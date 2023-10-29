‘Like a ghost boat’: Boat fire heats up Lake Powell marina
Massive flames heated up a community of houseboats on Lake Powell in southern Utah late Thursday night, Oct. 27.
Massive flames heated up a community of houseboats on Lake Powell in southern Utah late Thursday night, Oct. 27.
Oklahoma entered Week 9 undefeated, but dropped down four spots from No. 6 to No. 10 after losing 38-33 to Kansas.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Some of our fave savings: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, an amazing five-piece cookware set for $70 off, and so, so much more.
Pickett injured his ribs on a hit by Jaguars defensive lineman Adam Gotsis.
The 49ers will have to muddle through Week 8 without Brock Purdy.
A deal on Amazon has brought the price of Apple's refreshed second-generation AirPods Pro down to $200. The MagSafe charging case now uses a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port, and both the case and earbuds have an improved dust resistance rating.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The Titans' Will Levis threw a beauty of a pass, but was DeAndre Hopkins too open?
Fitzpatrick sustained the non-contact injury in the first quarter.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
No. 11 Oregon State’s Pac-12 title hopes took a massive hit on Saturday night in Tucson.
Another busy week for investors will be highlighted by central bank news and results from America's biggest public company.
Shedeur Sanders was sacked seven times in the 28-16 loss.
The penalty came on AIr Force's go-ahead TD drive in the Falcons' 30-13 win.
Oregon kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive with a big road win over Utah.
After a wild day of surprises and many near-upsets, we have a little more clarity ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings show.
"Where is the respect for human life?"
Jayhawks fans knew what to do once the upset was finished.
Shilo Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, delivered a huge hit after a reception by UCLA’s Carsen Ryan late in the second quarter.
Fury won a split decision by scores of 96-93, 95-94 and 94-95, but former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou clearly won the night.