”, one of the accusers, was improperly admitted.

While described in the indictment as a victim, Judge Nathan instructed the jury that Kate was actually over the age of consent at the time of her alleged encounters with Epstein. However, Judge Nathan said the jury could still consider her testimony if they found it useful.

While the court limited that testimony, and gave the jury an appropriate limiting instruction, the defence may continue to argue that Kate’s testimony should have been excluded.

Speaking from his home in the UK, Mr Maxwell went on to condemn the way in which prosecutors and accusers had allowed her to be branded “the most hated woman in the world.”

“Both the SDNY through their infamous press conference post the arrest of my sister and the non-appearing accusers manipulated the media so that Ghislaine was branded the most hated woman in the world and this has gone on for years in the era of social media, Twitter and 24-hour streaming news and opinion,” he told The Telegraph. “This in itself has denied her a fair trial.”

Maxwell is still facing a separate trial on two perjury counts. No date had been set.