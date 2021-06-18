Ghislaine Maxwell's jail cell allegedly flooded with raw sewage

Ghislaine Maxwell's jail cell was allegedly flooded with raw sewage following a list of complaints about the conditions at a Brooklyn federal prison where she is being held.

Maxwell, the former associate of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, previously complained of nosy guards at the Metropolitan Detention Center, alleging they shine a light into her cell every 15 minutes.

"Last week, raw sewage permeated Ms. Maxwell’s isolation cell, necessitating her removal to another cell. Vermin droppings fell from air vents," Maxwell's lawyer Bobbi Sternheim wrote in a Manhattan federal court filing Tuesday.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL TO BE SUBJECT OF ANOTHER DOCUSERIES

The 59-year-old British socialite has attempted to use the alleged poor conditions at the facility to get released on bail while awaiting trial, though her requests have been rejected.

"Little if anything has been done" to improve the conditions Maxwell is facing at the prison, Sternheim wrote in a Tuesday filing.

The security protocols on Maxwell were necessary to make sure she is still alive and breathing, according to a public letter from Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey on Wednesday.

“MDC medical staff continue to assess that the defendant is physically healthy," Comey wrote, according to the New York Daily News.

Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 over charges she committed perjury and conspired with Epstein to recruit, groom, and sexually abuse underage girls. She may face trial in November 2021.

Maxwell pleaded not guilty to all charges against her and could face up to 80 years in prison if convicted.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on sexual abuse and trafficking charges. He pleaded not guilty to all charges before being found dead in his prison cell in August of that year. His death was ruled a suicide by the New York City Medical Examiner's Office.

Washington Examiner Videos

Story continues

Tags: News, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, Manhattan, Prison

Original Author: Mica Soellner

Original Location: Ghislaine Maxwell's jail cell allegedly flooded with raw sewage